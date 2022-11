Tough Poets Press, founded, owned and operated solely by Richard Schober of Arlington, is about to release its 50th book since its founding in early 2015: a reissue of Encyclopedia, from 1969, by the late Richard Horn. The press has previously republished many new editions of novels -- some by well-known authors, some not -- and is a small independent publisher of new and rediscovered unconventional and neglected literary fiction, poetry and nonfiction.

