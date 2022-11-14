Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: What last season’s loss to Michigan means for Ohio State, look to overcome skepticism and be ‘tough’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Past and present Ohio State coaches’ approaches to ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
2-story penthouse overlooking historic Ann Arbor neighborhoods listed at nearly $1.3M
ANN ARBOR – A unique two-story penthouse condo in a repurposed auto factory offers panoramic views from a perfect location in Ann Arbor. Unit 514 at Liberty Lofts is perched at the highest corner of the former Eaton building and incorporates features original to the building into its interior design.
Ann Arbor’s nearly $3M big dig to fight flooding nears completion
ANN ARBOR, MI — A nearly $3 million undertaking to create a three-acre hole in the ground at Churchill Downs Park in southwest Ann Arbor is nearing completion. The landscape has been radically transformed and an open, meandering creek now flows through the bottom of a new basin designed to hold 3.3 million gallons of water in the event of a major storm — a fix for the flood-prone neighborhood that was built decades ago without adequate stormwater controls.
‘It’s a shockingly polarizing issue.’ Ann Arbor weighs dog park options
ANN ARBOR, MI — Does Ann Arbor’s west side need a dog park or at least dedicated off-leash hours somewhere?. That question has come up in recent months and city park officials have pondered it, recognizing there are three fenced dog parks in the city right now, but none on the west side.
Win free chicken wings for a year at grand opening of Detroit Wing Company
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Show up early enough to the launch of a new Ann Arbor restaurant and you could find yourself walking away as the winner of a year’s worth of free chicken wings. Detroit Wing Company is launching another Ann Abor restaurant on Saturday, Nov. 19, giving...
Step Back in Time with an Exhibit of J. L. Hudson’s Holidays of the Past
If you grew up in Michigan, the J. L. Hudson's department store was part of your holiday season, especially in Detroit. From the parades to holiday displays, and of course visits with Santa himself, Hudson's was the Midwest Macy's at Christmastime. Once the tallest and second-largest department store in the...
spoonuniversity.com
Blue Tractor BBQ & Brewery
Blue Tractor BBQ and Brewery is located in downtown Ann Arbor on E Washington St right near many Ann Arbor classics. Blue Tractor also has a location in Traverse City. The restaurants are a part of Mission Restaurant group, which houses many other Ann Arbor staples like Jolly Pumpkin, Grizzly Peak, Avalon and the Pretzel Bell. The Blue Tractor's Ann Arbor location has a brewery, where they rotate many of their varying craft brews on tap. With the restaurant's "Mug Club Membership" you can receive $1 draft beers everyday and 25% off growlers on Mondays and Tuesdays. Get more good deals by stopping by the restaurant any day between 3pm and 6pm for half of beer and appetizers. You can also test your knowledge and have fun by playing trivia at Blue Tractor every Monday night, with the opportunity to win a gift card to the restaurant. Blue Tractor BBQ and Brewery is always displaying different sports games throughout the evening. If you are looking for a place to get your NFL Sunday fix or to watch some college football, come here, grab a drink, and eat some good BBQ!
Utility work for church expansion closing northside Ann Arbor road until December
ANN ARBOR, MI - A road running by subdivisions and a city park on Ann Arbor’s north side is closing until early December for utility installation as part of a church expansion project. Dhu Varren Road is scheduled to close to all traffic near Carrot Way, close to Olson...
‘We want to save lives’: $30M Ypsilanti-area recreation center finds potential home
WASHTEANW COUNTY, MI – After more than decade of false starts and breakdowns, plans to construct a new $30-million recreation center benefiting the Ypsilanti-area are gaining momentum. The project has found a potential home at a site now occupied by a long-vacant Ypsilanti Community Schools building. And, after a...
MetroTimes
Metro Detroit’s best restaurants, food, and drink of 2022, according to our readers
We asked, and you answered: the results are finally in for our Best of Detroit poll. Here are the best metro Detroit restaurants, bars, and more of 2022, according to you, our readers. You can see the rest of the Best of Detroit winners in this week’s issue.
HometownLife.com
New furniture showroom opens in downtown Birmingham
Looking to refresh your home's look? A new shop in downtown Birmingham hopes to help you do just that. Serena and Lily, a national boutique known for its higher-end home furnishings and artwork, recently opened its first store in Michigan in the southeast Oakland County community. Occupying the space formerly held by Linda Dresner — who closed her iconic shop last spring — the storefront at 299 W. Maple now sports furniture and paintings rather than clothing.
More ‘chonky’ squirrels are showing up everywhere at the University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - National awareness of University of Michigan’s “chonky” squirrels is perhaps at an all-time high. Nowhere is the evidence more apparent than on the Nov. 12 national ABC broadcast of the Michigan football game against Nebraska, where sideline reporter Quint Kessenich did a short segment on UM’s furry residents.
metrodetroitmommy.com
Looking for amazing Holiday lights? The CP Holiday Train returns to Metro Detroit!
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train program has two trains, and one of them is passing through Metro Detroit on December 1st, after being absent for three years. The U.S. train departs Montreal, Canada on November 22nd and will travel through Ontario before returning to southeast Michigan. Metro Detroit families can...
Brazilian-American restaurant coming to Briarwood Mall
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Roasted meats and an array of salads are coming soon to Briarwood Mall with the arrival of a Brazilian-American restaurant. Texas De Brazil, an authentic churrascaria, is set to open in the mall in spring 2023. The steakhouse combines Brazilian churrasco cooking with the generous portions of Texas in a family-friendly restaurant.
wcsx.com
VIDEO: Wayne County LightFest’s Naughty Bear
It’s that time again! Tis the season for Christmas lights in Metro Detroit…specifically the Wayne County LightFest. Every year Big Jim’s mind is in the gutter because once he noticed the polar bear, he will never look at it the same again…. While taking a drive through...
Querfeld Funeral Home in Dearborn closes after nearly 100 years in business
A funeral home that served the Dearborn community for nearly 100 years closed its doors last month when the owner retired. Querfeld Funeral Home announced the closure on its website, effective Oct. 22. The website said the closure was "due to the retirement of William N. Querfeld," the home's owner. According to the website,...
The DIA collects hundreds of millions from taxpayers. What do residents get back?
At the halfway point and almost $300 million into the Detroit Institute of Arts’ tax millage from residents in the tri-county area, concerned members of Detroit’s art scene are questioning whether citizens have gotten their money’s worth. Voters in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties agreed to a levy — initially proposed as a...
Mike Epps to open One Mike comedy club in downtown Detroit's old Punch Bowl Social space
Star comedian Mike Epps is set to launch a multipurpose entertainment and dining establishment in downtown Detroit. One Mike, a comedy and music club, will open at 1331 Broadway St. in Detroit, a $1.5 million property that was formerly home to Punch Bowl Social, said two people familiar with the project. Punch Bowl...
Netflix ‘Love Is Blind’ Casting Detroit Residents, What You Need To know
What a time to be alive. Why attempt to find the person of your dreams with no one watching? It's 2022, you can really put yourself out there and attempt to find love on a reality show - with millions of people watching. The very popular Netflix show 'Love Is...
Bike-lane plan for Ann Arbor neighborhood sparks controversy
ANN ARBOR, MI — A proposal to remove on-street parking to add bike lanes has sparked controversy in an Ann Arbor neighborhood and the city is pausing to give it more thought. Instead of approving the bike-lane plan for Seventh Street as recommended by the city’s Transportation Commission, City...
10 remnants of the University of Michigan’s ‘lost campus’
ANN ARBOR, MI - For 185 years, the University of Michigan has left its mark on Ann Arbor. Some of those marks are no longer around. UM was established in Detroit in 1817 and moved to Ann Arbor in 1837. That was the same year Michigan became a state, and the young city of Ann Arbor had less than 5,000 residents, according to census data.
Comments / 0