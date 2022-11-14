Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Dallas Airports Warning of Possible Long Lines Ahead of Thanksgiving TravelLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Texas Rangers will Host the 2024 MLB All Star GameLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Related
Handcrafted Therapy bringing massage therapy supplies, classes to Plano
Handcrafted Therapy's new store will offer massage therapy supplies and classes. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Handcrafted Therapy is set to open in Plano in early 2023, according to a spokesperson for the company. The store will be at 3303 N. Central Expressway and will offer massage therapy supplies and classes focused on self-care. Handcrafted Therapy also has a massage therapy spa at 5509 Pleasant Valley Drive. www.handcraftedtherapyspa.com.
Check out these 5 upcoming businesses in Flower Mound, Argyle and Highland Village
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Screenshot courtesy Google Maps) Want to read the latest development news in Flower Mound, Argyle and Highland Village? Find details on the five...
Revive Health and Beauty to offer wellness, med spa services in Frisco
Revive Health and Beauty is slated for a Dec. 1 grand opening. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) A new wellness and medspa clinic is slated for a Dec. 1 grand opening at 11500 SH 121, Ste. 320 in Frisco, according to Operations Director Taylor Hamblin. Revive Health and Beauty is currently in a soft-opening phase and provides health and beauty services, according to its website. The center offers cryotherapy treatments, nutritional IV therapy treatments, red light therapy treatments and more. 214-618-0048. www.revivehealthandbeauty.com.
Here are 5 businesses now open, coming soon in Southlake Town Square
Nike by Southlake features Nike’s Live concept, which brings new services and experiences to shopping. (Courtesy Nike) From outdoor gear to fine jewelry, here are five businesses that are now open or coming soon to Southlake Town Square. Now Open. 1. Yeti's new storefront opened Oct. 13 in Southlake...
Plano business Village Green Lawn & Landscape brings four decades of service
Village Green Lawn & Landscape staff member Lee Banda repairs an irrigation issue. (Courtesy Village Green Lawn & Landscape) In 1980, when Ken Hyatt was 15 years old, he and his brother, Keith Hyatt, started a lawn-mowing business so they could earn money for college. They called it Ken’s Lawn Service.
GNC to offer vitamins, sports nutrition products at Lewisville location
National retail store GNC is bringing a location to Lewisville. (Courtesy GNC) GNC is expected to open its Lewisville location in February. The store will be located at 4690 Windhaven Parkway, Ste. 100. The supplement retailer carries health- and nutrition-related products, including vitamins, minerals and sports nutrition products. GNC also has a location in Coppell. www.gnc.com.
Southlake Style
Don't Miss This Newly Listed Grapevine Property!
A rare find... 9 acres and a one-owner, custom-built, one-story home in Grapevine. As you drive up the winding, stamped & stained driveway you will feel like you are in the country, though you are minutes from restaurants, stores & freeway access. The kitchen is a chef's dream with plenty of counter space (granite), Viking stainless steel appliances including a built-in refrigerator, gas range oven & warming drawer, island, & pantry. A focal point of the kitchen is the gas stove surrounded with Austin stone & tile. Private master suite with a sitting area & stone fireplace & windows that look out to the pool & the landscaped backyard. Construction includes 2x6 walls. There is a well for watering the grass. The roof was replaced in 2019. 2 HVAC units were replaced in 2017. The property is divided into 2 plats. The home is on 5.2 acres, the other plat is 3.71 acres & part of that land is in the 100-year floodplain, see docs in the Transaction Desk. The seller would like to sell both plats together.
Kebab Uncle owner goes from backyard griller to Coppell restaurateur
Most of the menu items at Kebab Uncle are grilled on the in-house charcoal grill. (photos by Karen Chaney/ Community Impact) Prior to opening Kebab Uncle in October 2019, business owner Qais Ahmad said he was unsure if he had what it took to go from backyard griller to restaurateur.
Check out 5 businesses, restaurants now open in Lake Highlands, Lakewood
Casita Tex-Mex Bar and Grill offers specialty items, such as the shrimp satay. (Courtesy Casita Tex-Mex Bar and Grill) The following businesses and restaurants have opened in the Lake Highlands and Lakewood areas in the past few months. 1. Sugaring NYC Organic Waxing and Lash Studio opened in August at...
theeastcountygazette.com
7 Dallas-Fort Worth Bars And Restaurants That Closed In Fall 2022
Since the beginning of 2022, Dallas-Fort Worth has lost several bars and restaurants, including both long-standing businesses and potential new ventures. Several of the closures were brought on by rising operational costs and financial difficulties. The ones that have already closed this fall are listed below:. Cow Tipping Creamery. Location:...
luxury-houses.net
This $3.5 Million Magnificent Luxury Estate in Colleyville Texas with Exquisite Care and Quality is Ideal for Entertaining
6917 Westcoat Drive Home in Colleyville, Texas for Sale. 6917 Westcoat Drive, Colleyville, Texas is a gorgeous luxury estate has been recently updated with exquisite care and quality showcasing the perfect balance of comfort and luxury. This Home in Colleyville offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6917 Westcoat Drive, please contact Michelle Selner (Phone: 972-732-6000) at Keller Williams Realty for full support and perfect service.
Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House brings steaks, barbecue to Grapevine
Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening Nov. 21. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening in Grapevine on Nov. 21, according to Manager Rick Cashen. The restaurant is located at 700 W. Hwy. 114, Grapevine. Hoffbrau offers steaks, burgers, chicken-fried steaks and more in a casual environment. Family-owned and -operated since 1978, Hoffbrau has locations across Texas in Amarillo, Benbrook, Granbury and Haltom City, according to its website. 817-527-6119. https://hoffbrausteakandgrill.com.
The Village Church buys shopping center
The Village Church is expanding in Flower Mound after purchasing The Shops at Flower Mound, a strip center next to the church. The church, located in an old Albertson’s grocery store at the corner of FM 407 and Morriss Road, needs more space, according to Lindsey Eenigenberg, executive director the church’s administration.
Public-private partnership to bring Rollertown Beerworks brewery to Frisco
Frisco City Council members approved a master development agreement that would bring a Rollertown Beerworks location to Main Street. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Rollertown Beerworks could be coming to Frisco’s Main Street after reaching a deal with several city organizations. City Council members approved a master development agreement Nov. 15...
H-E-B adds another store in its continued Dallas-Fort Worth growth
H-E-B stores are popping up like daisies in Dallas-Fort Worth.
H-E-B holds groundbreaking for location in Alliance area of Fort Worth
H-E-B executives and city of Fort Worth executives took part in the groundbreaking of the H-E-B Alliance store on Nov. 16 in Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Juan-Carlos Rück, executive vice president of the H-E-B northwest food and drug division, has taken part in quite a few groundbreaking ceremonies in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in recent years.
Fatburger brings burgers, fries and shakes to Plano
The Plano Fatburger location will offer free Original Fatburgers to the first 100 customers on Dec. 1. (Courtesy Fatburger) Fatburger opened a new location in Plano on Nov. 14, according to a spokesperson for the company. As part of its grand opening event, the restaurant will be giving a free Original Fatburger to the first 100 customers on Dec. 1, and free fries with any purchase for the entire day. Fatburger is located at 1855 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 300.
Dallas Observer
Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line
Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
Sprouts opening East Dallas grocery store location at Hillside Village
A new Sprouts Farmers Market will open Nov. 18 on East Mockingbird Lane in Dallas. (Courtesy Sprouts Farmers Market) Sprouts Farmers Market will open Nov. 18 at 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 322, Dallas. The grocery store at the Hillside Village Shopping Center will be in a former Stein Mart space. Sprouts sells a variety of produce, meat, dairy, vitamins and more. Sprouts plans to celebrate the grand opening with an $80,000 donation to help build a new school garden at Dallas’ Solar Preparatory School for Boys. www.sprouts.com.
UNT hosts tour of Frisco Landing before scheduled opening in January
Frisco Landing, the first building on the new University of North Texas campus, is slated to open in January. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Frisco Landing, the first building on the new University of North Texas campus, is slated to open in January, according to university officials. University and city officials toured...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0