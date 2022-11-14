Read full article on original website
My heart is full of gratitude for the former employees of a local Taco Bell
Miracle on 34th Street was the brainchild of Roanoke native John Payne who starred in the film
Grandin Village Children's Parade brings back a painful memory
Miss Roanoke Valley Pageant: behind the scenes at the Dumas Center
WDBJ7 meteorologists give local residents beneficial Weather Alert Days
Smith Mountain Eagle
Disc golf charity tournament held
After a brief wet start, the Third Annual Moneta Madness Disc Golf Tournament was a sunny success. Seventy entrants competed Saturday, Nov. 5, from North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia in the Pro/Am tournament at the Moneta Park Disc Golf course. The charity tournament was hosted by the Rotary Club...
Smith Mountain Eagle
D-Day Memorial holds Veterans Day ceremony
Due to weather, the National D-Day Memorial’s Veterans Day ceremony was moved to the Bedford Moose Lodge, located at 2986 W Lynchburg-Salem Turnpike in Bedford. The ceremony began at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. Seating was limited, and the event was packed with numerous cadets and veterans. All veterans...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Moneta campground OK’d; Hardy RV campsite denied
The Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 7 approved a special-use permit to allow Spring Lake Farm in Moneta to have a campground and conference center but denied a rezoning application and special-use permit for a proposed RV campsite in Hardy. Jordan Mitchell, director of community development, presented info...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Award-winning author to be in Moneta for book signing
Award-winning Author Shane Svorec of New Jersey will be at a book signing and purchase event at Mama Ann’s in Moneta on Friday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Svorec is no stranger to Smith Mountain Lake. Some of her best memories have been made with her husband and three children while visiting her in-laws, who are SML residents. In addition to hot summer days and lazy summer nights, it’s tradition for Svorec to make the trek to SML for Thanksgiving, where she and her family spend the holiday with her husband’s parents. This year though, after Thanksgiving, Svorec will stop at Mama Ann’s to sign books and visit with customers.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Apple Valley 5K winners listed
Seventy-two runners and walkers competed in the 25th annual Apple Valley 5K cross country race held Saturday, Nov. 5, at Gross’ Orchard, located at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Bedford County. Kyle Thomson, 17, of Moneta defended his title once again, taking first place in the...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Pumpkin Carving Contest held in Moneta
An annual Pumpkin Carving Contest was held on Overlook Circle in Moneta, just off Lakewood Forest Road, on Oct. 22. Tim St. John of Moneta submitted photos of some of the entries.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Harvester adds Big Head Todd and the Monsters to 2023 lineup
Colorado-grown rock band Big Head Todd and the Monsters will take the stage at Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount in February. The group, which has quietly become an American institution following three and a half decades of writing, recording and touring, will perform at the Harvester on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Bank joins anti-phishing campaign
Bank of Botetourt, which has a location at Smith Mountain Lake, joined the American Bankers Association and banks across the nation to promote an industry-wide campaign educating consumers about the persistent threat of phishing scams. The FTC estimates that consumers lost $5.8 billion to phishing and other fraud in 2021,...
