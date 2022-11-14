Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Say hello to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.1
Hot on the heels of the arrival of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.7, Red Hat has released the next version of its RHEL 9 family, RHEL 9.1. What's the difference? Why two versions of one enterprise Linux distro? While under the hood there are many specific differences, the big one is that the RHEL 8 distro family is based on older, battle-tried code. RHEL 9, however, is based on the leading-edge CentOS Stream Linux distribution. So, in short, RHEL 8 is what you use if you prefer stability over innovation, while RHEL 9 is the distro for those who want the latest and greatest stable code.
ZDNet
How to configure apps to start upon login with MacOS
MacOS is one of the more efficient and effective operating systems on the market. But even with all that simplicity, it still gives users some extra power to make the experience specific to their needs. One feature that does a great job with that very thing is called Login Items....
ZDNet
Programming languages: C++ overtakes PHP, but JavaScript, Python and Java still rule
JavaScript, Python, Java, TypeScript and C# are the most widely used programming languages in GitHub projects, according to GitHub's 2022 Octoverse report. The list of top programming languages on Microsoft-owned GitHub was stable this year, with no difference in the line up except for PHP, which dropped from sixth to seventh place and was pipped by low-level language C++. Shell, C and Ruby rounded out the top 10 languages.
ZDNet
Portable screen projector deal: Save $480 on this Wemax bundle
Screen projectors can be a great alternative to TV displays and laptops for watching movies or bringing games to a big screen. Thanks to technological improvements over the years, we can now have them in our homes for a relatively cheap price. Ahead of the Black Friday sales event, ZDNET...
ZDNet
Thanks to open source, 5G cracks 50% of the telecom market
SEATTLE--Odds are today that the smartphone by your side is now running 5G. For years, 5G wasn't able to deliver on its high-speed, low-latency promises. Things have changed. Today, 5G is finally delivering on its performance promises. A big reason for that, proclaimed Arpit Joshipura, the Linux Foundation's general manager of Networking, Edge, and IoT at ONE Summit North America, a networking trade show, is 5G's open-source networking foundation.
ZDNet
Intel's new deepfake detector can spot a real or fake video based on blood flow in video pixels
In recent years, more and more deepfakes have littered the internet -- pieces of synthetic media that take an image or video and use someone else's face or voice to create a new, fake image of people or occurrences. And chances are, you've already seen one and didn't know it was a deepfake.
ZDNet
10+ early Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and Mini are already on sale
The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
ZDNet
Qualcomm unveils the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with Wi-Fi 7 support, AI and gaming performance boosts and more
Qualcomm just announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the latest mobile platform that will power flagship smartphones for the next year. The announcement was made during the company's annual Snapdragon Summit. The list of improvements is long and spans all areas of the Android experience. For instance, the Snapdragon 8...
ZDNet
15+ Black Friday smartwatch deals: Get an Apple Watch for $179 right now
The year has seemingly flown by, and it's the holiday season once again. After receiving an Apple Watch for Christmas last year, I can't imagine living without one. Sometimes relying on your phone to see what time it is, how many steps you took, and what the weather will look like tomorrow can get a little annoying. With constantly upgraded smartwatches, you can get access to all those features and so much more.
ZDNet
What are the best outdoor projector screens and what size do you need?
Whether the weather is warm or it's the perfect temperature to cozy up by a fire, an outdoor projector screen can make a movie night outside a whole different experience. You can set up a projector to beam a movie or TV show on an outdoor projector screen that's built to withstand the elements, whether it is the full blast of the sun or an evening rain shower.
ZDNet
How to use Slack's huddle feature (and why you should)
When was the last time you stood around the office having an informal discussion with other coworkers?. Those (often) impromptu meetings can do a lot of good. Maybe one of you comes up with a brilliant idea that your other workers (or family members) build on. Or maybe it's just the camaraderie of interaction.
ZDNet
How to use iPhone 14's emergency SOS satellite text feature
Apple on Tuesday flipped the switch to turn on Emergency SOS via satellite on all iPhone 14 models. The new feature basically amounts to text messaging with emergency responders, but instead of using a cellular or Wi-Fi network, you're using a satellite to send messages back and forth. Before you...
ZDNet
Low-code is not a cure for overworked IT departments just yet
Using low-code and no-code platforms is supposed to provide relief to overworked development shops, right? Well, a new survey says it hasn't quite made a dent yet. But that's no reason not to look at the long-term benefits of this approach. Also: Most workers want to quit. You might be...
ZDNet
What is an under-desk walking treadmill and which are the best?
During the pandemic, we all spent a lot of time at home. Suddenly, not only did we rest at home, but we also worked and worked out at home. It became difficult to stay fit when gyms and fitness centers were closed. But then came under-desk walking treadmills. Suddenly, you...
ZDNet
South Korea cancels 5G 28GHz spectrum allocation to telcos due to 'lack of spending'
The South Korean government said on Friday that it will cancel the spectrum that was allocated to local telcos for their 5G deployment, citing their lack of investment in the sector. The unprecedented move will see KT and LG Uplus lose their right to use the 28GHz spectrum they won...
ZDNet
This giant supercomputer dominates the rankings, and catching it will take a lot of work
Frontier, the HPE Cray exa-scale supercomputer operated by the Department of Energy (DoE) at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), remains by far the fastest supercomputer on the planet, according to the Top 500. With a High-Performance Linpack (HPL) benchmark score of 1.102 Exaflops per second, Frontier is the only exa-scale...
ZDNet
When is Black Friday 2022? Plus where to find the best deals right now
The holiday season and sales events are fast approaching. Black Friday deals are already available at major retailers throughout the US. You can pick up excellent savings as soon as today, and ZDNET experts have scoured the market to find actual deals worth buying -- so you can save valuable time and money. Here is everything you need to know about Black Friday, including where to find the best deals by retailer and category. We'll continue to update our recommendations as new deals become available.
ZDNet
Run, don't walk: Dell slashed $700 off its stunning XPS 15 laptop
Getting a premium laptop usually comes with an equally premium price tag. However, there's a really good deal right now at Dell if you're in the market for a new laptop: the Dell XPS 15 laptop. Currently, you can save $800 on the laptop right now, bringing the price from $2,899 to $2,199.
ZDNet
SSD vs HDD: What's the difference, and which should you buy?
Data storage continues to be a battle between the incumbent HDD (Hard Disk Drive) and the SSD (Solid State Drive). But on first blush, it might seem like the newer, faster SSDs are far better suited for every task than HDDs, and that there's no reason to consider HDDs anymore.
ZDNet
How to view your saved passwords in MacOS
I'll preface this by saying you should really adopt a true password manager, such as Bitwarden, for this. However, there are a lot of users who aren't ready to add yet another application to the mix. The best password manager: Business and personal use. Everyone needs a password manager. If...
Comments / 0