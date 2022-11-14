ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor’s nearly $3M big dig to fight flooding nears completion

ANN ARBOR, MI — A nearly $3 million undertaking to create a three-acre hole in the ground at Churchill Downs Park in southwest Ann Arbor is nearing completion. The landscape has been radically transformed and an open, meandering creek now flows through the bottom of a new basin designed to hold 3.3 million gallons of water in the event of a major storm — a fix for the flood-prone neighborhood that was built decades ago without adequate stormwater controls.
spoonuniversity.com

Blue Tractor BBQ & Brewery

Blue Tractor BBQ and Brewery is located in downtown Ann Arbor on E Washington St right near many Ann Arbor classics. Blue Tractor also has a location in Traverse City. The restaurants are a part of Mission Restaurant group, which houses many other Ann Arbor staples like Jolly Pumpkin, Grizzly Peak, Avalon and the Pretzel Bell. The Blue Tractor's Ann Arbor location has a brewery, where they rotate many of their varying craft brews on tap. With the restaurant's "Mug Club Membership" you can receive $1 draft beers everyday and 25% off growlers on Mondays and Tuesdays. Get more good deals by stopping by the restaurant any day between 3pm and 6pm for half of beer and appetizers. You can also test your knowledge and have fun by playing trivia at Blue Tractor every Monday night, with the opportunity to win a gift card to the restaurant. Blue Tractor BBQ and Brewery is always displaying different sports games throughout the evening. If you are looking for a place to get your NFL Sunday fix or to watch some college football, come here, grab a drink, and eat some good BBQ!
HometownLife.com

New furniture showroom opens in downtown Birmingham

Looking to refresh your home's look? A new shop in downtown Birmingham hopes to help you do just that. Serena and Lily, a national boutique known for its higher-end home furnishings and artwork, recently opened its first store in Michigan in the southeast Oakland County community. Occupying the space formerly held by Linda Dresner — who closed her iconic shop last spring — the storefront at 299 W. Maple now sports furniture and paintings rather than clothing.
MLive

Brazilian-American restaurant coming to Briarwood Mall

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Roasted meats and an array of salads are coming soon to Briarwood Mall with the arrival of a Brazilian-American restaurant. Texas De Brazil, an authentic churrascaria, is set to open in the mall in spring 2023. The steakhouse combines Brazilian churrasco cooking with the generous portions of Texas in a family-friendly restaurant.
wcsx.com

VIDEO: Wayne County LightFest’s Naughty Bear

It’s that time again! Tis the season for Christmas lights in Metro Detroit…specifically the Wayne County LightFest. Every year Big Jim’s mind is in the gutter because once he noticed the polar bear, he will never look at it the same again…. While taking a drive through...
