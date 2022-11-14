Read full article on original website
Who Is the Girl on Drake, 21 Savage’s Her Loss Album Cover?
As Drake and 21 Savage prepare to drop their collaborative album, Her Loss tonight, fans are curious about the woman who appears on the cover art of their highly anticipated project. Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss, which hits DSPs on Friday (Nov. 4), features a close-up shot of model...
What Was Migos Rapper Takeoff’s Net Worth At the Time of His Death?
Takeoff was shot and killed in the early hours of the morning on November 1. What was his net worth at the time of his death?
Hate Me Now? 21 Savage Speaks Ill-Matic Of Rap Icon Nas Calling Him ‘Irrelevant,’ Must Be Infected With King’s Disease
21 Savage is trending for saying that Nas is "not relevant, he just has a loyal fan base and still makes good music."
21 Savage Reveals Why ‘Her Loss’ Was Not Delayed After Takeoff’s Death
After Takeoff’s passing on Nov. 1, many questioned whether or not Drake and 21 Savage would drop their collaborative album, Her Loss, out of respect for the late rapper’s family. The joint project was set to release on Nov. 4 after being delayed from Oct. 28. 21 Savage recently revealed why he and the Six God ultimately stuck to their release date. In an Off The Record interview with DJ Akademiks, the 30-year-old said they wanted to give people something to be happy about. “It was just so much going on, like so much negative, sad energy,” the “Bank Account” rapper...
Nas Addresses Jay-Z Sharing Grammy Picture The Day He Dropped ‘KD3’ Tracklist
Nas has addressed Jay-Z sharing a picture of his Grammys after he revealed his King’s Disease III tracklist. During an interview with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show on Monday night (Nov. 14), Esco talked about Hov’s recent picture of his Grammy’s. This prompted Noah to ask the Magic emcee about his song “Thun” and the bars regarding his Brooklyn competitor. More from VIBE.comBeyoncé And Jay-Z Tied For Most Grammy Nominations Of All Time2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To Know21 Savage Clarifies Statement On Nas' Relevance: "I Would Never Disrespect" However, Nas, née Nasir Jones, revealed that the lyrics were all love for his rival. “When...
Who Is ‘First Class’ Rapper Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life
With the rise of TikTok and the new generation of stars who’ve made their name through social media, dating can get even messier. So, for a rapper like Jack Harlow, a love life in this modern era is like a boxing match of public bouts. The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, native was born on March 13, […]
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas Reveals That He Still Texts Jay-Z About Their Former Beef
Nas pokes fun at his former feud with Jay-Z on “King’s Disease III.”. Jay-Z and Nas have moved past their tense feud but it appears to still be a point of conversation. Today, Nas unveiled his latest studio album, King’s Disease III alongside Hit-Boy. The 17-song project doesn’t include any guest appearances but it does include some revealing bars about Nas’ personal life.
TMZ.com
GloRilla Shocked About Nas Shout-Out for 'Little Ol' Me,' Talks 'Nut Quick'
GloRilla just might be hip hop's 2022 rookie of the year -- in fact, she's achieved so much success, she's already on the radar of a legend like Nas!. We caught Glo out in NYC on the heels of her aptly titled debut EP "Anyways, Life's Great..." which she released in conjunction with her feisty new single, the early-ejaculation anthem, "Nut Quick."
TMZ.com
Kodak Black Rejects 21 Savage's Verzuz Claims, 'You All Cap'
Kodak Black took great joy in responding to 21 Savage's claim he is the top dog from their 2016 XXL Freshman class ... applauding 21's confidence, but calling him a liar. 21 was on Clubhouse promoting his recently released "Her Loss" album with Drake when he made the bold proclamation he'd be unbeatable in a Verzuz against anyone in the bunch of rappers who debuted 6 years ago.
HipHopDX.com
Nas Suggests JAY-Z Tried To Overshadow 'King's Disease 3' Rollout With Grammys Photo
Nas and JAY-Z have been compared at almost every step of their careers, and Escobar even referenced his past beef with Hov on his new album King’s Disease 3. “No beef or rivals, they playing ‘Ether’ on TIDAL / Brothers can do anything when they decide to / In a Range Rover, dissecting bars from ‘Takeover’ / Sometimes I text Hova like, ‘N-gga, this ain’t over,’ laughing,” he rapped on “Thun.”
thesource.com
21 Savage Backtracks On Nas ‘Irrelevancy’ Criticism
21 Savage recently came under fire from Nas fans over comments he made about the 49-year-old rapper during a Clubhouse debate. He stated that Nas isn’t relevant, but attributes his success in the 21st century to his loyal fanbase. “What y’all saying, relevant though? I don’t feel like he’s...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas Details Listening To Kendrick Lamar For The First Time
The New York legend also teased a DJ Premier collab and announced a Madison Square Garden show. Nas and Hit-Boy set the hip-hop world on fire this weekend with the release of King’s Disease III. While the album is full of references and plenty of newsworthy moments, it’s still an excellent collection of classic hip-hop. Specifically, tracks like “First Time” and “30” have caught fans’ attention for their approach to Nas’s legacy. Interestingly, Nas paints musical love at first sight and recalls listening to Kendrick, today’s crowning MC, for the first time.
NOLA.com
Migos' TakeOff killed in Houston shooting; last show was Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans
Migos member TakeOff, who was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday, performed as part of the rap duo Unc & Phew at Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans barely 48 hours earlier. That was his final show. According to TMZ, the 28-year-old rapper died after gunfire erupted...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas Reflects On Takeoff’s Death: “We’re Here For A Purpose”
Nas shared a message for the hip-hop community while speaking about the death of Takeoff. Nas spoke about the death of Migos rapper Takeoff during the release party for his new album, King’s Disease III. The New York rapper offered condolences to his family before sharing a message for the hip-hop community.
Nas Unveils ‘King’s Disease III’ Tracklist
Nas has unveiled the tracklist to his forthcoming King’s Disease III album, which is slated to drop on Friday (Nov. 11) via Mass Appeal. As the third installment in his King’s Disease series and his 16th studio album, King’s Disease III will include 16 songs and a bonus track, making it the more robust effort in the trilogy. The album will be produced entirely by Hit-Boy. No guest appearances or featured artists appear on the tracklist.More from VIBE.comNas And Hit-Boy Flex Duo Status Ahead Of 'King's Disease III'Earn Your Leisure On Taking InvestFest Global, Partnering With Steve Harvey, And Merging...
Nas‘ LA House Burglarized As He Celebrates ’King’s Disease 3′ in New York
Nas’ Calabasas home was burglarized over the weekend, with a pair of bandits breaking into the residence and making off with a handful of the rapper’s valuables. According to TMZ, the incident occurred on Saturday evening (Nov. 12) around 8:30 PM PT while the 49-year-old was in New York celebrating the release of his sixteenth studio album King’s Disease III. The intruders gained entry to the premises by busting through a rear door of the property, causing a considerable amount of damage to the home and reportedly making off with two bags worth of items belonging to the Grammy Award winner....
BET
Nas’ Brother Claps Back After 21 Savage Questions Rapper's Relevancy
Nas’ brother Jungle has responded to 21 Savage’s remarks about the King Disease III rapper’s relevancy. In the middle of a Clubhouse chatroom titled “Is Nas the Greatest Rapper or What?,” 21 made claims the Queens artist is not as notable as many want to believe.
HipHopDX.com
Hit-Boy Shares Adorable Video Of His 2-Year-Old Son Laying Down ‘KD3’ Vocals With Nas
Hit-Boy has given fans some insight into the making of King’s Disease III, which involved some assistance from his son. On Friday (November 11), the award-winning producer celebrated the release of his fourth collaboration with Nas, by sharing photos and a video of his 2-year-old, Chauncey Hollis III. The...
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Postpones Apollo Theater Performance Out Of Respect For Takeoff’s Funeral
Drake has pushed back his Apollo Theater concert due to the scheduling of Takeoff’s funeral. Drake is pushing back his scheduled performance at the Apollo Theater out of respect for Takeoff. The funeral for the late Migos rapper is scheduled to be held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday.
