3 convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysian jet over Ukraine
SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court on Thursday convicted three men of murder for their role in shooting down a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet with a Russian surface-to-air missile, killing all 298 people aboard the aircraft as it flew over a separatist-controlled region of eastern Ukraine in 2014. The convictions, along with the life sentences handed to the two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian who were tried in absentia, were seen as directing the blame for the jet’s downing at the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin, even though the Kremlin has always denied any connection to it. The trial, held in a courtroom near Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport where Flight MH17 took off for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, put the Kremlin’s involvement in the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine at the heart of the case. Against the geopolitical upheaval caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year, the court held that Moscow in 2014 had overall control of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, the separatist area where the missile was launched.
Ukraine news – live: Kyiv rights chief releases video of Russian ‘torture chamber’ in Kherson
The top Ukrainian human rights investigator has released a video of an alleged torture chamber used by Russian forces in Kherson, where captured locals were given electric shocks.Messages reading “Pray to God for us” and “God give us strength” have been found on the walls of the room, the Ukrainian defence ministry said, sharing the evidence today.“No matter what language you spoke, the slightest disobedience to the occupiers was enough to send you to the dungeon,” the defence ministry said.On the battle’s frontlines in Ukraine’s east, there has been no let up in the intense fighting with both the...
Russia-Ukraine war live: missile strikes leave 10 million Ukrainians without power, says Zelenskiy
Nearly one in four Ukrainians cut off from grid after latest Russian strikes on infrastructure, as first snows fall; Donetsk region sees its heaviest fighting yet
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
North Korea has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters in the second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland
US and allies vow pressure on North Korea after new missile launch
US Vice President Kamala Harris and leaders from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada vowed to pressure North Korea as they held urgent talks Friday on Pyongyang's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. "These unprecedented multiple ballistic missile launches undermine our security.
Iran's atomic chief says IAEA aware of Tehran's nuclear activities
Nov 18 (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog is aware of all of Iran’s activities, the head of country's atomic energy organisation said on Friday, a day after the atomic agency's Board of Governors demanded explanation for traces of uranium at three undeclared sites.
What is APEC and which leaders are attending Bangkok summit?
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Leaders and heads of governments from the 21 member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) have come to the Thai capital Bangkok for a meeting on Friday and Saturday.
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — EU climate chief Frans Timmermans said Friday that a proposal made by the bloc on funding for loss and damage and mitigation is “a final offer” that seeks to “find a compromise” between nations as negotiators seek a way forward at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt.
