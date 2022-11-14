University of Michigan economists expect the U.S. economy to move into a mild recession in the second half of 2023, as rising interest rates drag on growth. The updated outlook issued today by the university’s Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics issued forecasts 0.3-percent Real GDP growth in the first six months of 2023, followed by negative 0.8 percent from July to December. The U.S. should then return to 0.8-percent Real GDP growth for all of 2024 as the Federal Reserve eases monetary policy.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO