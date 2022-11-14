A warm, dry fall helped many farmers make quick work of fields, leaving them more time to apply fertilizer, seed cover crops and think through their needs for the 2023 season. Farmers in top corn producing states like Iowa and Illinois favor fall application of anhydrous ammonia rather than risking a wet spring and any price hikes or supply disruptions. AgriGold agronomist Sue Brakhane, who also farms in southwest Iowa, warns farmers not to jump the gun with applications. She points out, “We have a fairly open window and two months to apply anhydrous ammonia before the cutoff for a lot of prepay.”

IOWA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO