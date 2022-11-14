Read full article on original website
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
WSET
Liberty to honor UVA in game against Virginia Tech
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday, Liberty University will have special plans in place to honor the lives of the three University of Virginia football players who were senselessly killed earlier this week. Liberty is joining the country in mourning the loss of D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and...
WSET
Memorial service plans announced, UVA invites review of interaction with the suspect
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The University of Virginia community is continuing to grieve following the deadly on-campus shooting that took place on Sunday evening. The shooting claimed the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry, as well as injuring two others, Michael Hollins Jr. and Marlee Morgan.
UVA students return to classes after shooting: 'Nobody has been left untouched'
Makeshift memorials with flowers, candles and cards are sprinkled across UVA, remembering D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler, all players on the UVA Football team.
WATCH: U.Va. Athletics news conference after Charlottesville campus deadly shooting
University of Virginia Athletics held a news conference at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 regarding the shooting that took place on campus over the weekend.
WSET
'It's just horrific:' The heartbreaking healing process of UVA students, Gov. Youngkin
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The University of Virginia community is pushing through these last 48 heartbreaking hours after they lost three of their own student-athletes. "As a dad, and as a Virginian, we're all broken today," Governor Glenn Youngkin said. The campus, mourning the loss of three football players:...
WSET
Virginia college football teams to honor UVA shooting victims in weekend games
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Some Virginia college football teams are coming together to honor the UVA shooting victims during their weekend games. They will be honoring the victims by wearing a helmet decal. This is in honor of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry who were killed...
VSP Takes Lead In UVA Campus Shooting Investigation – Updated 2:14 PM 11.17.22
“INVESTIGATION REMAINS ONGOING INTO SHOOTING INCIDENT AT UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA. CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
WSET
UVA shooting victims were shot in the head, Medical Examiner reveals
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Three University of Virginia football players who were shot on a bus as they returned from a field trip each died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The cause of death for Lavel Davis Jr.,...
WSET
UVA cancels home game in wake of deadly shooting
CHARLOTTESVILE, Va. (WSET) — The University of Virginia athletics department announced the game scheduled for Saturday has been canceled. The November 19 game was scheduled for UVA vs. Coastal Carolina. "The decision was made following the shooting of five students on Grounds Sunday night," the athletics department said in...
ACC announces teams will wear helmet decals, hold moment of silence in support of UVA on Saturday
Syracuse, N.Y. — All ACC football teams will wear helmet decals in support of the University of Virginia community this weekend, the conference announced via a press release Wednesday evening. Three Virginia football players — Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler — were killed Sunday in a...
Witness: Suspected UVA shooter targeted certain victims
A judge in Albemarle County ordered the University of Virginia student accused of killing three football players and wounding two other students Sunday to be held in jail without bond.
Augusta Free Press
Radio: Diving into the latest on the tragic shootings at the University of Virginia
The Mark Moses Show is joined by Chris Graham of the Augusta Free Press to go over the latest on the tragic shooting that took place this week on Grounds at UVA. The Mark Moses Show weekday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. on Sports Radio 1560 The Fan & Sportsradio1560.com. You can also listen to Mark Mid days on 95.9 The Rocket.
U.Va. announces accommodations for students, staff in wake of deadly shooting
The University of Virginia has announced some changes today in an effort to accommodate students and staff as they come to terms with Sunday night's tragic shooting.
streakingthelawn.com
UVA announces memorial service for D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr. on Saturday at 3:30 in JPJ
Following the tragic shooting at the University of Virginia this past Sunday, a memorial is being held this coming Saturday in John Paul Jones Arena to honor and remember the lives of D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr. UVA’s President, Jim Ryan, announced this in a video...
UVA cancels classes in wake of campus triple shooting
The University of Virginia has cancelled classes for Tuesday as the community grapples with a shooting that took the lives of three students and injured two others.
WSLS
UVA students come together, show support after deadly shooting on university grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – UVA students are coming together to remember the lives lost in the deadly shooting. Students were lining up to leave messages at the memorial on what they call Beta Bridge. “We are all part of the UVA Wahoo family,” one student said. “It’s very hard to...
U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — (AP) — A University of Virginia student who went on a field trip to see a play with classmates is the one suspected of opening fire inside the bus they were riding in when the group returned to campus, a university spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Spokesperson...
WSLS
Virginia State Police take over UVA investigation, reveal what they say happened inside charter bus
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia State Police has announced they are taking over the criminal investigation into the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia. State Police said the suspected gunman, Christopher Jones Jr., had a handgun on the bus with him when he and his classmates were returning from a field trip to D.C. on Sunday.
emu.edu
Sending care and support to UVA and the EMU community
Our hearts go out to the University of Virginia campus community today. Last night, a shooting occurred on the UVA campus, taking the lives of three students and injuring others. Recent news has reported the suspect is in custody. We will continue to monitor updates as they unfold. Safety within...
