Stockton, CA

Fremont shooting suspect charged with attempted murder: DA

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The suspect linked to a Fremont shooting last Saturday has been charged with attempted murder, the Fremont Police Department announced in a press release. The shooting happened on Nov. 12 at around 1:18 p.m. near School Street and Bodily Avenue. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Union City resident Zain […]
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Reward offered for man wanted in connection with Oakland homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is requesting the community’s help with finding a man who is connected to a homicide. Oakland resident Juan Lopez, 26, has been linked to the Oct. 28 killing of Pablo Garcia Junior. The shooting happened just before 8:45 p.m. in the area of International Boulevard and 102nd […]
OAKLAND, CA
ABC10

Lexus Tafoya, killed in Stockton, was the 'heart of the family'

STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of a young Stockton woman found stabbed to death in a car a week ago say they want the killer behind bars. "I want justice for my niece. I'm not going to allow her to be some unsolved case like, unfortunately, everybody out here is," said Valentina McKay, the aunt of Lexus Tafoya.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Charges dropped against man accused in deadly Oakland melee

OAKLAND – Charges have been dismissed against a Hayward man authorities allegedly linked to the deaths of two people in a melee in Oakland in August, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors dismissed the charges against Jonathan Zeigler, 30, pending further investigation, a spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. The melee that left three people dead occurred Aug. 26 in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way.Someone arrived in Chevrolet Malibu on that evening about 30 minutes before shots were first fired. Killed were 46-year-old Tyron Banks, 48-year-old Tonell Williams and 36-year-old Daven Woolfolk. Authorities had said Banks allegedly shot Woolfolk shortly after 7:15 p.m. that day. Police previously alleged Zeigler shot Banks as he was trying to drive away from the scene. Williams was killed when Banks tried to flee and the vehicle hit Williams and the bicycle he was on. Authorities had charged Zeigler with Williams' death as well as Banks'.
OAKLAND, CA
capradio.org

What's next in the case of the suspected Stockton serial shooter

The man accused of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California appeared in a Stockton courthouse for a further arraignment hearing on Monday, the last time he’s expected to do so this year. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested on Oct. 15...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rashawn Anderson, suspect in deadly Natomas gas station shooting, arrested in Chicago

SACRAMENTO – The suspect in a shooting that left a Natomas gas station employee dead has been arrested in Chicago.  The shooting happened early in the morning on Aug. 3 at the Speedway gas station along Gateway Oaks Boulevard. Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene and found a woman – later identified as 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson – who had been shot at least once. Officers started life-saving measures, but she was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics. No suspect information was released until later in August when detectives announced that they had identified Rashawn Maurice Anderson as the person wanted for the shooting. An active warrant for murder was issued against Anderson.On Tuesday, the Sacramento Police Department announced that authorities had arrested Anderson in Chicago the day prior. The FBI helped in arresting Anderson, police say. Anderson will be extradited back to Sacramento. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Berkeley police accused of not reading arrested minors their Miranda rights

Berkeley police accused of not reading arrested minors their Miranda rights. There are new allegations of misconduct inside the Berkeley Police Department. The Alameda County public defender has come forward with new claims that officers are violating the law by not reading minors who are under arrest their Miranda rights.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Man convicted in San Francisco Bayview murder

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man has been convicted in a 2020 homicide in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, according to the office of District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. Fasi Fotu, 46, was found guilty by a jury in the slaying of Michael Hampton, 38, on Feb. 21, 2020 near the intersection of Wallace and Ingalls streets, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man who shot victim in the head at Citrus Heights restaurant convicted of attempted murder

CITRUS HEIGHTS — A man who shot another man in the head during an argument at a Citrus Heights restaurant last year was convicted of attempted murder, prosecutors announced Tuesday.The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said Miguel Angel Garcia-Rocio faces a maximum sentence of 27 years to life behind bars. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 9.The shooting happened on the night of April 16, 2021, at a restaurant along Greenback Lane.Garcia-Rocio was there with a group that included children, prosecutors said. As he was making the children laugh, a separate group of man at a different table...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
padailypost.com

5 Hells Angels arrested in murder at Shoreline

Five men in the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club were arrested today (Nov. 15) in connection with the murder of one man and the brutal assault of an off-duty police officer at a country music concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre in June, police said. The murder victim was Juan Rangel Gonzalez, 41,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

