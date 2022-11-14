Read full article on original website
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Veteran actor Robert Clary has passed away at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Soap Opera Vet, Hogan’s Heroes Star Robert Clary, Dead at 96Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
Jennifer Siebel Newsom takes stand at Harvey Weinstein trial
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, burst into tears a few minutes into her testimony Monday when asked to identify Harvey Weinstein from the witness stand at his trial. Siebel Newsom spent 15 minutes on...
Jennifer Siebel Newsom calls out Weinstein lawyer: ‘You’re doing … what he did to me’
In the retro world of rape prosecutions, the defense never varies, writes Melinda Henneberger. | Opinion
californiaglobe.com
2022 California Gubernatorial Race: Gov. Newsom Has Lowest Democrat Percentage Since 2010
Results of the 2022 California gubernatorial race were updated on Friday, showing Governor Gavin Newsom leading State Senator Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) 57.8% to 42.2% with 56% of the votes in, signaling the weakest performance by a Democrat in the race since 2010. In 2010, the last Gubernatorial race before the...
Chowchilla school bus kidnapper's parole angers survivors: 'Mistake for the whole state of California'
Frederick Woods was released from prison this year, decades after he hijacked a school bus with 26 children and their driver inside, in Chowchilla, California.
Siebel Newsom gives emotional testimony of Weinstein rape
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California governor Gavin Newsom, took the stand at the Los Angeles trial of Harvey Weinstein and in tearful and dramatic testimony described the movie mogul raping her in 2005
Californians fear the economic worst + Newsom gets new second-term staff + Dahle concedes
MOST CALIFORNIANS ARE PESSIMISTIC ABOUT THE ECONOMY. The Public Policy Institute of California is out with its latest survey, which found that two out of three Californians are gloomy about the state’s economic prospects in the coming year. Nearly 80% of Californians surveyed said that the availability of well-paying...
Capt. Hollywood: The ex-LAPD boss who tipped off CBS to Moonves assault claim
The actions of former Cmdr. Cory Palka, a 34-year veteran of the LAPD who mingled with celebrities, are under scrutiny.
Weinstein trial: defense demands graphic details from Jennifer Siebel Newsom
Harvey Weinstein’s most prominent accuser faced a grueling cross-examination on Tuesday, as Weinstein’s defense attorney hammered her on details, casting doubt on her memory and demanding clarification on the most graphic details of the alleged rape. It was the second day of testimony from Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a...
Gavin Newsom wins 2nd term as California's governor, is White House run next?
Newsom has consistently denied that and has promised to serve the full four-year term as governor. That would have him in office through 2026.
The 'Murder House' In American Horror Story Is Real & The California Mansion Is Actually Haunted
It's been more than a decade since the first season of American Horror Story: Murder House hit the screen in 2011, captivating and horrifying audiences across the globe. The season highlights the troubling events at a California mansion plagued by the sinister spirits of its former residents and the chilling woes of the home's new owners, the Harmon family.
NBC Bay Area affiliate's report on Paul Pelosi attack shares key details with retracted 'Today' report
A local NBC affiliate reported many of claims surrounding the attack on Paul Pelosi that NBC News retracted from its "Today" report earlier this month.
Will a seasoned legislator or millennial activist become the next L.A. County supervisor?
West Hollywood City Councilmember Lindsey Horvath touts her actions, while state Sen. Bob Hertzberg speaks of his negotiating, as skills that make each the ideal L.A. County supervisor.
AOL Corp
Gavin Newsom praises wife’s Harvey Weinstein testimony, has ‘a lot to share’ about trial
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is proud of the “grit” his wife has shown during her days of testimony in the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial and said he will have more to share following the legal proceedings. Newsom on Thursday addressed First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s emotional Los...
Popculture
Melinda Gates Reportedly Has New Boyfriend, First Since Bill Gates Split
Melinda Gates is reportedly dating former Fox News correspondent Jon Du Pre in her first romance since splitting from her ex-husband Bill Gates. TMZ reported on the relationship on Wednesday, but it's not clear exactly how long it's been going on. The two have been photographed together at public events going back to at least April.
Tesla driver's criminal trial in California delayed
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - California prosecutors have asked a court to delay a trial for a Tesla (TSLA.O) Model S driver who faces manslaughter charges over a 2019 crash that left two people dead, according to court documents.
