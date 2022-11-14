Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Man who committed Lynchburg robbery as teen is found guilty
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who robbed four people in a car when he was a teenager has been convicted in Lynchburg Circuit Court. Keyon Da’Monta Petty, now 18, was convicted by a Lynchburg jury of three counts of Robbery by Use or Display of a Firearm, three counts of Use of a Firearm During a Felony, Possession of a Handgun by a Minor and Criminal Street Gang Participation. Petty was 17 years old at the time of the robbery and was tried as an adult.
WSET
18-year-old convicted of armed robbery in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A teen has been convicted of an armed robbery that took place in Lynchburg. Keyon Da’Monta Petty, 18, was convicted by a Lynchburg jury of on the following charges. 3 counts of robbery by use or display of a firearm. 3 counts of use...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville police arrest man allegedly thieving from cars
The Danville police arrested a man in connection with multiple thefts from cars in the city. Orlando E. Adkins, 20, was arrested Tuesday and charged with misdemeanor and felony offenses, including receiving stolen goods, destruction of property, petit larceny and grand larceny. Investigators determined that there is a small group...
Virginia man maintained cocaine, heroin “stash house” for Danville drug ring
A Virginia man was sentenced to over seven years in prison for his role in a Danville drug ring. But when it came time to sentence him, prosecutors and defense attorneys clashed over whether he was a hardened career offender or a man caught up in circumstances beyond his control.
WDBJ7.com
Police: One person hospitalized in Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been hospitalized after being shot in Lynchburg in the 1500 block of Florida Avenue Thursday. About 1 p.m., officers responded to 800 Greenfield Drive and found a man with a gunshot wound to the back. The initial investigation indicates the victim was walking in the parking lot of the Greenfield Market toward Greenfield Drive when he was shot. He then went to the Greenfield address and after officers arrived, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
WSET
Threat made against Westover Christian Academy, Danville Police investigating
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Dept. is investigating a threat that was made against Westover Christian Academy. Police were notified at approximately 2:20 p.m. that a verbal threat was made by the father of a WCA student. While at Juvenile & Domestic Relations court for a custody...
WSET
1 person shot in incident on Forest Park Blvd. NW in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department says one person was shot in the Star City early Thursday morning. At approximately 4 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd NW.
WSLS
Man arrested in connection with Danville shooting that left one hurt
DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE. The Danville Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left one hurt. DeShawn Delane Richardson, of Danville, has been charged with the following:. Aggravated malicious wounding. Possession of a stolen firearm. Use of a firearm in the commission of...
WSET
Man shot in the back in Greenfield Market parking lot in Lynchburg: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is now investigating following a malicious wounding in the area around the Greenfield Market on Thursday afternoon. LPD said the incident is reported to have happened in the 1500-block of Florida Avenue. At 12:59 p.m., officers initially responded to 800 Greenfield...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Police investigating shooting in Northwest
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting in which they say a person sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The Roanoke Police Department says the shooting happened on Thursday, Nov. 17 at approximately 4:00 a.m. in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd Northwest. Police say they did not locate a victim at the scene but were able to find evidence of a shooting at a home.
WSET
Amherst law enforcement warn of Comcast scam
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office said residents should be aware of a scam going around. Officials said the scam is from callers claiming to be Comcast representatives who are offering a discount usually at 50 percent off. "Please be aware of this potential scam...
WSLS
Lynchburg Police Department investigating two separate shots fired incidents
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating two shots fired incidents that happened Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:55 p.m., multiple people called 911 to report shots fired near 12th Street, police said. Police said they found several cartridge casings in the 1200 block of Pierce Street. After those...
WDBJ7.com
Parental threat against Danville school investigated as criminal matter
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police are investigating a verbal threat made by the father of a Westover Christian Academy student. The father of the student was at Juvenile & Domestic Relations court Thursday for a custody matter, according to police, who say the man said there would be an incident at Westover Christian during dismissal Thursday afternoon. Police got the call at 2:20 p.m. and went to the school as a “safety precaution for students, parents, teachers, and administrators.”
wakg.com
18-year-old with Autism Reported Missing by Gretna Police
The Gretna Police Department is searching for missing 18-year-old that suffers from autism. On Tuesday, November 15 at approximately 10:48PM, the Gretna Police Department responded to the 800 block of Amelia Street, in reference to a missing person. The responding officers were met by the complainant regarding her 18 year...
WSET
Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
Murder investigation underway in West Virginia after early-morning shooting at mall
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A murder investigation is underway after an early morning shooting on Thursday, November 17, 2022, left one man dead. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, at 2:34 AM on Thursday, November 17, deputies responded to ‘Sauced N Loaded’ at the Mercer Mall for a call of a man laying in […]
Mercer County Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Gun Crime
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Bobby Glen Trent, 37, of Princeton, was sentenced today to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements made in court, on September 24, 2019,...
WSET
Operation Frostbite: More than two dozen arrested, drugs & guns seized in Halifax Co.
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — More than two dozen people were arrested following a joint operation in Henry County and South Boston. Halifax County Sheriff Fred Clark said Operation Frost Bite was organized by the Halifax/South Boston Regional Narcotic and Gang Task Force. Clark said that the operation began...
WSET
Deputies seeking help in identifying individual who is passing fake money: Deputies
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying an individual and vehicle. The vehicle deputies are seeking to identify is below:. According to deputies, the individual is passing fake money at Food Lion in Stanleytown. If anyone has information regarding...
cardinalnews.org
UVa shooting suspect targeted victim, witness says; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Suspect targeted victims, shot one while he was sleeping, witness testifies. — Richmond Times-Dispatch and WSET-TV. No bond for murder suspect. — Charlottesville Daily Progress. Police locked down campus but didn’t alert community...
