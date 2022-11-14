ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

247Sports

Illinois announces death of football coach Bret Bielema's mother, Marilyn

Illinois football coach Bret Bielema’s mother, Marilyn, died, the university announced in a press release. No cause of death was given, and the Illini announced that they were cancelling Bielema’s Thursday media availability in light of the news. No cause of death was provided. “Today’s media availability is...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

COMMIT: Illini flip three-star East St. Louis OL Brandon Henderson

Illinois continues to increase its presence at one of the state’s prep powerhouses. Three-star East St. Louis offensive lineman Brandon Henderson flipped his commitment from Iowa State to Illinois on Tuesday. He joins Flyers teammate Antwon Hayden, a three-star linebacker, in the Class of 2023. "Thank you to the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Maize n Brew

Bret Bielema updates health of star RB Chase Brown, previews Michigan game

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema spoke to the media on Monday for his pre-Michigan press conference and addressed several topics surrounding his team. The headlining topics of the presser were the health of the Fighting Illini and in particular star tailback Chase Brown, and the upcoming match-up with the Michigan Wolverines.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: 3 takeaways from the Illini thumping of McNeese State

The women’s Illinois basketball team moved to 3-0 on Wednesday with another dominating performance. If you weren’t impressed by the Illini winning their first two games by an average of 33 points per game, then how about you try a 62-point victory on for size? Illinois welcomed in McNeese State and sent the Cowgirls home with a 100-38 loss on Wednesday.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

U of I alum reflects on meteoric rise to success on ‘Jeopardy!’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – U of I alum, meteorologist, and Champaign native Eric Ahasic has shown he is an expert in more than just weather through his recent success on “Jeopardy!” In spring 2022, Ahasic appeared on his first episode of one of America’s longest running game shows in television history. It has been a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
chambanamoms.com

Where To Find Locally Raised Meat in the Champaign-Urbana Area

There’s no shortage of local meat in Champaign-Urbana — and local farmers need us more than ever. Looking for local meat in the Champaign-Urbana area? The East Central Illinois area has a number of local farmers that sell their meat products directly to customers. In addition, there are a number of locally owned stores that sell local meats. Below we’ve put together a resource to help you find locally raised meat in and around Champaign-Urbana.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

DHS Boys Basketball Having Fundraiser Alumni Game Friday Night

Are you ready for some high school basketball? Well, the Danville High School boys program is having a special fundraiser event this Friday evening. They’ll be having an alumni game, and introducing the players in this year’s program. Coach Durrell Robinson says doors at DHS open at 5:15, and they’ll start by introducing the freshman players for a quick scrimmage at 6 PM. Coach Robinson says that will be followed by the sophomore players, and then the alumni game. And there’s all kinds of possibilities on who might be there.
WCIA

Airborne geological project beginning in Champaign Co.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County will see an interesting sight in the skies over the next few weeks. Starting Saturday, a helicopter will be flying over the area while carrying a large coil frame beneath it. It’s all part of a geological imaging project by the Illinois State Geological Survey. The […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Lane closures planned on Champaign’s Bradley Avenue

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Winter weather and possible road conditions won’t be the only things drivers in Champaign will have to worry about this week. They’ll also have to worry about lane closures on Bradley Avenue. Visu-Sewer Construction Inc. will be closing lanes on Bradley in order to perform work for a sewer lining project. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Fairlawn Dr. in Urbana to be closed to through traffic

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Fairlawn Dr. will be closed to through traffic beginning Nov. 16. Bob Brown Construction will be installing a new water service for the Urbana School District. The City of Urbana said access will be maintained to all properties along Fairlawn between South Vine Street and Anderson Street during the project. The […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

First snowfall lands in Central Illinois, more to come

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw the first snowfall of the winter season on Saturday. Viewers shared snowfall totals on Facebook throughout the viewing area. Roughly three inches of snow fell in Charleston and Greenup, and four inches in Oakland and Effingham. Other areas hit with snowfall include Vermilion, Shelby and Fayette Counties. Make […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

New mayoral candidate vows to “make Danville great again”

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One more citizen has announced his candidacy for Danville mayor. Danville native Jacob Lane announced this week he is running for mayor of Danville. Lane said in a release he was inspired to run after not receiving help from the current administration. “The one time I needed the city’s help, I […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign man gets community support after devastating fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is asking for the community’s help after a fire destroyed their friend’s home and everything he owned. It happened on Sunday near Hedge Road and Bradley Avenue in Champaign. The fire started in the dryer and engulfed the house and garage. Jeff Gilchrist was trying to put the fire […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

