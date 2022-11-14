Read full article on original website
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State Men’s Basketball: Villanova Preview
Michigan State (2-1), No. 18 (Kenpom) What a statement the Spartans made in their double-overtime win over Kentucky on Tuesday night in Indianapolis. In a game where none of the Spartan guards played particularly well (outside of Tyson Walker’s late-flourish), it was the Spartan front-court that won the game against the veritable fleet of prime-time athletes the Wildcats committed to the fray.
3-2-1 Preview: 3 Key Stats, 2 Things We Want To See and 1 Best Bet for Indiana vs. Michigan State
Well, well, well...could this be a PROGRAM WIN on the horizon?. We all know what’s at stake for Michigan State football on Saturday versus Indiana— a trip to a bowl game that might be in Detroit, Charlotte or some other place without palm trees. But who cares? If...
Michigan State men’s ice hockey: Success hinges on being the “underdog”
After 12 games, Michigan State men’s ice hockey sits at 8-3-1 with major wins at home against No. 10 Ohio State and No. 16 UMass-Lowell. Last weekend, Michigan State swept the Buckeyes in the program’s first sweep of a ranked team since 2019 when MSU swept No. 19 Wisconsin.
Notes & Quotes: Michigan State picks up a “big program win” in thrilling double overtime game against Kentucky
The Michigan State men’s basketball team returned to action on Tuesday night looking to get back into the win column, and the Spartans did just that. Michigan State defeated No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 in double overtime to improve to 2-1 on the season. “It was a big program win,...
5 Questions with The Crimson Quarry: Has anything gone right for Indiana this season?
The Michigan State Spartans (5-5, 3-4 in the Big Ten) play host to the Indiana Hoosiers (3-7, 1-6 in the Big Ten) on Saturday at noon Eastern Time (Big Ten Network). The Old Brass Spittoon is up for grabs and it will be senior day at Spartan Stadium. Michigan State...
Michigan State Men’s Basketball: Current state of affairs
In vintage Tom Izzo fashion, the Michigan State men’s basketball team started their 2022-2023 campaign with a schedule as hard as Charles Oakley’s biceps. Nobody would have blamed you as a fan if you were a bit worried going into this season as the team was surrounded by plenty of question marks and hadn’t installed gigantic confidence among the fanbase in recent years. Well, consider many of these questions answered in a classic Izzo way, at least early on.
One key stat stands above all others in deciding Michigan State football's fate
EAST LANSING — Effrem Reed looked outside and saw the ground coated in white. Snow had fallen near the banks of the Red Cedar River, which caused the south Louisiana native to groan. “I’m not used to it,” he sighed. ...
Bad Betting Advice, Week 12: Senioritis
OK, class, I am not sure about you, but it is hard to believe that it is the middle of November and that we have already reached the final home game of the season. This means that for a certain group of Michigan State Spartans, Saturday will mark their final game in Spartan Stadium. It will be senior day in East Lansing.
Spartan Football Playback: Michigan State vs. Indiana (2007)
Location: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Michigan) All-time Matchup Record: Michigan State leads 49-17-2 Success is often determined by expectation, and many have already marked this 2022 Michigan State team off as a failure — but considering where the Spartans were just two weeks ago after a controversy filled night in Ann Arbor, there’s reasons to remain optimistic heading into the final two weeks of the year.
Champions Classic: Michigan State shocks No. 4 Kentucky with 86-77 double overtime victory
Michigan State men’s basketball defeated No. 4 Kentucky in a double overtime thriller on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis. The final score was 86-77. After a slow start, both teams started picking up the scoring. For MSU, junior center Mady Sissoko, senior forward Joey Hauser, senior guard Tyson Walker and senior forward Malik Hall had big games for the Spartans.
Men’s Basketball: Kentucky vs. Michigan State Game Thread
The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team (1-1) returns to the court tonight to once again take part in the annual Champions Classic. The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) await with MSU 1-2 all-time against UK in the event. Go Green!. Date: Tuesday, Nov. 15. Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. ET.
Michigan State HC Tom Izzo says 2022 Wildcats are best Kentucky team he's seen
Tom Izzo has been around for a lot of Kentucky teams over the years, including that monster 2012 unit. Now seems like a good time to remind you Izzo has been coaching at Michigan State since 1983 as an assistant and 1995 as head coach. The Wildcats have won 3...
Michigan State Men’s Ice Hockey: Nicolas Müller named Big Ten First Star of the Week
Michigan State men’s ice hockey senior center Nicolas Müller has been named the First Star of the Week by the Big Ten Conference. Müller had four points total in MSU’s sweep of (then) No. 10 Ohio State (currently No. 12) last weekend. Michigan’s Mackie Samoskevich and...
Film Room: Rutgers vs. Michigan State — Chop-Off
It is kind of ironic when you examine my headspace regarding Michigan State’s coordinator situation in early October versus mid-November. Whereas my earlier columns were full of complaints about the defensive side of the ball, in recent weeks I have become more quizzical of the offensive side of the ball.
Latest Michigan Tunnelgate Rhetoric About MSU Is Hypocritical, Racist, Or Both
We knew when it happened that Michigan would milk Tunnelgate for every last drop of victimhood possible, but the latest is ridiculous even by their standards. John U. Bacon, who has built a career kissing asses at U-M and peddling propaganda to its fanbase like a drug dealer does substance to addicts, took to Twitter over the weekend to publish perhaps the most melodramatic nothingburger of a thread I've ever seen.
The Only Podcast (11-15-22) — Should Have Zagged
On this week’s episode, Austin (@ACSmith06) and John (@John_Kirby) talk... (0-18) Rutgers vs. Michigan State Recap - Another win! Hooray!. (18-1:11) Recap/Precap/Indiana Preview - You should win and go bowling. Also Bo Nix is bad again. COMMERCIAL. (1:11-FIN) HOOPS: Gonzaga Recap/Kentucky/Villanova Previews - Tom Izzo is a masochist.
Head-On Crash Closes Road
Sparrow Children’s Center at full capacity amid surge …. Sparrow Children's Center at full capacity amid surge of RSV. MSU basketball falls to Gonzaga Bulldogs by just …. MSU basketball falls to Gonzaga Bulldogs by just one point. MI cannabis businesses help connect vets to service …. Several Michigan...
Jackson man wins $150K in Michigan lottery
With his winnings, Graf plans to purchase a home and take a vacation.
Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
