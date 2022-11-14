Read full article on original website
247Sports
Illinois announces death of football coach Bret Bielema's mother, Marilyn
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema’s mother, Marilyn, died, the university announced in a press release. No cause of death was given, and the Illini announced that they were cancelling Bielema’s Thursday media availability in light of the news. No cause of death was provided. “Today’s media availability is...
Maize n Brew
Illinois vs. Michigan: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more for Week 12
We are five games away from crowning a National Champion and the Michigan Wolverines are still in the hunt. A tough road lies ahead as the maize and blue welcome the Illinois Fighting Illini before heading to Columbus for The Game. Michigan football games are now available to stream on...
247Sports
Three Keys & a Pick: No. 19 Illinois vs. No. 8 UCLA
Lead basketball reporter Derek Piper previews Illinois' matchup against No. 8 UCLA on Friday in Las Vegas.
247Sports
Mayer still finding his way with Illini: 'He's getting his sea legs back under him'
CHAMPAIGN — When Brad Underwood walked through the gym at the Ubben Basketball Complex on Tuesday, a scheduled day off, the Illinois head coach saw Matthew Mayer drenched in sweat putting up shot after hot. Mayer’s first three games at Illinois (3-0) after transferring from Baylor haven’t exactly been...
247Sports
COMMIT: Illini flip three-star East St. Louis OL Brandon Henderson
Illinois continues to increase its presence at one of the state’s prep powerhouses. Three-star East St. Louis offensive lineman Brandon Henderson flipped his commitment from Iowa State to Illinois on Tuesday. He joins Flyers teammate Antwon Hayden, a three-star linebacker, in the Class of 2023. "Thank you to the...
Maize n Brew
Bret Bielema updates health of star RB Chase Brown, previews Michigan game
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema spoke to the media on Monday for his pre-Michigan press conference and addressed several topics surrounding his team. The headlining topics of the presser were the health of the Fighting Illini and in particular star tailback Chase Brown, and the upcoming match-up with the Michigan Wolverines.
247Sports
Daily Digest | Updated Illini bowl projections; Three Illini commits earn IHSFCA all-state honors
There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Three-star East St. Louis offensive lineman Brandon Henderson flipped his commitment from Iowa State to Illinois on Tuesday. He joins Flyers teammate Antwon Hayden, a three-star linebacker, in the Class of 2023.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois flips in-state prospect, lands commitment from 3-star OL for 2023 recruiting class
The Illinois offensive line just got a big boost, both literally and figuratively. The Illini received a commitment from 6-foot-5, 330-pound 3-star in-state recruit Brandon Henderson. The OL was previously committed to Iowa State but flipped to Illinois on Tuesday. Henderson announced his commitment on Twitter, saying “Thank you to...
Illinois Basketball: 3 takeaways from the Illini thumping of McNeese State
The women’s Illinois basketball team moved to 3-0 on Wednesday with another dominating performance. If you weren’t impressed by the Illini winning their first two games by an average of 33 points per game, then how about you try a 62-point victory on for size? Illinois welcomed in McNeese State and sent the Cowgirls home with a 100-38 loss on Wednesday.
U of I alum reflects on meteoric rise to success on ‘Jeopardy!’
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – U of I alum, meteorologist, and Champaign native Eric Ahasic has shown he is an expert in more than just weather through his recent success on “Jeopardy!” In spring 2022, Ahasic appeared on his first episode of one of America’s longest running game shows in television history. It has been a […]
chambanamoms.com
Where To Find Locally Raised Meat in the Champaign-Urbana Area
There’s no shortage of local meat in Champaign-Urbana — and local farmers need us more than ever. Looking for local meat in the Champaign-Urbana area? The East Central Illinois area has a number of local farmers that sell their meat products directly to customers. In addition, there are a number of locally owned stores that sell local meats. Below we’ve put together a resource to help you find locally raised meat in and around Champaign-Urbana.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DHS Boys Basketball Having Fundraiser Alumni Game Friday Night
Are you ready for some high school basketball? Well, the Danville High School boys program is having a special fundraiser event this Friday evening. They’ll be having an alumni game, and introducing the players in this year’s program. Coach Durrell Robinson says doors at DHS open at 5:15, and they’ll start by introducing the freshman players for a quick scrimmage at 6 PM. Coach Robinson says that will be followed by the sophomore players, and then the alumni game. And there’s all kinds of possibilities on who might be there.
Airborne geological project beginning in Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County will see an interesting sight in the skies over the next few weeks. Starting Saturday, a helicopter will be flying over the area while carrying a large coil frame beneath it. It’s all part of a geological imaging project by the Illinois State Geological Survey. The […]
Lane closures planned on Champaign’s Bradley Avenue
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Winter weather and possible road conditions won’t be the only things drivers in Champaign will have to worry about this week. They’ll also have to worry about lane closures on Bradley Avenue. Visu-Sewer Construction Inc. will be closing lanes on Bradley in order to perform work for a sewer lining project. […]
Fairlawn Dr. in Urbana to be closed to through traffic
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Fairlawn Dr. will be closed to through traffic beginning Nov. 16. Bob Brown Construction will be installing a new water service for the Urbana School District. The City of Urbana said access will be maintained to all properties along Fairlawn between South Vine Street and Anderson Street during the project. The […]
First snowfall lands in Central Illinois, more to come
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw the first snowfall of the winter season on Saturday. Viewers shared snowfall totals on Facebook throughout the viewing area. Roughly three inches of snow fell in Charleston and Greenup, and four inches in Oakland and Effingham. Other areas hit with snowfall include Vermilion, Shelby and Fayette Counties. Make […]
New mayoral candidate vows to “make Danville great again”
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One more citizen has announced his candidacy for Danville mayor. Danville native Jacob Lane announced this week he is running for mayor of Danville. Lane said in a release he was inspired to run after not receiving help from the current administration. “The one time I needed the city’s help, I […]
Mounds of dirt left on Urbana gravesites; cemetery says ‘it’s pretty normal’
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Hundreds of people responded to a woman’s social media post showing a pile of dirt on her father’s grave. She said cemetery staff left it there, but one of the owners called it an “unfounded” claim. “This isn’t what somebody wants to see when they come out here and spend time […]
‘I’m lucky to be alive:’ Champaign man dodges bullet in his own apartment
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Nicholas Guadgnola is lucky to be alive today after a bullet shot through his apartment ceiling. It happened last Sunday night on Nov. 6 near Hessel Park on Valley Road off of Kirby Avenue. Guadgnola first shared the experience on Tik Tok, where about 16 million people watched his story. He […]
Champaign man gets community support after devastating fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is asking for the community’s help after a fire destroyed their friend’s home and everything he owned. It happened on Sunday near Hedge Road and Bradley Avenue in Champaign. The fire started in the dryer and engulfed the house and garage. Jeff Gilchrist was trying to put the fire […]
