105.5 The Fan

Who Is the Girl on Drake, 21 Savage’s Her Loss Album Cover?

As Drake and 21 Savage prepare to drop their collaborative album, Her Loss tonight, fans are curious about the woman who appears on the cover art of their highly anticipated project. Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss, which hits DSPs on Friday (Nov. 4), features a close-up shot of model...
Vibe

21 Savage Reveals Why ‘Her Loss’ Was Not Delayed After Takeoff’s Death

After Takeoff’s passing on Nov. 1, many questioned whether or not Drake and 21 Savage would drop their collaborative album, Her Loss, out of respect for the late rapper’s family. The joint project was set to release on Nov. 4 after being delayed from Oct. 28. 21 Savage recently revealed why he and the Six God ultimately stuck to their release date. In an Off The Record interview with DJ Akademiks, the 30-year-old said they wanted to give people something to be happy about. “It was just so much going on, like so much negative, sad energy,” the “Bank Account” rapper...
Vibe

Nas Addresses Jay-Z Sharing Grammy Picture The Day He Dropped ‘KD3’ Tracklist

Nas has addressed Jay-Z sharing a picture of his Grammys after he revealed his King’s Disease III tracklist.  During an interview with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show on Monday night (Nov. 14), Esco talked about Hov’s recent picture of his Grammy’s. This prompted Noah to ask the Magic emcee about his song “Thun” and the bars regarding his Brooklyn competitor. More from VIBE.comBeyoncé And Jay-Z Tied For Most Grammy Nominations Of All Time2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To Know21 Savage Clarifies Statement On Nas' Relevance: "I Would Never Disrespect" However, Nas, née Nasir Jones, revealed that the lyrics were all love for his rival.  “When...
hotnewhiphop.com

Nas Reveals That He Still Texts Jay-Z About Their Former Beef

Nas pokes fun at his former feud with Jay-Z on “King’s Disease III.”. Jay-Z and Nas have moved past their tense feud but it appears to still be a point of conversation. Today, Nas unveiled his latest studio album, King’s Disease III alongside Hit-Boy. The 17-song project doesn’t include any guest appearances but it does include some revealing bars about Nas’ personal life.
TMZ.com

GloRilla Shocked About Nas Shout-Out for 'Little Ol' Me,' Talks 'Nut Quick'

GloRilla just might be hip hop's 2022 rookie of the year -- in fact, she's achieved so much success, she's already on the radar of a legend like Nas!. We caught Glo out in NYC on the heels of her aptly titled debut EP "Anyways, Life's Great..." which she released in conjunction with her feisty new single, the early-ejaculation anthem, "Nut Quick."
TMZ.com

Kodak Black Rejects 21 Savage's Verzuz Claims, 'You All Cap'

Kodak Black took great joy in responding to 21 Savage's claim he is the top dog from their 2016 XXL Freshman class ... applauding 21's confidence, but calling him a liar. 21 was on Clubhouse promoting his recently released "Her Loss" album with Drake when he made the bold proclamation he'd be unbeatable in a Verzuz against anyone in the bunch of rappers who debuted 6 years ago.
HipHopDX.com

Nas Suggests JAY-Z Tried To Overshadow 'King's Disease 3' Rollout With Grammys Photo

Nas and JAY-Z have been compared at almost every step of their careers, and Escobar even referenced his past beef with Hov on his new album King’s Disease 3. “No beef or rivals, they playing ‘Ether’ on TIDAL / Brothers can do anything when they decide to / In a Range Rover, dissecting bars from ‘Takeover’ / Sometimes I text Hova like, ‘N-gga, this ain’t over,’ laughing,” he rapped on “Thun.”
thesource.com

21 Savage Backtracks On Nas ‘Irrelevancy’ Criticism

21 Savage recently came under fire from Nas fans over comments he made about the 49-year-old rapper during a Clubhouse debate. He stated that Nas isn’t relevant, but attributes his success in the 21st century to his loyal fanbase. “What y’all saying, relevant though? I don’t feel like he’s...
hotnewhiphop.com

Nas Details Listening To Kendrick Lamar For The First Time

The New York legend also teased a DJ Premier collab and announced a Madison Square Garden show. Nas and Hit-Boy set the hip-hop world on fire this weekend with the release of King’s Disease III. While the album is full of references and plenty of newsworthy moments, it’s still an excellent collection of classic hip-hop. Specifically, tracks like “First Time” and “30” have caught fans’ attention for their approach to Nas’s legacy. Interestingly, Nas paints musical love at first sight and recalls listening to Kendrick, today’s crowning MC, for the first time.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nas Reflects On Takeoff’s Death: “We’re Here For A Purpose”

Nas shared a message for the hip-hop community while speaking about the death of Takeoff. Nas spoke about the death of Migos rapper Takeoff during the release party for his new album, King’s Disease III. The New York rapper offered condolences to his family before sharing a message for the hip-hop community.
Vibe

Nas Unveils ‘King’s Disease III’ Tracklist

Nas has unveiled the tracklist to his forthcoming King’s Disease III album, which is slated to drop on Friday (Nov. 11) via Mass Appeal. As the third installment in his King’s Disease series and his 16th studio album, King’s Disease III will include 16 songs and a bonus track, making it the more robust effort in the trilogy. The album will be produced entirely by Hit-Boy. No guest appearances or featured artists appear on the tracklist.More from VIBE.comNas And Hit-Boy Flex Duo Status Ahead Of 'King's Disease III'Earn Your Leisure On Taking InvestFest Global, Partnering With Steve Harvey, And Merging...
Vibe

Nas‘ LA House Burglarized As He Celebrates ’King’s Disease 3′ in New York

Nas’ Calabasas home was burglarized over the weekend, with a pair of bandits breaking into the residence and making off with a handful of the rapper’s valuables. According to TMZ, the incident occurred on Saturday evening (Nov. 12) around 8:30 PM PT while the 49-year-old was in New York celebrating the release of his sixteenth studio album King’s Disease III. The intruders gained entry to the premises by busting through a rear door of the property, causing a considerable amount of damage to the home and reportedly making off with two bags worth of items belonging to the Grammy Award winner....
BET

Nas’ Brother Claps Back After 21 Savage Questions Rapper's Relevancy

Nas’ brother Jungle has responded to 21 Savage’s remarks about the King Disease III rapper’s relevancy. In the middle of a Clubhouse chatroom titled “Is Nas the Greatest Rapper or What?,” 21 made claims the Queens artist is not as notable as many want to believe.
