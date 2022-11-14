Read full article on original website
‘RHONJ’: Bethenny Frankel Says Teresa Giudice Is ‘Mount Rushmore’ Face of ‘Housewives’ Franchise
Bethenny Frankel from 'RHONY' explains why Teresa Giudice from 'RHONJ' is her 'Mount Rushmore' face of the 'Housewives' franchise.
Gia Giudice Reveals She’s Still In Touch With Joe And Melissa Gorga Amid Family Drama
Even though the family drama between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga has never settled down — Gia Giudice is revealing that she’s still in touch with her uncle and his wife, Melissa Gorga. BravoCon 2022 was packed full of goodness. Exclusive tidbits and so much more have filled the Housewives social media sphere with just […] The post Gia Giudice Reveals She’s Still In Touch With Joe And Melissa Gorga Amid Family Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.
Teresa Giudice reveals Luis Ruelas reached out to her ex husband Joe, made kids ‘happy' amid split
"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice has big plans for the holiday season that include celebrating with her new husband, boxes of roses and filming a Christmas movie. Giudice opened up about how excited she is to celebrate the holidays with her new blended family after marrying Luis...
Melissa Gorga Shows Off Her New Eyebrows: “Powder Brow Day”
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member shared the beauty procedure helping her achieve “tight brows.”. Back in 2019, Melissa Gorga brought her husband, Joe Gorga, along with her to an eyebrow waxing appointment. “We’re man-browing Joe today,” The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member announced in her Instagram Stories at the time, showing how she and her hubby kept themselves well groomed. “You need this done,” Melissa quipped. “Your eyebrows gotta match your wife’s, you know what I mean? Your wife’s got some tight brows — you gotta match her!”
Now We Know Why Teresa Giudice Didn’t Get a Prenup
The RHONJ cast member addressed her marriage to Luis “Louie” Ruelas for a fan on WWHL during BravoCon 2022. As you might recall, before she wed Luis “Louie” Ruelas, Andy Cohen shared with Teresa Giudice that he “wanted” her to sign a prenup before the wedding. And when she appeared on the October 18 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she confirmed that she did not, in fact, end up signing one.
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ Son
Fans following the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cyberbully mystery may finally be getting some answers. According to a source who spoke to Page Six, Diana Jenkins knows who is behind the cyber attack on her castmate's son.
‘Dancing with the Stars’ Fans Slam Wayne Brady for ‘Throwing Shade’ at a Former Contestant
Fans are criticizing Wayne Brady's comment regarding Monday night's elimination saying he 'kicked' a fellow competitor while they were down.
Andy Cohen Explains Cutting Lisa Rinna’s Receipts From The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion
There was drama galore at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, and much of it centered on Lisa Rinna. Rinna and Kathy Hilton’s bitter feud about Aspen was the highlight of the RHOBH reunion. Kathy called Rinna “the biggest bully in Hollywood.” Sutton Stracke asked Rinna why she was “brutal” to her all season. […] The post Andy Cohen Explains Cutting Lisa Rinna’s Receipts From The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
Gayle King Has a Colorful $7 Million New York City Penthouse Thanks to Oprah Winfrey
Here are the details on Gayle King's Manhattan penthouse and why she says the reason it's so colorful is all because of her BFF Oprah Winfrey.
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna Is ‘Gone’ – Kathryn Edwards Calls Her a ‘Caricature’ and Fury Is From ‘Housewives’ Not Mom’s Death
Former 'RHOBH' friend Kathryn Edwards says she no longer recognizes Lisa Rinna and said she's become a 'caricature' of herself.
‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 17: Everything We Know About Who’s Back, Who’s Gone and More
The return of the queen! When The Real Housewives of Orange County comes back for season 17, there'll be at least one familiar face holding a citrus fruit: Tamra Judge. The California native confirmed the news during a July 2022 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen after weeks of speculation. The Vena […]
Here’s How Joe Gorga’s Sit-Down with Antonia’s Boyfriend Went
Joe said Antonia’s boyfriend is a “nice kid,” but that doesn’t mean he’ll fully let his guard down. Joe Gorga has long prided himself on being a protective father, but how did he really react when he sat down with his daughter’s boyfriend for the first time?
Homeless not Toothless Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
On episode 14 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12, Dorit Kemsley and her husband, host a charity event called "Homeless Not Toothless" at their home. They invite the other housewives and some friends to an extravagant dinner with the excuse of charity.
Dorit Kemsley Leaves Embarrassing Spray Tan Stain On ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Couch: Photo
Hopefully Andy Cohen brought stain removal to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion! Dorit Kemsley left a giant orange spray tan stain on the white couches after reuniting with her co-stars to discuss the drama-filled season. Dorit, 46, was unknowingly leaving stains on the couch the whole time, but it wasn’t visible for the viewers until she got up to cheers with the cast when they wrapped the reunion on the October 26 episode.
You Won’t Believe Why Kenya Moore Has So Many Housewives Buzzing
A whopping 10 Bravolebs gave the RHOA cast member a “shady” title at a BravoCon 2022 WWHL taping. If you don’t like Kenya Moore’s shade, step out of her shadow. While backstage at a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen taping at BravoCon 2022, several Housewives crowned The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member with an unofficial title fit for royalty.
Teresa Giudice Will Star In New Christmas Movie On VH1
The holiday season is approaching, and Teresa Giudice is gifting us early. That’s right — the Real Housewives of New Jersey OG recently shared some big news via her Instagram that she’s starring in an upcoming Christmas movie that will air on VH1. The movie is called Fuhgeddaboout Christmas. “EXCITING NEWS! I’m in a Christmas movie,” […] The post Teresa Giudice Will Star In New Christmas Movie On VH1 appeared first on Reality Tea.
Lala Kent Confirms Don Lopez Split After Having ‘A Lot Of Fun In The Bedroom’
That was quick! After seemingly admitting she was dating model Don Lopez in early November, Lala Kent just as abruptly said it was over. “Don and I have had a lot of fun in the bedroom, but I posted him for a thirst trap, and then a lot of doors opened to people saying certain things, and now I’ve got to scratch him off the roster,” the reality TV star, 32, said during SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on Thursday, November 10. “He’s the first person I slept with since my last relationship, so I’ll always have a place in my heart for him,” she said. Per Us Weekly, she added that the hot fling was “great while it lasted.”
Whoa! Did ‘Dancing with the Stars’ actually get it right by double-eliminating Vinny Guadagnino and Heidi D’Amelio?
After weeks of “Dancing with the Stars” fans protesting the results of the weekly eliminations, it looks like the show is finally back on track going into the semifinals. On “90s Night,” “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino and “D’Amelio Show” star Heidi D’Amelio exited the competition in seventh and eighth place, respectively, and they were also the number-one and number-two dancers our readers thought should have been sent home. Scroll down for our complete poll results at the bottom of this post. Guadagnino and D’Amelio had markedly different trajectories on the show. Guadagnino struggled with his dancing and judges’ scores, but...
Carole Radziwill slams Bethenny Frankel’s ‘Housewives’ podcast: How ‘original’
Carole Radziwill slammed Bethenny Frankel’s “Housewives” podcast, saying she’s built her brand by “trashing” her former castmates. “Oh lordy…how original,” Radziwill — who starred on “Real Housewives of New York” from 2012 to 2018 — tweeted when a fan asked what she thought about Frankel’s new rewatch podcast, “Rewives.” Radziwill added, “But she did build her brand by trashing& mocking women specifically the HWs & Betheny always returns to what she does best. I mean right out the gate she trash talks the other HW podcasts. Lol. Good luck to her. Somethings will never change. 🤦🏻♀️😂🙈” And when another fan admitted...
Joe Gorga: Jennifer Aydin is a Violent and Totally Crazy Liar!
Joe Gorga would like to tell his side of the story. Last month, Gorga and fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Aydin made headlines when an argument between the pair at the Gansevoort Hotel was caught on camera. Shortly after the altercation, which included Aydin hurling her drink...
