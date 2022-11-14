Read full article on original website
Parents Remained Uncooperative In Whereabouts Of Missing California TwinsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedStockton, CA
Partial Remains of Alexis Gabe Found in CaliforniaAMY KAPLANOakley, CA
California witness photographs UFO after object beamed light over local rooftopsRoger MarshStockton, CA
Have Some Fall Fun At Smith Family Farm in BrentwoodThomas SmithBrentwood, CA
California Police Arrest Suspected Stockton Serial Killer Out Looking To KillMrs HStockton, CA
Fremont shooting suspect charged with attempted murder: DA
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The suspect linked to a Fremont shooting last Saturday has been charged with attempted murder, the Fremont Police Department announced in a press release. The shooting happened on Nov. 12 at around 1:18 p.m. near School Street and Bodily Avenue. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Union City resident Zain […]
Former Alameda County Deputy Seen Beating Suspect In Mission District Alley Has Charges Against Him Dismissed
A former Alameda County sheriff's deputy, one of two officers seen on video in San Francisco brutally beating a suspect with their batons in a widely publicized 2015 incident, saw the charges against him dismissed Thursday morning. The case goes back to early November 2015, when a then-29-year-old Stanislav Petrov...
Reward offered for man wanted in connection with Oakland homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is requesting the community’s help with finding a man who is connected to a homicide. Oakland resident Juan Lopez, 26, has been linked to the Oct. 28 killing of Pablo Garcia Junior. The shooting happened just before 8:45 p.m. in the area of International Boulevard and 102nd […]
17-year-old driver could face manslaughter or murder charges for deadly car crash
The 17-year-old involved in the car crash that resulted in the death of two local parents is still in the hospital and may face manslaughter or murder charges upon his release, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. No arrests have been made, according to Det. Sgt. Nick...
Woman accused of killing 7-year-old son sentenced to life in prison
The California mother accused of killing her son and dumping his body near a trail just outside of Las Vegas will be sentenced Thursday morning.
Lexus Tafoya, killed in Stockton, was the 'heart of the family'
STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of a young Stockton woman found stabbed to death in a car a week ago say they want the killer behind bars. "I want justice for my niece. I'm not going to allow her to be some unsolved case like, unfortunately, everybody out here is," said Valentina McKay, the aunt of Lexus Tafoya.
Charges dropped against man accused in deadly Oakland melee
OAKLAND – Charges have been dismissed against a Hayward man authorities allegedly linked to the deaths of two people in a melee in Oakland in August, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors dismissed the charges against Jonathan Zeigler, 30, pending further investigation, a spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. The melee that left three people dead occurred Aug. 26 in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way.Someone arrived in Chevrolet Malibu on that evening about 30 minutes before shots were first fired. Killed were 46-year-old Tyron Banks, 48-year-old Tonell Williams and 36-year-old Daven Woolfolk. Authorities had said Banks allegedly shot Woolfolk shortly after 7:15 p.m. that day. Police previously alleged Zeigler shot Banks as he was trying to drive away from the scene. Williams was killed when Banks tried to flee and the vehicle hit Williams and the bicycle he was on. Authorities had charged Zeigler with Williams' death as well as Banks'.
What's next in the case of the suspected Stockton serial shooter
The man accused of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California appeared in a Stockton courthouse for a further arraignment hearing on Monday, the last time he’s expected to do so this year. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested on Oct. 15...
Two held in death of fellow squatter shot by elderly Vallejo property owner
VALLEJO, Calif. - Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a fellow squatter who was shot and killed by an 80-year-old property owner in Vallejo. During the confrontation the elderly property owner was stabbed with a sword, authorities said. The names of the suspects...
Student arrested for stabbing another student in the hand, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A student was arrested Tuesday morning after police said they stabbed another student in the hand with scissors. (Video above: Top stories for Nov. 16) The incident happened around 10 a.m. in the 2300 block of 34th Street. Police said one student stabbed another in the...
Rashawn Anderson, suspect in deadly Natomas gas station shooting, arrested in Chicago
SACRAMENTO – The suspect in a shooting that left a Natomas gas station employee dead has been arrested in Chicago. The shooting happened early in the morning on Aug. 3 at the Speedway gas station along Gateway Oaks Boulevard. Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene and found a woman – later identified as 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson – who had been shot at least once. Officers started life-saving measures, but she was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics. No suspect information was released until later in August when detectives announced that they had identified Rashawn Maurice Anderson as the person wanted for the shooting. An active warrant for murder was issued against Anderson.On Tuesday, the Sacramento Police Department announced that authorities had arrested Anderson in Chicago the day prior. The FBI helped in arresting Anderson, police say. Anderson will be extradited back to Sacramento.
Berkeley police accused of not reading arrested minors their Miranda rights
Berkeley police accused of not reading arrested minors their Miranda rights. There are new allegations of misconduct inside the Berkeley Police Department. The Alameda County public defender has come forward with new claims that officers are violating the law by not reading minors who are under arrest their Miranda rights.
Suspect arrested for road rage shooting outside Pinole Valley Shopping Center
PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — A Fairfield resident was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a shooting that happened outside the Pinole Valley Shopping Center on Aug. 12. The Pinole Police Department (PPD) said 37-year-old Latasha Collor was arrested, and police recovered the gun that was allegedly used. A PPD investigation revealed that the suspect fired […]
Tenderloin homicide being investigated by San Francisco police
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are investigating a homicide that occurred at Grove and Larkin last week, the department said in a news release. On Friday Nov. 11 at around 9:30 p.m. SF police from the Tenderloin Station received a report of a possible assault in the area of Grove and Larkin. Once […]
DA: Ex-St. Francis High coach kissed, groped 13-year-old victim
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A former St. Francis High School coach was convicted of multiple counts of sexual assault on a minor, the Sacramento County District Attorney's office announced Tuesday. Aaron Daniel Rios was a track and cross-country coach for the school at the time of the incident and he...
Man convicted in San Francisco Bayview murder
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man has been convicted in a 2020 homicide in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, according to the office of District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. Fasi Fotu, 46, was found guilty by a jury in the slaying of Michael Hampton, 38, on Feb. 21, 2020 near the intersection of Wallace and Ingalls streets, […]
Man who shot victim in the head at Citrus Heights restaurant convicted of attempted murder
CITRUS HEIGHTS — A man who shot another man in the head during an argument at a Citrus Heights restaurant last year was convicted of attempted murder, prosecutors announced Tuesday.The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said Miguel Angel Garcia-Rocio faces a maximum sentence of 27 years to life behind bars. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 9.The shooting happened on the night of April 16, 2021, at a restaurant along Greenback Lane.Garcia-Rocio was there with a group that included children, prosecutors said. As he was making the children laugh, a separate group of man at a different table...
Redwood City officers fatally shoot armed suspect trying to use children as shield, officials say
Police say the suspect tried to use the children as a shield and when officers feared he was trying to shoot them, they opened fire.
'Some of the most despicable allegations' | Ex-Stockton officer and current officer appear in court
STOCKTON, Calif. — One former Stockton police officer and a current Stockton police officer both were arraigned on serious felony charges in the same downtown Stockton courtroom Monday afternoon. Both are separate cases.. Instead of a navy blue police uniform, former Stockton Police Sgt. Nicholas Bloed was dressed in...
5 Hells Angels arrested in murder at Shoreline
Five men in the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club were arrested today (Nov. 15) in connection with the murder of one man and the brutal assault of an off-duty police officer at a country music concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre in June, police said. The murder victim was Juan Rangel Gonzalez, 41,...
