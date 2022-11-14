ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 'Murder House' In American Horror Story Is Real & The California Mansion Is Actually Haunted

It's been more than a decade since the first season of American Horror Story: Murder House hit the screen in 2011, captivating and horrifying audiences across the globe. The season highlights the troubling events at a California mansion plagued by the sinister spirits of its former residents and the chilling woes of the home's new owners, the Harmon family.
Melinda Gates Reportedly Has New Boyfriend, First Since Bill Gates Split

Melinda Gates is reportedly dating former Fox News correspondent Jon Du Pre in her first romance since splitting from her ex-husband Bill Gates. TMZ reported on the relationship on Wednesday, but it's not clear exactly how long it's been going on. The two have been photographed together at public events going back to at least April.

