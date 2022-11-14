ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

WDBJ7.com

Man who committed Lynchburg robbery as teen is found guilty

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who robbed four people in a car when he was a teenager has been convicted in Lynchburg Circuit Court. Keyon Da’Monta Petty, now 18, was convicted by a Lynchburg jury of three counts of Robbery by Use or Display of a Firearm, three counts of Use of a Firearm During a Felony, Possession of a Handgun by a Minor and Criminal Street Gang Participation. Petty was 17 years old at the time of the robbery and was tried as an adult.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

18-year-old convicted of armed robbery in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A teen has been convicted of an armed robbery that took place in Lynchburg. Keyon Da’Monta Petty, 18, was convicted by a Lynchburg jury of on the following charges. 3 counts of robbery by use or display of a firearm. 3 counts of use...
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville police arrest man allegedly thieving from cars

The Danville police arrested a man in connection with multiple thefts from cars in the city. Orlando E. Adkins, 20, was arrested Tuesday and charged with misdemeanor and felony offenses, including receiving stolen goods, destruction of property, petit larceny and grand larceny. Investigators determined that there is a small group...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Police: One person hospitalized in Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been hospitalized after being shot in Lynchburg in the 1500 block of Florida Avenue Thursday. About 1 p.m., officers responded to 800 Greenfield Drive and found a man with a gunshot wound to the back. The initial investigation indicates the victim was walking in the parking lot of the Greenfield Market toward Greenfield Drive when he was shot. He then went to the Greenfield address and after officers arrived, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

1 person shot in incident on Forest Park Blvd. NW in Roanoke: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department says one person was shot in the Star City early Thursday morning. At approximately 4 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd NW.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man arrested in connection with Danville shooting that left one hurt

DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE. The Danville Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left one hurt. DeShawn Delane Richardson, of Danville, has been charged with the following:. Aggravated malicious wounding. Possession of a stolen firearm. Use of a firearm in the commission of...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Man shot in the back in Greenfield Market parking lot in Lynchburg: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is now investigating following a malicious wounding in the area around the Greenfield Market on Thursday afternoon. LPD said the incident is reported to have happened in the 1500-block of Florida Avenue. At 12:59 p.m., officers initially responded to 800 Greenfield...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Police investigating shooting in Northwest

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting in which they say a person sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The Roanoke Police Department says the shooting happened on Thursday, Nov. 17 at approximately 4:00 a.m. in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd Northwest. Police say they did not locate a victim at the scene but were able to find evidence of a shooting at a home.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Amherst law enforcement warn of Comcast scam

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office said residents should be aware of a scam going around. Officials said the scam is from callers claiming to be Comcast representatives who are offering a discount usually at 50 percent off. "Please be aware of this potential scam...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Parental threat against Danville school investigated as criminal matter

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police are investigating a verbal threat made by the father of a Westover Christian Academy student. The father of the student was at Juvenile & Domestic Relations court Thursday for a custody matter, according to police, who say the man said there would be an incident at Westover Christian during dismissal Thursday afternoon. Police got the call at 2:20 p.m. and went to the school as a “safety precaution for students, parents, teachers, and administrators.”
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

18-year-old with Autism Reported Missing by Gretna Police

The Gretna Police Department is searching for missing 18-year-old that suffers from autism. On Tuesday, November 15 at approximately 10:48PM, the Gretna Police Department responded to the 800 block of Amelia Street, in reference to a missing person. The responding officers were met by the complainant regarding her 18 year...
GRETNA, VA
WSET

Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
FOREST, VA
cardinalnews.org

UVa shooting suspect targeted victim, witness says; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Suspect targeted victims, shot one while he was sleeping, witness testifies. — Richmond Times-Dispatch and WSET-TV. No bond for murder suspect. — Charlottesville Daily Progress. Police locked down campus but didn’t alert community...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

