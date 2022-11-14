Read full article on original website
Richmond non-profit gives away shoes to those in needMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
New Payment Deal Would Give Some Virginia Residents ChecksC. HeslopVirginia State
Legends Classic in Brooklyn on 11/16 and 11/17Adrian HolmanBrooklyn, NY
Pit bull kills 88-year-old Richmond church elderMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond church elder killed by a pit bullCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
royalexaminer.com
Virginia War Memorial seeks military veterans to interview for film about October 1983 events in Beirut and Grenada
If you are veteran who was serving on active duty in October 1983 and were personally involved in the bombing of the US Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon or the US invasion of the island of Grenada, the Virginia War Memorial wants to hear from you. Both of these...
Social media threats at Richmond school renew calls for cellphone restrictions
Richmond Police increased its presence at Huguenot High School on the city's Southside Thursday, and Richmond Public Schools amped up its own school security measures in response to the threats.
Knife concealed in Virginia traveler’s laptop discovered by Richmond airport security
A man was stopped at a Richmond International Airport security checkpoint on Friday after an X-ray machine showed there was a knife concealed inside his laptop.
styleweekly.com
Guest commentary: You’re Very Richmond …
Consider this a long overdue thank-you note to the family of Samuel Leroy Slover, Frank Batten and Landmark Communications for the larger-than-life gift they gave Richmond when they purchased Style Weekly and began paying the bills nearly 40 years ago. In 1984, Ronald Reagan was president, Charles Robb was Virginia’s...
cbs19news
Jones' previous run-ins with the law
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wednesday’s appearance was not the first time Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. has seen the inside of a courtroom. He has had previous run-ins with law enforcement, though none of the charges were as severe as the second-degree murder charges he currently faces. The first...
She spent hundreds on Uber rides to work. Then she found a free option.
Sydney Biggers had been spending a good chunk of her paycheck on Uber and Lyft rides to her job. Then she found out she could order rides, for free.
Governor Youngkin Reacts To Racist Trump Post
Governor Youngkin Reacts To Racist Trump Post
Donating to mother's nonprofit dedicated to her son to stop gun violence
Tyler surprised Laverne McMullen with with a donation to her nonprofit, the "Kenneth Cooper Foundation."
Chesterfield County Commonwealth's Attorney responds to criticism about handling of Blanchard case
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Commonwealth's Attorney Stacey Davenport is weighing in on recent criticism about how it handled the case of John Blanchard, a Virginia Beach pastor accused of trying to solicit a minor. Davenport's office released a statement more than a month after prosecutors nolle prossed...
Man fighting for life after shooting in Shockoe Bottom in Richmond
A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was found in Shockoe Bottom by officers of the Richmond Police Department.
Suspect in U.Va. deadly shooting transferred to Albemarle, hearing scheduled
The suspect charged in connection to a deadly shooting at the University of Virginia has been transferred and is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.
Governor and First Lady Congratulate Student From Roanoke / Chesterfield Who Earned Top Honors in Essay Contest
An eighth-grade student from Roanoke and a high school sophomore from Chesterfield County were the first place winners in the Virginia War Memorial’s 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. The winners were announced at the 66th Annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony held Friday, November 11 at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond. The winner in […]
NBC12
Richmond averaging 1300 eviction filings per month
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Courts are now averaging about 1,300 eviction filings each month. Tuesday, NBC12 sat in on a trio of hearings inside John Marshall Courthouse over impending evictions. People spent the day pleading their cases, hopeful a judge will help keep a roof over their heads. I’m...
Colonial Heights gun shop owner says UVA shooting suspect purchased guns from his store this year, denied twice before
The owner of a local gun shop told 8News on Wednesday that Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the shooting suspect on the University of Virginia's campus on Sunday night, legally purchased two guns from their store this year.
Help these siblings find a forever family
If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.
Christopher Darnell Jones School Profile Resurfaces—'Why Wasn't He Smiling?'
Authorities are searching for Christopher Darnell Jones, the student suspected in a shooting that has left three people dead.
gmrva.com
Good morning, RVA: Cars ruin Carytown, real estate tax rate vote, and inflatable T. Rexes.
Good morning, RVA! It's 31 °F, and that is a winter temperature. Today, and for the foreseeable future, you can expect afternoon highs around 50 °F and evening lows in the 30s—a big change from last week’s weirdly warm, weirdly humid situation. While I don’t love biking home from work in the frigid dark, I do always enjoy an opportunity to get the box of scarves out of winter storage.
Child found alone at Richmond apartment complex, police locate parents
The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a 4-year-old child was found alone, wearing only his underwear, at the St. John’s Wood apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.
Quick-thinking Petersburg officer credited with saving teen's life
A quick-thinking police officer is being credited with saving the life of one of two teenagers shot after they got off their school bus in Petersburg Monday.
King William closes due to staffing shortage from sicknesses
There are so many staff members out sick from King William County Public Schools, officials have closed all schools on Thursday and Friday.
