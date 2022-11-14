ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mashed

Give Your Canned Cranberries Some Spirit With Cocktail Ingredients

Mmm, canned cranberry sauce. Can't you just picture those gelatinous cylindrical blobs plopping right out of the tube, the impression of the can's ridges still intact? Okay, so maybe canned cranberry sauce won't win any Thanksgiving side dish beauty competitions. And furthermore, it seems that it can also be a...
App.com | Asbury Park Press

Talking turkey and food worth the trip

Hello again, friends, and happy almost Thanksgiving! I am in a bit of a Turkey Day pickle — maybe you can help out. I am a big fan of Alton Brown's Thanksgiving turkey recipe (which has more than 6,000 reviews online). The bird is brined overnight in vegetable broth spiced with candied ginger, peppercorns and allspice, then stuffed with apples and onions. Roasting starts with a blast of high heat that beautifully browns the skin, which...
HAWAII STATE
winemag.com

Grogs and Nogs: 10 Fortified Wine Cocktails Perfect for Holidays

“With one bottle of fortified wine, I can make a hundred different cocktails,” declares Neal Bodenheimer, proprietor of Cure and other New Orleans bars. What is it about fortified wine that lends itself to mixing festive cocktails? It’s the tremendous range of flavor—from nutty and light (think dry Sherries and blanc vermouths) to bold red fruit (ruby Port) or richer, dried fruit and cocoa tones (Madeira, oloroso and PX Sherry). But these bottles also provide versatility, complexity and, yes, an opportunity to lighten the amount of alcohol in even the stiffest drinks. No wonder so many bartenders find inspiration here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thespruceeats.com

Glamorous Holiday Hosting: The Glam Appetizer

This Glamorous appetizer recipe and accompanying set of Glamour-ish recipes are part of our 2022 Glam Holiday Hosting package, which is a choose-your-own-adventure style approach to building out your perfect party menu. For the full package and set of options, visit our Glam Holiday Hosting introduction page. Glamorous Appetizer Recipe:...
foodgressing.com

Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge Cocktail Recipes

Known for its iconic bottle shape, eccentric blend of cognac and exotic bitter oranges, and its ability to elevate pretty much every cocktail, especially the Grand Margarita – toast holiday season this year with a bottle of Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge. For something that extra bit special, a bottle...
vinlove.net

Western couple selling strange coconut dishes, attracting customers

For decades, Mr. and Mrs. Nguyen Van Men (Ben Tre province) roamed around the highlands to sell Western water coconut (Nypa fruticans). It is strange that cool water attracts tourists to the mountain town. Mr. Nguyen Van Men and Mrs. Phan Thi Em (from Ba Tri district, Ben Tre province)...
Mashed

Gail Simmons' New Kahlúa Cocktail Kit Is Good Enough To Eat - Exclusive Interview

'Tis this season of holiday cookies and cocktails. This year, Gail Simmons is bringing both to the holiday table with a new cocktail kit from Kahlúa. Simmons is known for her creative and delicious concoctions; this time, she has put a new spin on the classic espresso martini cocktail. Instead of boring, old-fashioned stemware, Simmons has created an edible chocolate cookie cup made entirely of ingredients typically already in the home — so now consumers can have their cocktail and eat it too!

