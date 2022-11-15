ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

'A Blessed Individual': Former Yonkers Police Chaplain Dies At 88

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sNiJ2_0jAdI8Jk00
Rev. Clarence Bolling, the former chaplain for the Yonkers Police Department, has died at the age of 88. Photo Credit: Facebook/Yonkers Police

A former chaplain for a police department in Westchester County is being remembered for his service to his community.

Reverend Clarence E. Bolling of Yonkers died on Monday, Nov. 7 at the age of 88, according to his obituary.

Bolling served as the Yonkers Police Department Chaplain for over 25 years, according to Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano.

"Bolling was a blessed individual," Spano said in a post, also saying, "He was a prominent figure in our community and absolute city icon. Rest in peace Reverend Bolling."

Yonkers Police also issued a statement about Bolling, saying he was a "true community leader and public servant."

"Our deepest sympathies to your family, friends, and the Yonkers community at large," Yonkers Police said.

A wake is planned for Friday, Nov. 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Community Baptist Church in Yonkers at 156 North Broadway, followed by a celebration of life at 6 p.m.

A funeral is also planned for Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. at the Community Baptist Church as well.

to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Popular Educator From Ossining Dies At Age 68

A beloved educator from Northern Westchester who worked in Connecticut known for her dedication to her family has died. Edna Rose Ventarola of Ossining died on Monday, Nov. 14 at the age of 68, according to her obituary. Ventarola was born in 1954 and raised in the Bronx, graduating from...
OSSINING, NY
rew-online.com

SUNY Westchester Community College Opens Expanded Yonkers Location in Cross County Center

SUNY Westchester Community College (SUNY WCC), in a continuation of its commitment to deploying innovative ways to extend access to higher learning, launched a new state-of-the-art location in Yonkers to expand pathways to high-demand jobs and workforce development for the growing college population. SUNY Westchester Yonkers, located in the Cross County Center, is easily accessible for residents of southern Westchester and northern Bronx looking to pursue degree programs or workforce training. Today’s ceremonial ribbon cutting marks a new era for SUNY Westchester’s partnerships in Yonkers.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Search For Missing Mahwah Man Ends — For Now

UPDATE: The search for a Mahwah man whose wife reported him missing over the weekend was indefinitely suspended after a fruitless two-day search of one of the area's largest parks. Authorities changed the status of the disappearance of 41-year-old Héctor Zamorano from a search-and-rescue mission to a missing person case....
MAHWAH, NJ
101.5 WPDH

New York School Bus Crashes On Palisades In Hudson Valley

A school bus bringing Hudson Valley students back to school avoided a major accident with a box truck but was still involved in an accident on the Palisades. On Monday at about 12:30 p.m., New York State Police from Troop F responded to a reported motor vehicle crash involving a school bus on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Stony Point.
STONY POINT, NY
101.5 WPDH

Scammers Acting As New York Cops Demanding Cash In Hudson Valley

Warning: Scammers are pretending to be local police officers and threatening to arrest you if you don't pay them a "fine." The Yonkers Police Department is warning residents about a new scam. Scammers Acting As Yonkers Police Calling Hudson Valley Residents. "Scammers are spoofing Yonkers Police telephone numbers and threatening...
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Scammers pretend to be cops

YONKERS – The Yonkers Police Department is receiving reports that unknown scammers are calling residents and impersonating Yonkers Police officers, either threatening arrests in exchange for payment of non-existent fines or soliciting monetary donations on behalf of the department. The originating telephone numbers are spoofed (fake caller ID) making...
YONKERS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Man Nearly Kills Romantic Rival In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man was nearly killed in front of his family during the day because another man was allegedly stalking his fiancée. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 34-year-old Jonathan Esson of Newburgh, New York was sentenced to 12 years in state prison to be followed by five years of post-release supervision.
NEWBURGH, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Ten Charged With Crack Cocaine Distribution In Mount Vernon

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Michael J. Driscoll, Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), Frank A. Tarentino III, the Special Agent-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of the Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”), Glenn Scott, Commissioner of the Mount Vernon Police Department (“MVPD”), and Terrance Raynor, Acting Commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Public Safety (“WCDPS”), announced today the unsealing of a Superseding Indictment and a Complaint charging 10 defendants with narcotics distribution and firearm offenses in and around Westchester County, New York. The defendants, ESTEBAN MORALES, TRAVIS SWAIN, BOBBY BROWN, ISHMAEL MORALES, JONATHAN LONG, SR., DAYSHAWN RIVERS, SHANNA LEWIS, DWAYNE HUDSON, SHONTEEA WALKER, and MICHAEL VEGA will be presented in federal court today before United States Magistrate Judge Paul E. Davison.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
Daily Voice

White Plains Police Officer Awarded For Role In Seizing Nearly $32M Worth of Cocaine

Several members of the Westchester County Police Department have been awarded for their role in seizing almost one ton of cocaine from an airport cargo terminal. The seizure happened on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, when the Drug Enforcement Task Force Group D-42, which includes members of the WCPD, was surveilling a cargo terminal at Newark Airport as part of a seven-month investigation into a Puerto Rico-based drug trafficking organization, according to a post by Westchester County Police on Monday, Nov. 14.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Grandma vanishes after purchase at Key Food in the Bronx

Update: Milagros Santos was reunited with family after a kind stranger found her at a Manhattan bus stop late Tuesday, according to Santos’ daughter. Click here for more updates on this story. The original story is below. — ORIGINAL STORY: RIVERDALE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The family of Milagros Santos was frantically searching for the […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
406K+
Followers
59K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy