Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Related
3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation
The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday.
WAAY-TV
33 years later: Gary Dobbs remembers the 1989 Airport Road tornado
Nov. 15, 1989, is a day etched into the minds of many North Alabamians. Former WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Gary Dobbs is no exception. "We knew it was bad, because it had been bad," Dobbs said. "It had been bad in Mississippi, in Louisiana, in Texas, in the hours and days before the threat got to us."
The Alabama restaurant that’s ‘as mom-and-pop as it gets’
For three generations, Tuscumbia’s Claunch family has kept the folks in the northwest corner of Alabama well-fed. Longtime residents remember the old Pete’s Café, which Pete and Lucille Claunch opened on Fifth Street downtown in the late 1940s and continued to operate into the early 1970s. Then,...
2 Alabama residents killed in Tuesday night crash, found at the bottom of a mountain
Two men from Arab were killed in an overnight wreck, the Marshall County Coroner's Office confirmed.
Lawrence County constable falls from tree in hunting accident
A Lawrence County law enforcement officer was badly injured in a hunting accident Thursday morning.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Huntsville, AL
Home to more than 200,000 people as of the 2020 census, Huntsville is the most populous city in the state of Alabama. Also known as the Rocket City, it's the county seat of Madison County and is also part of the counties Limestone and Morgan. One of the early settlers,...
WAAY-TV
2 killed in Marshall County wreck
A late-night wreck Tuesday killed two people in Marshall County. According to state troopers, the head-on collision happened about 11:45 p.m. on Alabama 69 just west of Guntersville. The coroner says Arturo Joseph Clemente, 29, and David Lynn Plunkett, 44, were killed. State troopers say neither of the victims were...
WAFF
Smoke from Tuscumbia land finally dissipating; ADEM fines owner $10,000
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - After putting off smoke for several months, this air is finally clear over a plot of land in Tuscumbia. Ron Gore, Alabama’s Chief of Air Pollution says the Alabama Department of Environment Management fined landowner Lee Cosbie $10,000 for taking too long to put out the smoke. Gore says that this fine is unusually hefty because the agency had its reasons.
rockytopinsider.com
Five-Star Edge Rusher Cuts List, Sets Commitment Date
Five-star edge rusher Samuel M’Pemba cut his college list to four and set his commitment date Monday afternoon. Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Miami make up M’Pemba’s top four and the five-star will announced his college decision on Dec. 4. M’Pemba is one of Tennessee’s top targets in...
WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
Decatur Mayor Bowling operated prohibited Airbnb
A city ordinance in Decatur doesn't allow for short-term rentals like Airbnbs within city limits, but that didn't stop Mayor Tab Bowling.
wvlt.tv
Snowy and cold, or dry and warm? Winter Outlook for 2022-23 season in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s that time of year when temperatures drop, and at times, we can see rain change to snow. So, let’s take a look at what the season has in store for East Tennessee. WHAT’S NORMAL?. First off, what’s “normal” for our area is...
sportstalkatl.com
Would Tennessee win a rematch with Georgia in 2022 College Football Playoff?
The Georgia Bulldogs are on top of the college football world. Following their dominant win over the Tennessee Volunteers in Athens, Kirby Smart‘s team traveled to Starkville and handled their business against Mike Leach and Mississippi State. With games against Kentucky and Georgia Tech to finish the regular season, the Dawgs are all but guaranteed to make the College Football Playoff.
thebamabuzz.com
18 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Nov. 14
We’ve got the inside scoop on 18 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new apartment community in Madison. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Brio Parc | Madison, AL. Project: Brio Parc. Project Address: 176...
boatingindustry.com
TowBoat US Guntersville names new owner
880,000: That’s the number of sea miles former commercial fishing and charter Captain Stephen Clark has under the keel, an incredible distance earned over 40 years of chasing fish on Pacific Ocean from Southern California to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Now Clark, who is known locally as “Captain Steve,” is the new owner of the on-water towing and assistance company TowBoatUS Guntersville Lake, Alabama, and runs the 75-mile length of the waterway from Guntersville Dam to Nickajack Dam.
WAFF
Smith signs with Arkansas
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - He helped lead the Hartselle High baseball team to a Class 6A State Championship, and currently has the Tigers football team undefeated and in the State Playoff quarterfinals as the starting Quarterback. Senior Jack Smith made it official, signing a letter of intent to play collegiate baseball for the Arkansas Razorbacks as a pitcher.
$1.1 billion solar facility to open in Lawrence County
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Wednesday afternoon that First Solar will be opening a facility in Lawrence County that's expected to be commissioned sometime in 2025 and could create over 700 jobs.
WAFF
‘Like a herd of elephants breaking glass’: Deer crashes through window of Florence home
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - “It sounded like a herd of elephants breaking glass upstairs!”. This is how a Florence homeowner described the experience of a deer crashing through a bedroom window on the ground floor of her home on Wednesday. She and her husband were downstairs when they heard...
wvtm13.com
Southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Cullman County reopened after vehicle fire
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: 2:48 p.m.: The Alabama State Troopers reported all southbound lanes have reopened. A vehicle fire has forced the closure of southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Cullman County. The Alabama State Troopers say the vehicle fire happened just after 12:00 p.m. on Thursday near...
Orion Amphitheater 2023 lineup? 10 artists we’d love to see perform in year two
What’s Orion Amphitheater going to do for an encore?. The Huntsville venue’s debut season of concerts in 2022 brought unprecedented music buzz to an Alabama city previously known for NASA engineering and Space Camp. Orion’s classic-coliseum-meets-modern-optimization design and punch-above-its-weight-class lineup drew coverage from the likes of Rolling Stone and Wall Street Journal.
Comments / 0