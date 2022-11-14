ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is Where New Jersey Ranks For The States That Smile The Most

This is going to be a vicious cycle. When you see how New Jersey ranks among the smiliest states in the nation there is a very good chance the results will make you laugh. Anyone who has ever lived in the Garden State will swear that it is one of the happiest places on the planet. We have the beaches, the boardwalks, the nice people, the beauty, and all the things we love about the Garden State.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Is It Cheaper For NJ To Dine Out Than Cook For Thanksgiving This Year?

Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. Have you solidified your plans yet? We're down to a matter of days at this point, so chances are that you have at least an idea of what you'll be doing day-of. On the off-chance that you don't, however, you might want to ask yourself the question "is it worth it to eat at home this year?"
A Boujie New Bakery Brings a Delicious Taste of France to New Jersey

We've all had a day where we wish we could up and go to France, especially after watching one too many episodes of Emily in Paris on Netflix. Who could blame us? France is known for romance, beautiful architecture, rich history, and delicious food. And since its unrealistic (and frankly too expensive) to hop on a plane to France anytime soon, authentic French food in New Jersey is the next best thing.
PRINCETON, NJ
Sorry South Jersey, But Scrapple Is Far Superior To Pork Roll

I know most people reading this are probably scratching their heads if they hail from the Garden State. Even I have to admit, my love of scrapple isn't necessarily appreciated here in South Jersey like it is in, say, the Philly suburbs. Most Jersey people prefer pork roll. Hey, I...
Vote restores NJ bear hunt, sets its December 2022 start date

TRENTON – As expected, the state Fish and Game Council voted unanimously Tuesday to schedule a bear hunt that will start in three weeks. Gov. Phil Murphy had barred bear hunting from state lands in 2018 and fully prevented a hunt last year for the first time since 2009. But citing an increase in complaints about bear sightings and dangerous interactions with people, Murphy announced last week the hunt would be brought back.
Watch Out For Deer Getting Freaky! It’s Rut Season In South Jersey

It's that time of year when daylight starts getting shorter and shorter. That doesn't mean that our schedules ease up any, though. Daylight and schedules, what does they have to do with each other? Nothing much, except for the fact that the holiday season is basically here. That means things are about to get even busier which means even more time spent on the roads. We're all about to spend even more time driving at night, so take this warning seriously, South Jersey: watch out for the deer this time of year.
Who Owns the Most Land in New Jersey?

In most of our 50 states, there is clearly a single largest landowner in each state. New Jersey is one of a handful of states where that information is unavailable. There are large landowners in the Garden State but narrowing it down to one in the whole state is apparently too complicated to know.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Here’s A Warning For Mays Landing, NJ, Residents: Lock Your Car Doors

You know the old saying "it's better to be safe than sorry," right?. You should probably (definitely) be taking that advice right now considering more and more people within the area have been experiencing break-ins. Apparently, it hasn't calmed down much since the summer. Remember when police in Mays Landing were telling residents that they're currently seeing an increase in vehicle break-ins? That was back in June. Apparently, it's still happening.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
Dangerous Driving: This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in NJ

A popular website has determined what is the deadliest stretch of road in New Jersey. And you might be surprised to learn that it's not the Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway, it's not the Atlantic City Expressway, nor is it any of the interstate highways in the state. While those...
Northfield NJ
