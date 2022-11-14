ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell, TN

WAAY-TV

33 years later: Gary Dobbs remembers the 1989 Airport Road tornado

Nov. 15, 1989, is a day etched into the minds of many North Alabamians. Former WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Gary Dobbs is no exception. "We knew it was bad, because it had been bad," Dobbs said. "It had been bad in Mississippi, in Louisiana, in Texas, in the hours and days before the threat got to us."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Huntsville, AL

Home to more than 200,000 people as of the 2020 census, Huntsville is the most populous city in the state of Alabama. Also known as the Rocket City, it's the county seat of Madison County and is also part of the counties Limestone and Morgan. One of the early settlers,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

2 killed in Marshall County wreck

A late-night wreck Tuesday killed two people in Marshall County. According to state troopers, the head-on collision happened about 11:45 p.m. on Alabama 69 just west of Guntersville. The coroner says Arturo Joseph Clemente, 29, and David Lynn Plunkett, 44, were killed. State troopers say neither of the victims were...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Smoke from Tuscumbia land finally dissipating; ADEM fines owner $10,000

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - After putting off smoke for several months, this air is finally clear over a plot of land in Tuscumbia. Ron Gore, Alabama’s Chief of Air Pollution says the Alabama Department of Environment Management fined landowner Lee Cosbie $10,000 for taking too long to put out the smoke. Gore says that this fine is unusually hefty because the agency had its reasons.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
rockytopinsider.com

Five-Star Edge Rusher Cuts List, Sets Commitment Date

Five-star edge rusher Samuel M’Pemba cut his college list to four and set his commitment date Monday afternoon. Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Miami make up M’Pemba’s top four and the five-star will announced his college decision on Dec. 4. M’Pemba is one of Tennessee’s top targets in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
KNOXVILLE, TN
sportstalkatl.com

Would Tennessee win a rematch with Georgia in 2022 College Football Playoff?

The Georgia Bulldogs are on top of the college football world. Following their dominant win over the Tennessee Volunteers in Athens, Kirby Smart‘s team traveled to Starkville and handled their business against Mike Leach and Mississippi State. With games against Kentucky and Georgia Tech to finish the regular season, the Dawgs are all but guaranteed to make the College Football Playoff.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thebamabuzz.com

18 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Nov. 14

We’ve got the inside scoop on 18 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new apartment community in Madison. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Brio Parc | Madison, AL. Project: Brio Parc. Project Address: 176...
ALABAMA STATE
boatingindustry.com

TowBoat US Guntersville names new owner

880,000: That’s the number of sea miles former commercial fishing and charter Captain Stephen Clark has under the keel, an incredible distance earned over 40 years of chasing fish on Pacific Ocean from Southern California to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Now Clark, who is known locally as “Captain Steve,” is the new owner of the on-water towing and assistance company TowBoatUS Guntersville Lake, Alabama, and runs the 75-mile length of the waterway from Guntersville Dam to Nickajack Dam.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Smith signs with Arkansas

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - He helped lead the Hartselle High baseball team to a Class 6A State Championship, and currently has the Tigers football team undefeated and in the State Playoff quarterfinals as the starting Quarterback. Senior Jack Smith made it official, signing a letter of intent to play collegiate baseball for the Arkansas Razorbacks as a pitcher.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Orion Amphitheater 2023 lineup? 10 artists we’d love to see perform in year two

What’s Orion Amphitheater going to do for an encore?. The Huntsville venue’s debut season of concerts in 2022 brought unprecedented music buzz to an Alabama city previously known for NASA engineering and Space Camp. Orion’s classic-coliseum-meets-modern-optimization design and punch-above-its-weight-class lineup drew coverage from the likes of Rolling Stone and Wall Street Journal.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

