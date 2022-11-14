ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Guest commentary: You’re Very Richmond …

Consider this a long overdue thank-you note to the family of Samuel Leroy Slover, Frank Batten and Landmark Communications for the larger-than-life gift they gave Richmond when they purchased Style Weekly and began paying the bills nearly 40 years ago. In 1984, Ronald Reagan was president, Charles Robb was Virginia’s...
Jones' previous run-ins with the law

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wednesday’s appearance was not the first time Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. has seen the inside of a courtroom. He has had previous run-ins with law enforcement, though none of the charges were as severe as the second-degree murder charges he currently faces. The first...
Governor and First Lady Congratulate Student From Roanoke / Chesterfield Who Earned Top Honors in Essay Contest

An eighth-grade student from Roanoke and a high school sophomore from Chesterfield County were the first place winners in the Virginia War Memorial’s 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. The winners were announced at the 66th Annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony held Friday, November 11 at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond. The winner in […]
Richmond averaging 1300 eviction filings per month

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Courts are now averaging about 1,300 eviction filings each month. Tuesday, NBC12 sat in on a trio of hearings inside John Marshall Courthouse over impending evictions. People spent the day pleading their cases, hopeful a judge will help keep a roof over their heads. I’m...
Good morning, RVA: Cars ruin Carytown, real estate tax rate vote, and inflatable T. Rexes.

Good morning, RVA! It's 31 °F, and that is a winter temperature. Today, and for the foreseeable future, you can expect afternoon highs around 50 °F and evening lows in the 30s—a big change from last week’s weirdly warm, weirdly humid situation. While I don’t love biking home from work in the frigid dark, I do always enjoy an opportunity to get the box of scarves out of winter storage.
