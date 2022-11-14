ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Munson notes Nov. 17, 2022

Munson Army Health Center WILL BE CLOSED Nov. 24 and 25 in observance of Thanksgiving. Munson Army Health Center follows Fort Leavenworth Garrison guidance for DELAYS AND CLOSURES DUE TO INCLEMENT WEATHER. TRICARE OPEN SEASON is now through Dec. 13. For more information, visit https://www.tricare.mil/openseason. The Munson Army Health Center...
Fort Leavenworth Lamp

At a Glance Nov. 17, 2022

The next meeting about the HISTORIC HOUSING PROGRAMMATIC AGREEMENT AMENDMENT is at 3 p.m. Nov. 17. Contact Christine Lottes at christine.lottes.civ@army.mil for pertinent documents and to receive a Teams invitation to the meeting. See the full notice under At a Glance for more information. The next Army Community Service and...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Places to go, Things to do Nov. 17, 2022

The next Army Community Service and Family Advocacy Program “STRESS MANAGEMENT” classes are 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.Nov. 17, Jan 19, March 16 and May 18 at the ACS Conference Room. This is a brown bag lunch class. For more information or to register, call 913-684-2808/2813. The Family...
fourstateshomepage.com

Gov. Laura Kelly Announces $850,000 for Kansas entrepreneurs

TOPEKA, Kans. — Governor Laura Kelly announced the first round of recipients of funding for the GROWKS Loan and Equity programs. The programs help small businesses and target underserved areas to access capital in the early stages of growth. “The GROWKS Loan and Equity programs break down the barriers...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

‘Potato King’ of Kansas emerged from slavery to thrive and prosper as groundbreaking businessman

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jim Leiker is professor of history at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park. The success of “Tiger King” has me wondering if executives at Netflix would […] The post ‘Potato King’ of Kansas emerged from slavery to thrive and prosper as groundbreaking businessman appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

$391.5M paid out by Google to Kansas, 39 other states

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A settlement has been reached with the internet search engine Google over its location tracking practices on Monday. According to the Kansas Office of the Attorney General, a settlement with Google has resulted in an agreement by the company to change its business practices to safeguard identification information of consumers. The agreement […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Google to pay $5.9 million to Kansas, change location tracking practices

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Google is set to pay $5.9 million to the State of Kansas and change its location tracking practices after a settlement was reached. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Monday, Nov. 14, that a settlement has been reached with Google over its location tracking practices in account settings. The settlement resulted in an agreement for Google to alter its business practices to safeguard the personal identification information of users.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Meteor shower to appear above Kansas, here’s when

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nocturnal Kansans willing to withstand the cold will have the opportunity to see a meteor shower on Thursday night and Friday morning. KSNT spoke with Brenda Culbertson, a Solar System Ambassador with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), about the upcoming Leonid Meteor shower. Appearing annually, this meteor shower is so named […]
KANSAS STATE
columbusnews-report.com

Kansas deer herd decimated by EHD

The Eastern Kansas white tailed deer herd has been decreased nearly 50 percent by Epizootic hemorrhagic disease. EHD is a hemorrhagic disease caused by a virus and spread by the bite of a midge or small fly, usually during the late summer or early fall, when the midge becomes active. This virus is not transmissible to humans. The virus is not known to be transmissible from an infected deer to…
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas GOP pins governor’s win on lawmaker’s run

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state senator many Republicans see as the spoiler in the Kansas governor’s race has a long history of irritating GOP leaders, once even daring colleagues to smell a jar of catfish stink bait he’d brought to a tax debate. More recently during a redistricting fight, Dennis Pyle compared the Senate president to […]
KANSAS STATE

