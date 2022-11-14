Read full article on original website
Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Munson notes Nov. 17, 2022
Munson Army Health Center WILL BE CLOSED Nov. 24 and 25 in observance of Thanksgiving. Munson Army Health Center follows Fort Leavenworth Garrison guidance for DELAYS AND CLOSURES DUE TO INCLEMENT WEATHER. TRICARE OPEN SEASON is now through Dec. 13. For more information, visit https://www.tricare.mil/openseason. The Munson Army Health Center...
Fort Leavenworth Lamp
At a Glance Nov. 17, 2022
The next meeting about the HISTORIC HOUSING PROGRAMMATIC AGREEMENT AMENDMENT is at 3 p.m. Nov. 17. Contact Christine Lottes at christine.lottes.civ@army.mil for pertinent documents and to receive a Teams invitation to the meeting. See the full notice under At a Glance for more information. The next Army Community Service and...
Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Places to go, Things to do Nov. 17, 2022
The next Army Community Service and Family Advocacy Program “STRESS MANAGEMENT” classes are 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.Nov. 17, Jan 19, March 16 and May 18 at the ACS Conference Room. This is a brown bag lunch class. For more information or to register, call 913-684-2808/2813. The Family...
Kansas Public Radio
Feds Give 'Threatened' Protection to Lesser Prairie Chickens in Kansas, with Flexibility for Industry
UNDATED (KNS) – The federal government will list the lesser prairie chicken as threatened in Kansas and neighboring states, triggering protections under federal law starting next year. A smaller, isolated population of the same grouse species in part of Texas and New Mexico will be listed as endangered and...
fourstateshomepage.com
Gov. Laura Kelly Announces $850,000 for Kansas entrepreneurs
TOPEKA, Kans. — Governor Laura Kelly announced the first round of recipients of funding for the GROWKS Loan and Equity programs. The programs help small businesses and target underserved areas to access capital in the early stages of growth. “The GROWKS Loan and Equity programs break down the barriers...
‘Potato King’ of Kansas emerged from slavery to thrive and prosper as groundbreaking businessman
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jim Leiker is professor of history at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park. The success of “Tiger King” has me wondering if executives at Netflix would […] The post ‘Potato King’ of Kansas emerged from slavery to thrive and prosper as groundbreaking businessman appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
$391.5M paid out by Google to Kansas, 39 other states
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A settlement has been reached with the internet search engine Google over its location tracking practices on Monday. According to the Kansas Office of the Attorney General, a settlement with Google has resulted in an agreement by the company to change its business practices to safeguard identification information of consumers. The agreement […]
kcur.org
Kansas town threatens to kick out library after it refused to remove ‘divisive’ books
Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library is decorated for the holidays, with a snow-filled tiny Christmas village placed in the center of the book stacks. There’s a princess mural on one wall, complete with a unicorn, and a dinosaur figurine over by the children’s nook. All of it might be...
Kansas should cut ties with its largest foster care contractor: lawmaker
The head of a Kansas legislative panel wants to end the state’s contract with its largest foster care contractor, after two former executives were accused of fraud.
WIBW
Google to pay $5.9 million to Kansas, change location tracking practices
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Google is set to pay $5.9 million to the State of Kansas and change its location tracking practices after a settlement was reached. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Monday, Nov. 14, that a settlement has been reached with Google over its location tracking practices in account settings. The settlement resulted in an agreement for Google to alter its business practices to safeguard the personal identification information of users.
kcur.org
Communities resist Missouri Secretary of State's effort to ban 'obscene materials' in libraries
When she was 13, Dakota Hommes felt scared and alone. She was having a crisis, didn’t feel she could talk to her parents about it and worried about her future. “At 13, I wasn’t sure that I would make it,” she said. Then, at a library, she...
missouribusinessalert.com
Federal investigation into child labor violations at meatpacking plants expands into Missouri
The U.S. Department of Labor is investigating the potentially illegal use of children working dangerous jobs at meatpacking and slaughtering facilities in at least three states, and perhaps more. The Department of Labor filed a complaint in federal court in Nebraska last week to stop Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services Inc....
Meteor shower to appear above Kansas, here’s when
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nocturnal Kansans willing to withstand the cold will have the opportunity to see a meteor shower on Thursday night and Friday morning. KSNT spoke with Brenda Culbertson, a Solar System Ambassador with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), about the upcoming Leonid Meteor shower. Appearing annually, this meteor shower is so named […]
columbusnews-report.com
Kansas deer herd decimated by EHD
The Eastern Kansas white tailed deer herd has been decreased nearly 50 percent by Epizootic hemorrhagic disease. EHD is a hemorrhagic disease caused by a virus and spread by the bite of a midge or small fly, usually during the late summer or early fall, when the midge becomes active. This virus is not transmissible to humans. The virus is not known to be transmissible from an infected deer to…
WIBW
Ballot deadline passes, Constitutional Amendment fails by less than 1 percent
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The tight races remained tight as Monday’s deadline for mail ballots to arrive at local elections offices passed. Because of Veterans Day falling on Friday, ballots postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 8 and arriving by Monday counted in the general election totals. The Secretary of State’s...
Kansas GOP pins governor’s win on lawmaker’s run
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state senator many Republicans see as the spoiler in the Kansas governor’s race has a long history of irritating GOP leaders, once even daring colleagues to smell a jar of catfish stink bait he’d brought to a tax debate. More recently during a redistricting fight, Dennis Pyle compared the Senate president to […]
New stores open at Summit Fair in Lee’s Summit
Lee's Summit welcomes HS Interiors and Furniture Mall of Missouri, two new stores that opened in the Summit Fair shopping area.
mycouriertribune.com
Comment period opens on Missouri Secretary of State’s book ban proposal
JEFFERSON CITY — Beginning Tuesday, Missouri libraries and members of the public can formally weigh in on an attempt by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to block public funding for libraries if they offer books that might appeal to the sexual interests of minors. More from this section. 2:00.
Car chase from Kansas to Colorado ends with driver in custody
A car chase from Kansas to Colorado on Tuesday ended with the driver in custody.
ABC7 Chicago
'Exceptional job': Bodycam video shows Kansas police officers pull woman from fiery crash
LEAWOOD, Kan. -- Body camera video captured an intense rescue after a crash and ensuing fire in Kansas earlier this week. The video begins as the fifth officer arrives at the scene. An SUV is engulfed in flames, KMBC reported. That's when police spot a victim through the smoke and...
