Commanders look to build on big win against woeful Texans
The Washington Commanders will look to build on their big win over the previously undefeated Eagles when they visit the Houston Texans Sunday. The Commanders have won four of their past five games after opening the season 1-4. The Texans are the only team in the league with just one win and are searching for a way to end a four-game skid.
End zone picks for Vikings is Peterson’s latest contribution
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Patrick Peterson was the featured partier on the team plane after the Minnesota Vikings completed their latest comeback victory. The 12th-year cornerback came up with two end zone interceptions against the Bills. That included the game-sealing pick in overtime to further enhance his newish nickname “The Closer.” Peterson is in his second season with the Vikings. He has three interceptions to match the second-highest total of his career. He is also tied for second in the NFL with 12 passes defensed. His presence has been especially valuable to an otherwise-young group of cornerbacks.
Jets’ Wilson showing resiliency, moxie with Pats up again
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson was ticked off three weeks ago after his worst game of the season. The New York Jets’ second-year quarterback was intercepted three times in a 22-17 loss to New England. Wilson was angry at himself for his mistakes, and it showed in some of his short postgame answers. All eyes were on Wilson during the week leading up to the Jets’ next game, with many fans and reporters critical of last year’s No. 2 pick. Then, Wilson went out and had a solid performance while helping lead New York to a 20-17 win over Buffalo two weeks ago. Wilson has shown some moxie during his 1 1/2 seasons in the NFL.
Tannehill leads Titans to 27-17 victory over Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns to outduel Aaron Rodgers as the Tennessee Titans defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-17. Tannehill looked much sharper in his second game back after missing two games with an injured right ankle. He went 22 of 27 and had one interception as the Titans won for the seventh time in eight games. Rodgers went 24 of 39 for 227 yards with two touchdown passes to rookie Christian Watson. Green Bay has lost six of seven.
NFL shifts Bills’ game vs. Browns to Detroit due to storm
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The NFL is relocating the Bills’ home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit on Sunday because of a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region. The move to relocate the game comes before the storm even began. The forecast is for between 1 to 3 feet of snow in the region through the weekend. The switch in sites means the Bills will play back-to-back games in Detroit. They’re scheduled to play the Lions on Thanksgiving.
AP source: Ndamukong Suh joining Eagles on 1-year deal
Three-time All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is joining the Philadelphia Eagles, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The Eagles and Suh agreed on a one-year contract on Thursday, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the signing. Nuh bolsters a defensive line that also added veteran Linval Joseph this week. Suh posted an emoji of an eagle on Twitter. The Eagles are shoring up their run defense after giving up 152 yards on the ground to the Washington Commanders in their first loss of the season on Monday.
Now with Panthers, Mayfield set to face Jackson again
Lamar Jackson was taken 32nd in the 2018 draft by the Baltimore Ravens. That was 31 spots behind Baker Mayfield. Cleveland drafted Mayfield, but he’s now with the Carolina Panthers. He’s set to face Jackson and the Ravens this weekend. Jackson and Mayfield have faced off plenty because they were in the same division until Mayfield was traded from the Browns to the Panthers before this season. He began the season as Carolina’s starter but was sidelined with an ankle injury in Week 5. P.J. Walker replaced him, but he hurt his own ankle and Mayfield is now set to start again.
