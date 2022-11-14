ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

famuathletics.com

Rattler Volleyball: SWAC Tournament Preview

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | It's tournament time for the Florida A&M volleyball team. The defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champions recently claimed another title – sharing the regular season honors with Alabama State – and will enter the upcoming league tournament as the No. 2 seed. The 2022 SWAC Volleyball...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famuathletics.com

Rattlers win home opener versus Georgia State

TALLAHASSEE, FL | Florida A&M women's basketball emerged victorious in their home opener, defeating Georgia State 65-57 Tuesday afternoon at Al Lawson. At halftime, the Panthers took a 30-28 lead into the locker room. The Rattlers took the lead in the third and never looked back after Mide Oriyomi hit a jumper to close the quarter, giving the Rattlers a 42-40 lead. Ahriahna Grizzle took over the game scoring 10 points in the fourth on free throws.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famuathletics.com

Rattlers Fall to Hurricanes in Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. | Florida A&M men's basketball traveled to Miami for a game versus the Hurricanes for their second consecutive season and fell to them 87-61. The Rattlers battled with the Hurricanes early, going back and forth for the first 11 minutes of the game as they were tied at 15 with 9 minutes left in the half. From there, the Hurricanes went on a 26-12 run the rest of the half to take a 41-27 lead into the half.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Bowl Projections after Week 11: Who, where could FSU be playing?

No. 20 Florida State Seminoles football (7-3, 5-3 ACC) ended conference playing on a high note, finishing with its ACC record since 2016 on Saturday after beating the Syracuse Orange 38-3. According to FSU Sports Info, Florida State is:. The first ACC school to allow 65 or fewer passing yards...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Renardo Green and Greedy Vance on FSU's defensive improvement over the last few weeks

Florida State held its Wednesday practice of Louisiana week this morning and Seminole defensive backs Renardo Green and Greedy Vance spoke with the media afterwards. The duo of defenders spoke about FSU's defensive improvements over the last several weeks, Vance's recent string of takeaways along with their expectations for Louisiana. Heres what they had to say:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Yardbarker

Miami looking for faster start against retooling Florida A&M

Although the Miami Hurricanes have won their first two games, they are still looking for a complete performance. The Hurricanes hope to achieve it when they host Florida A&M on Tuesday night in Coral Gables, Fla. Miami (2-0) has trailed at halftime in each of its wins over Lafayette and...
CORAL GABLES, FL
247Sports

FSU basketball coach Leonard Hamilton reacts to Troy upset, season's 0-3 start

FSU men's basketball and head coach Leonard Hamilton lost 79-72 to Troy Monday. The Seminoles' last 0-3 start was in 2000-01 under former head coach Steve Robinson. “We got a lot of room for improvement, but thank goodness, I think our attitude is good,” Hamilton said, via Noles247. “We still believe in ourselves, believe in our system. Hopefully, we will get some relief in there before too long so we aren’t playing guys 36, 35 minutes without very much rest. As I said last week, we try to keep our guys fresh in relation to how we want to play. Obviously, it’s much more challenging when you practice a certain way. And then once you get through the season, you have to extend the minutes of guys who still are trying to gain experience.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

Basketball Game Time For Tonight Changed To 8:00 P.M.

Tonight’s men’s basketball game against Troy has been moved to an 8:00 p.m. start and the game will now be televised live on the ACC Network. FSU had been scheduled to tipoff tonight at 7:00 p.m. on ACC Network Extra, but will fill the television slot planned for the University of Virginia’s game against Northern Iowa.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

TR Morning News Briefs 11/14/2022

. Local News ______ Last week the The Tallahassee Police Department reported that an armed robbery occurred at a Killearn Estates Circle K store. TPD’s daily log of incidents indicated the armed robbery took place on November 9th at 10:15 p.m. at the 4800 block of Kerry Forest Parkway. There have been no media reports […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Cottondale @ Sneads - Double Round 2

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of the 2 undefeated teams left this year, that being Coach Thomas and his Sneads Pirates, will host Cottondale this Friday. After going 10-0 during the regular season, the Pirates got the 1 seed and enjoyed a nice first round bye. It also means they get to host the 2nd and 3rd rounds games.
COTTONDALE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Nasice stands out from the crowd

As a young adult with a knack for different interests, it can be hard to embrace your potential and show yourself to the world, but this student does not limit herself. Christine Nasice, a 22-year-old grad student from Palm Beach County, uses multiple outlets to express herself. Through fashion and food, she has developed a style that shows both her creative and entrepreneurial sides.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Mike’s First Alert Forecast - November 16, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for November 16th, 2022. Mostly cloudy and chilly again tonight with no more than a stray sprinkle possible. Lows in the 40s. Another mostly cloudy and cool day tomorrow, in the 50s to near 60. Colder start...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

DJ and producer Antmann is up next

Everyone is born with a gift. Antmann just so happens to master his. Anthony Haynes was born on April 18, 2002, in Broward County. Frequently moving from one school to another, Haynes tried his best to integrate with everyone he came across. Eventually it became easier for him to introduce himself to new people; leading him to self discovery.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Lovett opens eatery in food court

Lovett’s Wings and Burgers was started by Gabriel Lovett back in 2018. Lovett says he started running his business just making plates for the community. He said people used to come over to his place and say his food was so good that he should begin selling plates as a side hustle. His plate business ramped up very quickly as he was getting over 100 plus requests a day.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

An alumna who is determined to make a difference

This Florida A&M University graduate has taken the definition of perseverance to a new level. Theresa Ballard, a criminal justice major, always knew that the odds would be in her favor. Born and raised on the south side of Chicago, she knew these challenges would only become her driving forces...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

