Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Up To $2,000 For Florida Residents Who Meet These RequirementsC. HeslopFlorida State
Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?Evie M.Monticello, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
A Professor Built This Fairy Tale Cottage in Florida to Compliment a Massive, Ancient Live Oak TreeL. CaneTallahassee, FL
Related
floridapolitics.com
As medical marijuana industry grows, Gov. DeSantis changes leadership in state marijuana office
The state expects to award eight additional medical marijuana treatment center licenses by June, 30, 2024, according to budget documents. As Florida’s medical marijuana market grows and flourishes, the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration has changed leadership in the Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU). Christopher Phillip Kimbal. Weesam Khoury...
WCTV
Ukraine family arrives in Tallahassee
Tallahassee software analyst Edgar Raymond is an avid cryptocurrency investor. He is taking a cautious approach following a turbulent year for the industry. City officials hold ribbon cutting for affordable housing complex. Updated: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST. City officials hold a ribbon cutting for the affordable housing...
PBA Calls for “Immediate Removal” of Tallahassee Police Review Board Member
Following a story by Tallahassee Reports, the Florida PBA Big Bend Chapter is calling for the removal of Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) member Taylor Biro for “promoting an inappropriate, incendiary, and anti-police message at a recent CPRB meeting.” Chapter President Richard Murphy, in a press release, provided below, stated: “It is deeply disturbing that […]
thefamuanonline.com
Lovett opens eatery in food court
Lovett’s Wings and Burgers was started by Gabriel Lovett back in 2018. Lovett says he started running his business just making plates for the community. He said people used to come over to his place and say his food was so good that he should begin selling plates as a side hustle. His plate business ramped up very quickly as he was getting over 100 plus requests a day.
Up To $2,000 For Florida Residents Who Meet These Requirements
All Americans would appreciate a reduction in their energy expenses. Experts do not expect fuel costs to fall. There is only one way for households and businesses to reduce their energy bills. It is through energy-efficient home improvement projects.
thefamuanonline.com
Nasice stands out from the crowd
As a young adult with a knack for different interests, it can be hard to embrace your potential and show yourself to the world, but this student does not limit herself. Christine Nasice, a 22-year-old grad student from Palm Beach County, uses multiple outlets to express herself. Through fashion and food, she has developed a style that shows both her creative and entrepreneurial sides.
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU police chief, others support gun ban on campus
Once you are over the age of 21 in Florida, it is legal for you to carry a firearm on you in. public if you have a concealed weapon permit. But even with a concealed weapon permit, there are still some places where it is illegal. to bring a firearm,...
onfocus.news
Missing Florida Juvenile Found in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On November 11, a complainant on E 4th Street reported a disturbance taking place in an upstairs apartment. Officers responded and made contact with an 18 year-old Florida male and a 16 year-old Florida female. The female was listed as a missing juvenile from Leon County, Florida and was taken into custody. She was turned over to Wood County Human Services.
thefamuanonline.com
Why FAMU should cancel school Thanksgiving week
It’s that time of year again. Thanksgiving break is slowly approaching and for Florida. A&M University students it also means gearing up for the annual Florida Blue Florida. Classic football game in Orlando. Every year, students are faced with the battle of choosing between going home for. Thanksgiving after...
TR Morning News Briefs 11/14/2022
. Local News ______ Last week the The Tallahassee Police Department reported that an armed robbery occurred at a Killearn Estates Circle K store. TPD’s daily log of incidents indicated the armed robbery took place on November 9th at 10:15 p.m. at the 4800 block of Kerry Forest Parkway. There have been no media reports […]
WCTV
Abandoned puppies looking for new home in Thomas County
Tallahassee software analyst Edgar Raymond is an avid cryptocurrency investor. He is taking a cautious approach following a turbulent year for the industry. City officials hold ribbon cutting for affordable housing complex. Updated: 6 hours ago. City officials hold a ribbon cutting for the affordable housing complex on Lafayette Street.
wfxl.com
Former Valdosta high school among list of 10 "Places in Peril" in the state of Georgia
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its 2023 list of 10 Places in Peril in the state on Wednesday. Beulah Grove Lodge and School in Douglasville (Douglas County);. Chickamauga Masonic Lodge No. 221 (Walker County);. Dasher High School in Valdosta (Lowndes County);. Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in...
fsunews.com
Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Florida
On Nov. 10, 2022, Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall on Florida’s east-coast as a Category 1 hurricane early in the day before regressing back into a tropical storm. Some counties across Florida have been fortunate enough to endure only moderate rain and stronger-than-usual winds. Still, other counties, such as Orange County and Volusia County are facing devastating damages and risks of storm surges, especially while they’re still recovering from Hurricane Ian.
WCTV
Thanksgiving meals and drives around the Big Bend
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thanksgiving is here, so the giving season is in full swing. People with giving spirits are hosting free Thanksgiving meals across the Big Bend. We will continue to update this list over the coming days. Check out the locations below:. LEON COUNTY. Thanksgiving Meals. Project Annie...
WALB 10
Colquitt Regional Medical Center addressing nursing shortage through apprenticeship program
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - It’s National Apprenticeship Week, which celebrates workers across America. And Colquitt Regional Medical Center is doing its part to participate. The hospital program serves as a sort of recruiting tactic for the hospital where students can get real-life experience and get paid. Colquitt Regional Medical...
Team transforming former Amtrak Station in Tallahassee
For more than a century, Tallahassee’s train station welcomed people to the capital city. Now, a team from Leon County has its sights set on the next century of travel.
wmfe.org
Bethune Cookman and Florida A&M will face off at the Florida Classic a week after Nicole
Bethune Cookman and Florida A&M Universities will face off at Camping World Stadium on Saturday for the Florida Classic, marking 25 years of the matchup in Orlando. But this year, the big weekend comes after 2 storms hit Volusia County and Central Florida hard this hurricane season. WMFE’s Talia Blake caught up with BCU’s interim president Lawrence Drake to talk about the economic impact of Classic weekend.
Brooks, Lowndes school districts members of new GDOE teacher evaluation program
The Georgia Department of Education announced Monday that two area school districts in south Georgia will participate in a new teacher evaluation program.
WCTV
‘Enough is enough’: New task force calls for an end to gun violence in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee is continuing to grapple with an uptick in gun violence. The city’s most recent shooting happened Monday evening, leaving one person injured. This comes less than 24 hours after another shooting, in which a man was caught in the crossfire while taking out the...
WCTV
Man shot while taking out trash, says Tallahassee Police
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was shot in Tallahassee on Sunday night while taking out the trash for an elderly couple, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. An incident synopsis issued by TPD on Monday morning states the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Cochran Drive. That is on the city’s southside and a short distance from Jack McLean Park.
Comments / 2