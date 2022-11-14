FSU men's basketball and head coach Leonard Hamilton lost 79-72 to Troy Monday. The Seminoles' last 0-3 start was in 2000-01 under former head coach Steve Robinson. “We got a lot of room for improvement, but thank goodness, I think our attitude is good,” Hamilton said, via Noles247. “We still believe in ourselves, believe in our system. Hopefully, we will get some relief in there before too long so we aren’t playing guys 36, 35 minutes without very much rest. As I said last week, we try to keep our guys fresh in relation to how we want to play. Obviously, it’s much more challenging when you practice a certain way. And then once you get through the season, you have to extend the minutes of guys who still are trying to gain experience.”

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO