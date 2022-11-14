ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

Bring it to the north side: Aldi opens second store in Lafayette

Most of the north side of Lafayette has lacked a full-service grocery store for years, but on Thursday that changed. Discount grocer Aldi opened the first full-service grocery store in decades of north Lafayette and east of Evangeline Thruway at 3210 Louisiana Ave. Customers took shelter from the wind and 40-degree temperatures to be the first to see store, which is the second to open in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

1 shot on Prescott Road Thursday, police investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to shots fired on Prescott Road. According to the police, officers were called to the 5800 block of Prescott Road regarding a reported shooting Thursday afternoon. One person was taken to the hospital, according to Mike Chustz with East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

What to expect from the Allen Parish Fair

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Stepping into the future but not forgetting our past” is the theme of the 2022 annual Allen Parish Fair. A good way to do that is by adding new traditions as well as following old ones. Remembering where it all began, the fair...
ALLEN PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

I-10 construction over U.S. 165 breaks ground

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For those that travel I-10 every day, it’s hard to miss the road and ramp closures near the overpass bridges on U.S. 165 in Jeff Davis and Calcasieu Parishes. While it may be an inconvenience at the moment, the project will soon improve the...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kadn.com

First phase of the Ambassador Caffery Interchange breaks ground in Broussard

Broussard, LA (KADN)- Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development broke ground on the first phase of the Ambassador Caffery Interchange. If you recall, the project is estimated at 136 million dollars for the future I-49 south project. Officials say the 136 million dollars for the future I-49 south project is...
BROUSSARD, LA
brproud.com

Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTBS

Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project

Fear of Baton Rouge traffic is driving misinformation surrounding Louisiana's plan to expand the I-10 corridor in the city. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana officials are working to dispel misinformation that has prompted truck drivers and the state attorney general to voice last-minute complaints about traffic due to planned lane closures for an Interstate 10 widening project in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Work starting on I-10 widening project

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development on Tuesday broke ground on an Interstate 10 widening project between Iowa and Lacassine. The project will update a more than 5-mile stretch of interstate that includes areas of both Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes. The stretch will be widened from two lanes...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Current Media

These nine locals are making waves in Lafayette

What is a Wavemaker? It’s what we call the people making Lafayette a better place to live. Each year, we celebrate them with the Undercurrent Awards, putting their work in the spotlight. This year’s class, our second, has had a big impact. They’ve raised thousands of dollars for community...
LAFAYETTE, LA

