Michigan State Men’s Basketball: Villanova Preview

Michigan State (2-1), No. 18 (Kenpom) What a statement the Spartans made in their double-overtime win over Kentucky on Tuesday night in Indianapolis. In a game where none of the Spartan guards played particularly well (outside of Tyson Walker’s late-flourish), it was the Spartan front-court that won the game against the veritable fleet of prime-time athletes the Wildcats committed to the fray.
Michigan State Men’s Basketball: Current state of affairs

In vintage Tom Izzo fashion, the Michigan State men’s basketball team started their 2022-2023 campaign with a schedule as hard as Charles Oakley’s biceps. Nobody would have blamed you as a fan if you were a bit worried going into this season as the team was surrounded by plenty of question marks and hadn’t installed gigantic confidence among the fanbase in recent years. Well, consider many of these questions answered in a classic Izzo way, at least early on.
Bad Betting Advice, Week 12: Senioritis

OK, class, I am not sure about you, but it is hard to believe that it is the middle of November and that we have already reached the final home game of the season. This means that for a certain group of Michigan State Spartans, Saturday will mark their final game in Spartan Stadium. It will be senior day in East Lansing.
Spartan Football Playback: Michigan State vs. Indiana (2007)

Location: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Michigan) All-time Matchup Record: Michigan State leads 49-17-2 Success is often determined by expectation, and many have already marked this 2022 Michigan State team off as a failure — but considering where the Spartans were just two weeks ago after a controversy filled night in Ann Arbor, there’s reasons to remain optimistic heading into the final two weeks of the year.
Champions Classic: Michigan State shocks No. 4 Kentucky with 86-77 double overtime victory

Michigan State men’s basketball defeated No. 4 Kentucky in a double overtime thriller on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis. The final score was 86-77. After a slow start, both teams started picking up the scoring. For MSU, junior center Mady Sissoko, senior forward Joey Hauser, senior guard Tyson Walker and senior forward Malik Hall had big games for the Spartans.
Men’s Basketball: Kentucky vs. Michigan State Game Thread

The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team (1-1) returns to the court tonight to once again take part in the annual Champions Classic. The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) await with MSU 1-2 all-time against UK in the event. Go Green!. Date: Tuesday, Nov. 15. Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. ET.
Film Room: Rutgers vs. Michigan State — Chop-Off

It is kind of ironic when you examine my headspace regarding Michigan State’s coordinator situation in early October versus mid-November. Whereas my earlier columns were full of complaints about the defensive side of the ball, in recent weeks I have become more quizzical of the offensive side of the ball.
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Latest Michigan Tunnelgate Rhetoric About MSU Is Hypocritical, Racist, Or Both

We knew when it happened that Michigan would milk Tunnelgate for every last drop of victimhood possible, but the latest is ridiculous even by their standards. John U. Bacon, who has built a career kissing asses at U-M and peddling propaganda to its fanbase like a drug dealer does substance to addicts, took to Twitter over the weekend to publish perhaps the most melodramatic nothingburger of a thread I've ever seen.
The Only Podcast (11-15-22) — Should Have Zagged

On this week’s episode, Austin (@ACSmith06) and John (@John_Kirby) talk... (0-18) Rutgers vs. Michigan State Recap - Another win! Hooray!. (18-1:11) Recap/Precap/Indiana Preview - You should win and go bowling. Also Bo Nix is bad again. COMMERCIAL. (1:11-FIN) HOOPS: Gonzaga Recap/Kentucky/Villanova Previews - Tom Izzo is a masochist.
Head-On Crash Closes Road

Sparrow Children’s Center at full capacity amid surge …. Sparrow Children's Center at full capacity amid surge of RSV. MSU basketball falls to Gonzaga Bulldogs by just …. MSU basketball falls to Gonzaga Bulldogs by just one point. MI cannabis businesses help connect vets to service …. Several Michigan...
Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
