Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Ukraine family arrives in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

PBA Calls for “Immediate Removal” of Tallahassee Police Review Board Member

Following a story by Tallahassee Reports, the Florida PBA Big Bend Chapter is calling for the removal of Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) member Taylor Biro for “promoting an inappropriate, incendiary, and anti-police message at a recent CPRB meeting.” Chapter President Richard Murphy, in a press release, provided below, stated: “It is deeply disturbing that […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Lovett opens eatery in food court

Lovett’s Wings and Burgers was started by Gabriel Lovett back in 2018. Lovett says he started running his business just making plates for the community. He said people used to come over to his place and say his food was so good that he should begin selling plates as a side hustle. His plate business ramped up very quickly as he was getting over 100 plus requests a day.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Nasice stands out from the crowd

As a young adult with a knack for different interests, it can be hard to embrace your potential and show yourself to the world, but this student does not limit herself. Christine Nasice, a 22-year-old grad student from Palm Beach County, uses multiple outlets to express herself. Through fashion and food, she has developed a style that shows both her creative and entrepreneurial sides.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU police chief, others support gun ban on campus

Once you are over the age of 21 in Florida, it is legal for you to carry a firearm on you in. public if you have a concealed weapon permit. But even with a concealed weapon permit, there are still some places where it is illegal. to bring a firearm,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
onfocus.news

Missing Florida Juvenile Found in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On November 11, a complainant on E 4th Street reported a disturbance taking place in an upstairs apartment. Officers responded and made contact with an 18 year-old Florida male and a 16 year-old Florida female. The female was listed as a missing juvenile from Leon County, Florida and was taken into custody. She was turned over to Wood County Human Services.
MARSHFIELD, WI
thefamuanonline.com

Why FAMU should cancel school Thanksgiving week

It’s that time of year again. Thanksgiving break is slowly approaching and for Florida. A&M University students it also means gearing up for the annual Florida Blue Florida. Classic football game in Orlando. Every year, students are faced with the battle of choosing between going home for. Thanksgiving after...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

TR Morning News Briefs 11/14/2022

. Local News ______ Last week the The Tallahassee Police Department reported that an armed robbery occurred at a Killearn Estates Circle K store. TPD’s daily log of incidents indicated the armed robbery took place on November 9th at 10:15 p.m. at the 4800 block of Kerry Forest Parkway. There have been no media reports […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Abandoned puppies looking for new home in Thomas County

TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsunews.com

Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Florida

On Nov. 10, 2022, Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall on Florida’s east-coast as a Category 1 hurricane early in the day before regressing back into a tropical storm. Some counties across Florida have been fortunate enough to endure only moderate rain and stronger-than-usual winds. Still, other counties, such as Orange County and Volusia County are facing devastating damages and risks of storm surges, especially while they’re still recovering from Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Thanksgiving meals and drives around the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thanksgiving is here, so the giving season is in full swing. People with giving spirits are hosting free Thanksgiving meals across the Big Bend. We will continue to update this list over the coming days. Check out the locations below:. LEON COUNTY. Thanksgiving Meals. Project Annie...
LEON COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

Bethune Cookman and Florida A&M will face off at the Florida Classic a week after Nicole

Bethune Cookman and Florida A&M Universities will face off at Camping World Stadium on Saturday for the Florida Classic, marking 25 years of the matchup in Orlando. But this year, the big weekend comes after 2 storms hit Volusia County and Central Florida hard this hurricane season. WMFE’s Talia Blake caught up with BCU’s interim president Lawrence Drake to talk about the economic impact of Classic weekend.
ORLANDO, FL
WCTV

Man shot while taking out trash, says Tallahassee Police

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was shot in Tallahassee on Sunday night while taking out the trash for an elderly couple, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. An incident synopsis issued by TPD on Monday morning states the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Cochran Drive. That is on the city’s southside and a short distance from Jack McLean Park.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

