Are you ready for some high school basketball? Well, the Danville High School boys program is having a special fundraiser event this Friday evening. They’ll be having an alumni game, and introducing the players in this year’s program. Coach Durrell Robinson says doors at DHS open at 5:15, and they’ll start by introducing the freshman players for a quick scrimmage at 6 PM. Coach Robinson says that will be followed by the sophomore players, and then the alumni game. And there’s all kinds of possibilities on who might be there.

2 DAYS AGO