Charlottesville, VA

WSET

Liberty to honor UVA in game against Virginia Tech

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday, Liberty University will have special plans in place to honor the lives of the three University of Virginia football players who were senselessly killed earlier this week. Liberty is joining the country in mourning the loss of D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
BlueRidgeLife

VSP Takes Lead In UVA Campus Shooting Investigation – Updated 2:14 PM 11.17.22

“INVESTIGATION REMAINS ONGOING INTO SHOOTING INCIDENT AT UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA. CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

UVA cancels home game in wake of deadly shooting

CHARLOTTESVILE, Va. (WSET) — The University of Virginia athletics department announced the game scheduled for Saturday has been canceled. The November 19 game was scheduled for UVA vs. Coastal Carolina. "The decision was made following the shooting of five students on Grounds Sunday night," the athletics department said in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
emu.edu

Sending care and support to UVA and the EMU community

Our hearts go out to the University of Virginia campus community today. Last night, a shooting occurred on the UVA campus, taking the lives of three students and injuring others. Recent news has reported the suspect is in custody. We will continue to monitor updates as they unfold. Safety within...
HARRISONBURG, VA

