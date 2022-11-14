Read full article on original website
Related
kinyradio.com
USDA Forest Service shares 630 new photos for public use
Surprise Glacier on a sunny day in Prince William Sound. Glacier Ranger District, Chugach National Forest. USDA Forest Service photo by Kyle Gallaher. A winner of the Alaska Region's annual employee photo contest. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - More than six hundred photos taken this year on Alaska’s National Forests –...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Symphony of Seafood – Meet the Entries for 2023
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation has announced the entries in the 2023 Alaska Symphony of Seafood. Since 1994, the foundation has organized the “Symphony”, a competition for commercial-ready value‐added products made from Alaska seafood. The Symphony encourages companies to invest in value-added product development, helps promote those new products and competitively positions Alaska seafood in national and global markets.
kinyradio.com
National Hiking Day coming up
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) National Hiking Day is on Thursday, and the US Forest Service said it is a great day to get outside and explore more of Alaska’s National Forests. Whether hiking that trusty, reliable trail or finding something new, be sure to stay safe as winter sets in.
kinyradio.com
Alaska Native Brotherhood/Sisterhood elects Grand Camp leadership
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Native Brotherhood and Alaska Native Sisterhood gathered in Grand Camp this fall. Business at the 110th Grand Camp Convention included electing officers, hearing speakers, and debating resolutions. The convention in early October was a hybrid event, with participation in-person in Anchorage, as well as...
kinyradio.com
Alaska voters reject constitutional convention
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska voters have rejected calling a state constitutional convention. The question of whether to call a convention appears on the ballot every 10 years. It has in the past been defeated in lopsided votes and gotten little attention. But supporters of a convention saw an...
kinyradio.com
Annual death toll of people in Alaska Corrections custody continues to climb as 17th death is reported
(Alaska Beacon) - Khari Wade, 51, died on Nov. 11 at Mat-Su Regional Medical Center, becoming the 17th person to die in the state’s prison system this year, according to an Alaska Department of Corrections press release on Monday. This is the highest number of in-custody deaths Corrections has...
kinyradio.com
Alaska joins 40 Attorneys General in announcing Google Settlement over Location Tracking
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – Attorney General Treg Taylor announced Tuesday that Alaska, along with 39 other attorneys general, has reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. The Alaska Department of Law said this is the largest multistate Attorney...
