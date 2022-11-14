Man, woman found shot dead in vehicle on West Side: police

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) – A man and a woman were found shot to death in a car on the West Side Monday afternoon, and a Chicago police officer was injured while controlling a crowd that had gotten unruly, officials said.

The man, 32, and the woman, 29, were traveling east in the 2300 block of West 21st Street when someone shot at them around 2 p.m., according to Chicago police. The car came to a stop after hitting a car parked nearby, police said.

The two were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The officer suffered an injury to the leg, the officials said, and was taken to Stroger Hospital.

A woman crying at the scene said her sister was one of the victims. “I just lost my sister. I don’t want to talk yet,” she said.

Police taped off two cars: a green Jeep on the west side of Western, with a half dozen evidence markers nearby; and a black Honda on the east side of Western with front-end damage.

No other details were being released.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

