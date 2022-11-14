ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

USDA Forest Service shares 630 new photos for public use

Surprise Glacier on a sunny day in Prince William Sound. Glacier Ranger District, Chugach National Forest. USDA Forest Service photo by Kyle Gallaher. A winner of the Alaska Region's annual employee photo contest. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - More than six hundred photos taken this year on Alaska’s National Forests –...
Alaska Symphony of Seafood – Meet the Entries for 2023

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation has announced the entries in the 2023 Alaska Symphony of Seafood. Since 1994, the foundation has organized the “Symphony”, a competition for commercial-ready value‐added products made from Alaska seafood. The Symphony encourages companies to invest in value-added product development, helps promote those new products and competitively positions Alaska seafood in national and global markets.
National Hiking Day coming up

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) National Hiking Day is on Thursday, and the US Forest Service said it is a great day to get outside and explore more of Alaska’s National Forests. Whether hiking that trusty, reliable trail or finding something new, be sure to stay safe as winter sets in.
Alaska Native Brotherhood/Sisterhood elects Grand Camp leadership

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Native Brotherhood and Alaska Native Sisterhood gathered in Grand Camp this fall. Business at the 110th Grand Camp Convention included electing officers, hearing speakers, and debating resolutions. The convention in early October was a hybrid event, with participation in-person in Anchorage, as well as...
Alaska voters reject constitutional convention

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska voters have rejected calling a state constitutional convention. The question of whether to call a convention appears on the ballot every 10 years. It has in the past been defeated in lopsided votes and gotten little attention. But supporters of a convention saw an...
