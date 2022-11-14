Read full article on original website
Chris O'Dowd on Slumberland, Bridesmaids, and that Cloverfield Paradox line
The actor: Actors have types, and Chris O’Dowd is no exception. And given his Irish sense of humor and the self-awareness required of regular A.V. Club interviewees, he has no issue poking fun at his own roles, from “big, slow guy” to “sitcom dad.”. But like...
Nic Cage is a sad dad cowboy killer in the trailer for The Old Way
It’s kind of wild, in hindsight, that Nicolas Cage has never done a Western before. Doesn’t it just seem like something he’d have drifted to at some point over the years, either while prestige-ing it up, or in one of his Pay The Ghost/The Croods/Arsenal-style paycheck periods? And yet, no: His new film, The Old Way, is the first movie that’s used Cage’s unbeatable talent for squinting in a steely way at a sinful world on behalf of the oater genre. (Fun fact: If you’re writing about Westerns, you get to call them “oaters” at least once per story; it’s one of the purest joys of being an entertainment writer.)
Will Smith returns to screens in the trailer for Emancipation
Returning to movie theaters earlier than expected, Will Smith stages a dramatic comeback in the trailer for Emancipation. While the movie’s release was in doubt following Smith’s shocking display at the 2022 Oscars, where, we should note, he won his first Academy Award, Emancipation inches closer to release thanks to Apple TV+. The epic narrative that he and director Antoine Fuqua set out to tell appears in desaturated color schemes, black and white montages, and the muck, mire, grit, and grime of Smith’s characters’ exodus. Had this year’s Oscars not happened, there would be no doubt that the trailer would mark the beginning of Smith’s campaign.
Chloe Bailey lands her first film role with Wall Street drama Midas Touch
Have mercy, indeed: After getting her television start on Grown-ish, pop star Chloe Bailey has nabbed her first film role in AGC Studios’ upcoming Wall Street drama Midas Touch. The film follows the true story of Lauren Simmons, the youngest equity trader ever to take the floor of the...
Winston Duke reacts to Black Panther fans who wanted Chadwick Boseman to be recast
[This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.]. Yes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now out in the world, but some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are still taking issue with the sequel’s decision to prioritize other characters in the world of Wakanda instead of recasting King T’Challa after the surprising 2020 death of Chadwick Boseman. One person who isn’t particularly concerned with their opinion is Winston Duke, who stars as M’Baku.
Mythic Quest gets its groove back
Since It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, in which he portrayed the priest that God forgot, Rickety Cricket, David Hornsby has been a clutch player, elevating every episode he appears in. Taking advantage of his potential, Mythic Quest co-creators Rob McElhenney, Megan Ganz, and Charlie Day gave Hornsby a character that plays to his strengths, weaponizing his sheepish demeanor by piling on the humiliation. David’s desire to appear competent guides the character. As we watch his ego inflate, we also hear the air leak out of the plug.
Jonah Hill picks up Keanu Reeves for his next feature film, Outcome
Jonah Hill has garnered some top-tier talent for his next directorial endeavor. Keanu Reeves is teaming up with the Wolf Of Wall Street star for the Outcome, which Hill co-wrote with Ezra Woods. Plot details for Outcome are currently being kept under lock and key, per Deadline, but the feature...
Former Luigi John Leguizamo says the Super Mario casting's representation "kind of sucks"
John Leguizamo, Luigi emeritus, has offered up some thoughts on Nintendo and Illumination’s upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie, and especially the voice casting for the animated film. Specifically, Leguizamo has expressed, not for the first time, his unhappiness at the fact that Mario and Luigi will now be played by a couple of white guys, with Chris Pratt and Charlie Day taking on the roles of the Mushroom Kingdom’s iconic plumber-adventurers.
Zoe Saldaña definitely wouldn't miss certain parts of playing Gamora
If there’s one thing that a century-plus of movie-making has taught us (debatable, but bear with us for a moment), it’s that having your entire skin painted a new color is actually really quite bad for you, especially if you’re doing it for, say, the length of the filming of several Marvel movies. Hence a statement recently from Guardians Of The Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña—who was mostly talking about her new Reese Witherspoon film From Scratch, but you know how these things go—who suggested that she really, truly wouldn’t mind if Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 was her final turn as cosmic killer Gamora.
Quentin Tarantino says the current Hollywood era is tied for the worst in history
Look, it’s no surprise that Quentin Tarantino is not a fan of the current state of the movie biz. He is among a group of cinema auteurs that are vocally anti-Marvel, and in fact has been highly critical of Disney’s monopoly on the movies as a whole. For Tarantino to say that we’re in one of the “worst” eras in Hollywood history is not breaking news, but perhaps you’ll be interested to see what other eras rank alongside it.
Bradley Cooper is starring in Steven Spielberg's Bullitt movie
Bradley Cooper is formally set to position himself as the current generation’s answer to Steve McQueen, apparently, with Variety reporting that the Star Is Born star has signed on to play the lead in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming remake of ’60s cop classic Bullitt. This’ll be the first actor-director collaboration between Cooper and Spielberg, although the Fabelmans director is also serving as a producer on Cooper’s latest directorial effort, next year’s Maestro, which is set for a Netflix release.
Magic Mike's Last Dance
Cinematic history is full of iconic, unforgettable trilogies that have impacted the fabric of our culture for years, if not decades to come. The Godfather, Lord Of The Rings, Indiana Jones, Back To The Future, Star Wars (three times over), and even Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure all come to mind. But every once in a while, a true film buff should stop to ask themselves: what if the dudes in those movies took their shirts off way more?
Brendan Fraser defends the bad CG in Mummy Returns, says it’s “somehow just perfect”
One of the five or six nice things to happen in the last few years is the world collectively looking at Brendan Fraser and saying “we love him and we will do anything to make sure nothing bad ever happens to him again,” and with that reassertion of our fondness for Fraser has come the realization that we all also loved his Mummy movies—which have grown into weirdly timeless treasures from the pre-superhero days of Hollywood blockbusters. Of course, there is one thing about those movies that is not especially timeless (and it’s not Fraser’s character’s womanizing buddy, which is an archetype that they don’t really do anymore).
