OAKLAND – Charges have been dismissed against a Hayward man authorities allegedly linked to the deaths of two people in a melee in Oakland in August, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors dismissed the charges against Jonathan Zeigler, 30, pending further investigation, a spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. The melee that left three people dead occurred Aug. 26 in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way.Someone arrived in Chevrolet Malibu on that evening about 30 minutes before shots were first fired. Killed were 46-year-old Tyron Banks, 48-year-old Tonell Williams and 36-year-old Daven Woolfolk. Authorities had said Banks allegedly shot Woolfolk shortly after 7:15 p.m. that day. Police previously alleged Zeigler shot Banks as he was trying to drive away from the scene. Williams was killed when Banks tried to flee and the vehicle hit Williams and the bicycle he was on. Authorities had charged Zeigler with Williams' death as well as Banks'.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO