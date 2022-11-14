Former Dorchester Co. football player dies in University of Virginia shooting; Suspect in custody

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has filed an alibi claim as he awaits the January trial for the murders of his wife and youngest son. In the one-page filing, Murdaugh and his defense team claim that Alex was not present during the murders of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO