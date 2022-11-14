Read full article on original website
Manuel Orozco
3d ago
It seems that the "wheels of justice "just went flat and stopped turning. Can't get a hold of our own DA and her associates to serve them a subpoena? You can issue a traffic citation a "Jury Duty" notice an "Arrest Warrant" faster than this ! Hey wait a minute...sounds like plan here!
2
johnnybgood
2d ago
what a s*** show...meanwhile my murdered cousin is lying in his grave with no justice! He and the other Walmart victims deserve justice...😞😞😞
2
⛽️
2d ago
So she’s not actually working in her office? The top law enforcement officer for the city is AWOL. And she continues to get paid. WTF is going on here?
2
Comments / 4