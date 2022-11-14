Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
kadn.com
Northside Lafayette a longtime food desert finally gets a grocery store
Lafayette, La (KADN)- For a long time going to the northside, there have been empty grocery stores everywhere. Though now traveling a waze length for groceries is a thing of the past, as the northside finally has its own Aldi grocery store in arms reach. "We've been waiting for it...
theadvocate.com
Bring it to the north side: Aldi opens second store in Lafayette
Most of the north side of Lafayette has lacked a full-service grocery store for years, but on Thursday that changed. Discount grocer Aldi opened the first full-service grocery store in decades of north Lafayette and east of Evangeline Thruway at 3210 Louisiana Ave. Customers took shelter from the wind and 40-degree temperatures to be the first to see store, which is the second to open in Lafayette.
Lafayette Road Becoming Dump Site and Major Eye Sore in The City
This is absolutely disgusting. I recently detoured to get to my son's school a few days ago and it sickened me what I saw on the side of the road. While I was on Lajaunie Road in Lafayette I first noticed a dead dog on the side of the road that did not appear to be hit by a vehicle.
Downtown officials want new Heymann Center downtown
The Downtown Development Authority has mapped out a plan for the New Heymann Performing Arts Center on Congress St.
94-year-old woman escapes Lafayette house fire
A house fire occurred on the 1000 block of North Pierce St. early Tuesday morning.
Gethsemane Church of God In Christ to host food give away and BBQ sale
The community center will host a food giveaway and BBQ Pork steak sandwich sale on November 19th From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Former Capital One Building on Louisiana Avenue Sold, Here’s What’s Moving in Its Place
The stand-alone Capital One branch in north Lafayette that closed earlier this year has been sold and we now know what's moving in. According to The Acadiana Advocate, the building will be converted into an urgent care clinic and doctor's office. Court records show that Baton Rouge-based 4 Gals LLC,...
brproud.com
1 shot on Prescott Road Thursday, police investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to shots fired on Prescott Road. According to the police, officers were called to the 5800 block of Prescott Road regarding a reported shooting Thursday afternoon. One person was taken to the hospital, according to Mike Chustz with East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services.
theadvocate.com
Chick-fil-A purchases five acres for its fourth location in Lafayette; Here's where it will open
Chick-fil-A has bought the property along Johnston Street for what would be its fourth Lafayette location. The Atlanta-based company purchased 5.3 acres from Goodwill Industries of Acadiana at 5300 Johnston St. for $2.35 million, land records show. The popular quick-serve restaurant chain had applied for a building permit with Lafayette...
KPLC TV
What to expect from the Allen Parish Fair
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Stepping into the future but not forgetting our past” is the theme of the 2022 annual Allen Parish Fair. A good way to do that is by adding new traditions as well as following old ones. Remembering where it all began, the fair...
Woman crashes into roof of Louisiana home, officials say
A car crashed into the roof of a home in Zachary on Friday evening.
KPLC TV
I-10 construction over U.S. 165 breaks ground
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For those that travel I-10 every day, it’s hard to miss the road and ramp closures near the overpass bridges on U.S. 165 in Jeff Davis and Calcasieu Parishes. While it may be an inconvenience at the moment, the project will soon improve the...
2022 Cow Island LIVE! Happening This Weekend, But With a Location Change on Saturday
The festival happens over two days this Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19, 2022.
kadn.com
First phase of the Ambassador Caffery Interchange breaks ground in Broussard
Broussard, LA (KADN)- Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development broke ground on the first phase of the Ambassador Caffery Interchange. If you recall, the project is estimated at 136 million dollars for the future I-49 south project. Officials say the 136 million dollars for the future I-49 south project is...
brproud.com
Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
KTBS
Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project
Fear of Baton Rouge traffic is driving misinformation surrounding Louisiana's plan to expand the I-10 corridor in the city. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana officials are working to dispel misinformation that has prompted truck drivers and the state attorney general to voice last-minute complaints about traffic due to planned lane closures for an Interstate 10 widening project in Baton Rouge.
Lake Charles American Press
Work starting on I-10 widening project
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development on Tuesday broke ground on an Interstate 10 widening project between Iowa and Lacassine. The project will update a more than 5-mile stretch of interstate that includes areas of both Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes. The stretch will be widened from two lanes...
brproud.com
Heavy law enforcement presence in Old South Baton Rouge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – EBR Schools confirmed Tuesday that a shooting incident, completely unconnected from McKinley High School, occurred in a neighborhood near the school around 2 p.m., garnering a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. As a result, the school was briefly placed on lockdown. EBR...
These nine locals are making waves in Lafayette
What is a Wavemaker? It’s what we call the people making Lafayette a better place to live. Each year, we celebrate them with the Undercurrent Awards, putting their work in the spotlight. This year’s class, our second, has had a big impact. They’ve raised thousands of dollars for community...
$7,400 worth of firearms stolen from a Rayne home
Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish looking for help finding those responsible for theft of $7,400 in firearms.
Comments / 0