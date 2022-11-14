Read full article on original website
How To Make $2500 By Watching Christmas Movies In New Jersey
I am going to bet all the money in the world that I have found your dream job. Do you enjoy a good binge on Netflix, Hulu or Disney+?. Then listen up because applications are already being accepted to this dream job and you will need to act fast. According...
Don’t worry, NJ: Springsteen has been getting this lyric of his wrong, too
Like any born-and-raised New Jerseyan, I’m a fan of The Boss’ Thunder Road. As someone who is also from Freehold, it’s damn near mandatory. So you can imagine the guilt I felt when I found out I had the lyrics wrong for decades, how could it be?!
Holiday Tipping Guide For Food Delivery People in New Jersey
Here's a question for you: when you have pizza or food delivered, are you tipping the person who brought it to you enough?. It's easy to round up the bill for a tip or maybe you don't ask for change back, but is that the right amount?. I was thinking...
Expert Rates New Jersey Pizza Best In America, Favorite Places Revealed
It's a huge honor, as well as an accurate statement, that New Jersey has the best pizza in America. We’ve lived under the shadow of the proverbial “New York pizza” our whole lives, but now we're finally getting our due. When Food & Wine Magazine declared that our State has the best pizza, an epic "pizza trail" was born and you need to hit it.
This Is Where New Jersey Ranks For The States That Smile The Most
This is going to be a vicious cycle. When you see how New Jersey ranks among the smiliest states in the nation there is a very good chance the results will make you laugh. Anyone who has ever lived in the Garden State will swear that it is one of the happiest places on the planet. We have the beaches, the boardwalks, the nice people, the beauty, and all the things we love about the Garden State.
The Stupid/Accurate Reason This Attraction Was Named NJ’s Biggest Tourist Trap
Tourist traps. Every state has them, including New Jersey. You know, those places that are built for the sole purpose of getting people from out of town to part ways with their hard-earned money as they spend their hard-earned money just being out of town. Those places where if you...
Is It Cheaper For NJ To Dine Out Than Cook For Thanksgiving This Year?
Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. Have you solidified your plans yet? We're down to a matter of days at this point, so chances are that you have at least an idea of what you'll be doing day-of. On the off-chance that you don't, however, you might want to ask yourself the question "is it worth it to eat at home this year?"
A Boujie New Bakery Brings a Delicious Taste of France to New Jersey
We've all had a day where we wish we could up and go to France, especially after watching one too many episodes of Emily in Paris on Netflix. Who could blame us? France is known for romance, beautiful architecture, rich history, and delicious food. And since its unrealistic (and frankly too expensive) to hop on a plane to France anytime soon, authentic French food in New Jersey is the next best thing.
The 3 essentials NJ must apparently plan for now before snow arrives, based on yearly trends
Winter is coming whether we like it or not. Here in New Jersey, it's a toss-up when it comes to our desire to see snow. Some of us want it, while others do not. At this point, predictions of snowfall are hitting us from all angles. Some are calling for a more mild winter with less snowfall, while others are calling for a very snowy season.
The 6 Most Entertaining Posts on New Jersey Facebook Group Sites
I love to read. As a kid I used to spend hours at the library each week, reading books and finding and checking out new ones. As I got a little older, I added newspapers to my repertoire. I was delivering newspapers as a kid, and quite often I'd read the front page as I walked through the neighborhood, delivering the news.
Is It Illegal To Pull Through An Empty Parking Space In New Jersey?
We argue about the do's and don'ts of driving a lot in New Jersey. Do use your blinker. Don't drive 25 mph in the left lane. Do go approximately 10 mph over the speed limit because who goes the speed limit? Don't trail my butt!. Well this one is not...
Sorry South Jersey, But Scrapple Is Far Superior To Pork Roll
I know most people reading this are probably scratching their heads if they hail from the Garden State. Even I have to admit, my love of scrapple isn't necessarily appreciated here in South Jersey like it is in, say, the Philly suburbs. Most Jersey people prefer pork roll. Hey, I...
Vote restores NJ bear hunt, sets its December 2022 start date
TRENTON – As expected, the state Fish and Game Council voted unanimously Tuesday to schedule a bear hunt that will start in three weeks. Gov. Phil Murphy had barred bear hunting from state lands in 2018 and fully prevented a hunt last year for the first time since 2009. But citing an increase in complaints about bear sightings and dangerous interactions with people, Murphy announced last week the hunt would be brought back.
Deli Meats & Cheeses In New Jersey Could Make You Sick. Here’s Why
You are going to want to throw away all the deli meats and cheeses in your fridge right now. According to 6ABC.com, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a listeria outbreak in six different states, including New Jersey. Other states that are involved in the listeria investigation include...
The Ben Franklin Bridge Closed For Traffic Into New Jersey
The eastbound side of the Ben Franklin Bridge is closed, as of 2:30 pm on Monday (November 14), following a serious accident. That means motorists crossing from Philadelphia, PA into New Jersey will need to find an alternate route. Officials are working to clean up an earlier crash, including a...
Watch Out For Deer Getting Freaky! It’s Rut Season In South Jersey
It's that time of year when daylight starts getting shorter and shorter. That doesn't mean that our schedules ease up any, though. Daylight and schedules, what does they have to do with each other? Nothing much, except for the fact that the holiday season is basically here. That means things are about to get even busier which means even more time spent on the roads. We're all about to spend even more time driving at night, so take this warning seriously, South Jersey: watch out for the deer this time of year.
Who Owns the Most Land in New Jersey?
In most of our 50 states, there is clearly a single largest landowner in each state. New Jersey is one of a handful of states where that information is unavailable. There are large landowners in the Garden State but narrowing it down to one in the whole state is apparently too complicated to know.
Here’s A Warning For Mays Landing, NJ, Residents: Lock Your Car Doors
You know the old saying "it's better to be safe than sorry," right?. You should probably (definitely) be taking that advice right now considering more and more people within the area have been experiencing break-ins. Apparently, it hasn't calmed down much since the summer. Remember when police in Mays Landing were telling residents that they're currently seeing an increase in vehicle break-ins? That was back in June. Apparently, it's still happening.
Dangerous Driving: This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in NJ
A popular website has determined what is the deadliest stretch of road in New Jersey. And you might be surprised to learn that it's not the Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway, it's not the Atlantic City Expressway, nor is it any of the interstate highways in the state. While those...
Reckless! What Happens If You Get Pulled Over for Going 95 MPH in New Jersey
If you love to zip along on any of the glorious highways here in New Jersey, perhaps this can serve as a refresher course as to why you need to observe those speed limit signs that dot the landscape. Anyone who has been in the state for more than 12...
