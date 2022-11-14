Read full article on original website
Up To $2,000 For Florida Residents Who Meet These RequirementsCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?Evie M.Monticello, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
A Professor Built This Fairy Tale Cottage in Florida to Compliment a Massive, Ancient Live Oak TreeL. CaneTallahassee, FL
FAMU submits bid to host NCAA Football Championship Subdivision playoff game
The Florida A&M University football team is a win away from potentially hosting an NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoff game.
famuathletics.com
Rattler Volleyball: SWAC Tournament Preview
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | It's tournament time for the Florida A&M volleyball team. The defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champions recently claimed another title – sharing the regular season honors with Alabama State – and will enter the upcoming league tournament as the No. 2 seed. The 2022 SWAC Volleyball...
famuathletics.com
Rattlers win home opener versus Georgia State
TALLAHASSEE, FL | Florida A&M women's basketball emerged victorious in their home opener, defeating Georgia State 65-57 Tuesday afternoon at Al Lawson. At halftime, the Panthers took a 30-28 lead into the locker room. The Rattlers took the lead in the third and never looked back after Mide Oriyomi hit a jumper to close the quarter, giving the Rattlers a 42-40 lead. Ahriahna Grizzle took over the game scoring 10 points in the fourth on free throws.
famuathletics.com
Rattlers Fall to Hurricanes in Miami
CORAL GABLES, Fla. | Florida A&M men's basketball traveled to Miami for a game versus the Hurricanes for their second consecutive season and fell to them 87-61. The Rattlers battled with the Hurricanes early, going back and forth for the first 11 minutes of the game as they were tied at 15 with 9 minutes left in the half. From there, the Hurricanes went on a 26-12 run the rest of the half to take a 41-27 lead into the half.
Tomahawk Nation
Bowl Projections after Week 11: Who, where could FSU be playing?
No. 20 Florida State Seminoles football (7-3, 5-3 ACC) ended conference playing on a high note, finishing with its ACC record since 2016 on Saturday after beating the Syracuse Orange 38-3. According to FSU Sports Info, Florida State is:. The first ACC school to allow 65 or fewer passing yards...
wtxl.com
Thomasville's Brycen Jones signs with Georgia Southern men's golf team
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Over in the Rose City, Tuesday saw a special signing day for Thomasville and golfer Brycen Jones. The senior put pen to paper to make things official, as he will be playing golf at the next level for Georgia Southern. The two-time state champion for...
Renardo Green and Greedy Vance on FSU's defensive improvement over the last few weeks
Florida State held its Wednesday practice of Louisiana week this morning and Seminole defensive backs Renardo Green and Greedy Vance spoke with the media afterwards. The duo of defenders spoke about FSU's defensive improvements over the last several weeks, Vance's recent string of takeaways along with their expectations for Louisiana. Heres what they had to say:
Yardbarker
Miami looking for faster start against retooling Florida A&M
Although the Miami Hurricanes have won their first two games, they are still looking for a complete performance. The Hurricanes hope to achieve it when they host Florida A&M on Tuesday night in Coral Gables, Fla. Miami (2-0) has trailed at halftime in each of its wins over Lafayette and...
Florida State football playing with confidence as final two games approach
The Florida State football team became bowl eligible with their win over Miami, and on Saturday, they closed out their ACC slate with a win over Syracuse, finishing conference play 5-3.
247Sports
FSU basketball coach Leonard Hamilton reacts to Troy upset, season's 0-3 start
FSU men's basketball and head coach Leonard Hamilton lost 79-72 to Troy Monday. The Seminoles' last 0-3 start was in 2000-01 under former head coach Steve Robinson. “We got a lot of room for improvement, but thank goodness, I think our attitude is good,” Hamilton said, via Noles247. “We still believe in ourselves, believe in our system. Hopefully, we will get some relief in there before too long so we aren’t playing guys 36, 35 minutes without very much rest. As I said last week, we try to keep our guys fresh in relation to how we want to play. Obviously, it’s much more challenging when you practice a certain way. And then once you get through the season, you have to extend the minutes of guys who still are trying to gain experience.”
seminoles.com
Basketball Game Time For Tonight Changed To 8:00 P.M.
Tonight’s men’s basketball game against Troy has been moved to an 8:00 p.m. start and the game will now be televised live on the ACC Network. FSU had been scheduled to tipoff tonight at 7:00 p.m. on ACC Network Extra, but will fill the television slot planned for the University of Virginia’s game against Northern Iowa.
TR Morning News Briefs 11/14/2022
. Local News ______ Last week the The Tallahassee Police Department reported that an armed robbery occurred at a Killearn Estates Circle K store. TPD’s daily log of incidents indicated the armed robbery took place on November 9th at 10:15 p.m. at the 4800 block of Kerry Forest Parkway. There have been no media reports […]
WJHG-TV
Cottondale @ Sneads - Double Round 2
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of the 2 undefeated teams left this year, that being Coach Thomas and his Sneads Pirates, will host Cottondale this Friday. After going 10-0 during the regular season, the Pirates got the 1 seed and enjoyed a nice first round bye. It also means they get to host the 2nd and 3rd rounds games.
Thomasville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Thomasville. The Lowndes High School basketball team will have a game with Thomasville High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00. The Lowndes High School basketball team will have a game with Thomasville High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
thefamuanonline.com
Nasice stands out from the crowd
As a young adult with a knack for different interests, it can be hard to embrace your potential and show yourself to the world, but this student does not limit herself. Christine Nasice, a 22-year-old grad student from Palm Beach County, uses multiple outlets to express herself. Through fashion and food, she has developed a style that shows both her creative and entrepreneurial sides.
WCTV
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - November 16, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for November 16th, 2022. Mostly cloudy and chilly again tonight with no more than a stray sprinkle possible. Lows in the 40s. Another mostly cloudy and cool day tomorrow, in the 50s to near 60. Colder start...
thefamuanonline.com
DJ and producer Antmann is up next
Everyone is born with a gift. Antmann just so happens to master his. Anthony Haynes was born on April 18, 2002, in Broward County. Frequently moving from one school to another, Haynes tried his best to integrate with everyone he came across. Eventually it became easier for him to introduce himself to new people; leading him to self discovery.
thefamuanonline.com
Lovett opens eatery in food court
Lovett’s Wings and Burgers was started by Gabriel Lovett back in 2018. Lovett says he started running his business just making plates for the community. He said people used to come over to his place and say his food was so good that he should begin selling plates as a side hustle. His plate business ramped up very quickly as he was getting over 100 plus requests a day.
thefamuanonline.com
An alumna who is determined to make a difference
This Florida A&M University graduate has taken the definition of perseverance to a new level. Theresa Ballard, a criminal justice major, always knew that the odds would be in her favor. Born and raised on the south side of Chicago, she knew these challenges would only become her driving forces...
Two Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Players Announced For $2M In Combined Winnings
In the midst of Hurricane Nicole last week in the Sunshine State, the Florida Lottery still announced two scratch-off winners who hit it big. On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that Nagendra KC, 63, of Orlando, claimed a $1 million top prize from the CASH
