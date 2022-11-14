Read full article on original website
Related
Just four meatpackers control 85% of the market. Cattlemen like me need a voice.
In the past two decades, hundreds of thousands of U.S. cattle producers have gone out of business, and we are currently losing 40 operations per day by some estimates. Just in the past two years, around 1,700 small feedlots run by independent family farmers were put out of business because of corporate consolidation.
Wildlife group calls SD senator’s wetlands bill ‘egregious,’ but some farmers say it’s overdue
A U.S. senator from South Dakota has sparked opposing reactions with legislation that could make it easier for farmers to convert wetlands into cropland. Mike Rounds, a Republican, wants to change the “Swampbuster” provision of the 1985 farm bill. Under the existing provision, farmers lose eligibility for federal farm program benefits, like crop insurance subsidies, if […] The post Wildlife group calls SD senator’s wetlands bill ‘egregious,’ but some farmers say it’s overdue appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Phys.org
Cover crops can lower yields, according to new study
The promise for American agriculture is tantalizing: healthier soil, more carbon kept in the ground, less fertilizer runoff, and less need for chemicals. The reality of planting cover crops during the off-season—a much-touted and subsidized approach to climate change mitigation—is more complicated, according to new Stanford University-led research.
How one board is hoping to evolve the United States farm bill in 2023
Backed by a diverse board of directors, Kiss the Ground is backing a coalition across the country to influence the bill to create a healthier planet, more nutritious crops, and enhance ecosystems.
A wetter world is changing Midwest farming. Can growers adapt?
By Chloe Johnson Minneapolis Star Tribune Erin Jordan The Gazette And Sarah Bowman Indianapolis Star Corn was just starting to tassel across much of the Midwest, including fields in southern Indiana, a golden crown signaling the end of the season. But while most farmers were preparing for harvest, Ray McCormick was climbing back into his tractor to re-plant his soybeans....
U.S. Senate Democrats make a last-ditch push for a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers
WASHINGTON — Democratic U.S. senators have set a December deadline for passing bipartisan legislation that would create a pathway to citizenship for more than 600,000 undocumented people who were brought into the country as children — but they don’t yet have enough Senate Republican votes to make it a reality. During a Wednesday press conference […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats make a last-ditch push for a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
McConnell re-elected U.S. Senate GOP leader, fending off bid by Florida’s Rick Scott
WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans overwhelmingly re-elected Mitch McConnell on Wednesday as their leader for the next Congress, though nearly a dozen members backed Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s attempt to usurp McConnell. Scott’s bid, which he launched Tuesday during an hours-long discussion among Senate Republicans about the future of their party amid disappointing results in the […] The post McConnell re-elected U.S. Senate GOP leader, fending off bid by Florida’s Rick Scott appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Migrant women endured medical mistreatment at Georgia ICE facility, U.S. Senate report finds
WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. Senate on an investigation panel on Tuesday grilled federal immigration officials about a bipartisan report that detailed how migrant women at an immigration detention center in Georgia underwent questionable gynecological procedures. The U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Permanent Investigations released an 18-month bipartisan report that found migrant women who were detained at Irwin […] The post Migrant women endured medical mistreatment at Georgia ICE facility, U.S. Senate report finds appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
beefmagazine.com
5 Trending headlines in beef
In this week’s roundup, we take a look at drought conditions, a prediction of the cattle market for next year and a bull with a mind of his own. The latest U.S. drought monitor doesn’t show much improvement. In fact, dry conditions are growing in the Midwest. The one area that showed the most improvement was Arkansas with the drought being reduced from extreme drought conditions to severe drought conditions.
agupdate.com
Management takes center stage amid quick harvest: AgriGold agronomist urges farmers to wait until soil is ready for anhydrous
A warm, dry fall helped many farmers make quick work of fields, leaving them more time to apply fertilizer, seed cover crops and think through their needs for the 2023 season. Farmers in top corn producing states like Iowa and Illinois favor fall application of anhydrous ammonia rather than risking a wet spring and any price hikes or supply disruptions. AgriGold agronomist Sue Brakhane, who also farms in southwest Iowa, warns farmers not to jump the gun with applications. She points out, “We have a fairly open window and two months to apply anhydrous ammonia before the cutoff for a lot of prepay.”
nationalhogfarmer.com
Climate-smart farming gets financial boost
In the conversation about taking on the challenge of climate change, agriculture will have a role according to Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, and the world is looking on as the Biden Administration pushes an investment of nearly $3 billion in spending on a range of projects. Vilsack moderated a panel discussing those partnerships for climate-smart farming during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 27).
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, November 16, 2022
Max Armstrong shares insight on the importance of producing livestock on the African continent. Max offers information offered by Jimmy Smith, outgoing director general of the east Africa-based International Livestock Research Institute. Smith points to the many people he’s met that rely on livestock to create personal wealth in the developing world. Smith observes that the farming of cows, goats, pigs and poultry is essential to peoples’ livelihoods.
agupdate.com
Edge of Ag News
Forty-nine genes transferred between plants and an insect recently were detected by scientists at France’s National Institute of Agricultural Research and the French National Center for Scientific Research. The findings could lead to new research on relationships between plants and insects as well as novel pest-control methods. Scientists from...
Comments / 0