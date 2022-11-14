ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Paul Ryan: Entitlement Reform ‘Not As Toxic As It Used To Be’

Things can always get worse. Without significant change, it’s inevitable that they will. So says Paul Ryan, the former Republican speaker of the House, who warns that while “we think our country is pretty ugly and divided now, politically speaking,” our current national strife “will pale in comparison to what it will look like if we don’t get ahead of our fiscal problems.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Senate Republicans pick McConnell to lead party

(The Center Square) – Senate Republicans voted Wednesday to keep U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell as head of their party in the Senate. The votes came in for McConnell despite a push from Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to take the spot. Scott leads the National Republican Study Committee. He sent a letter to his Republican colleagues dated Nov. 15 making the case for their vote.
WASHINGTON STATE
Experts: GOP Botched Early-Voting Ground Game

Two days before Brian Kemp bested Stacey Abrams by more than seven percentage points in their closely watched rematch, the Georgia governor did something unusual for a Republican candidate in the 2022 midterms: He expressed confidence about where he stood and cited early voting as a top reason. “We’ve also...
GEORGIA STATE
Trump Declares 2024 Campaign, Laments Lost American ‘Golden Age’

After relentlessly teasing the possibility for the better part of two years, and in the wake of a historically poor midterm performance by Republicans, Donald Trump finally launched his third consecutive bid for the White House. “In order to make America great and glorious again,” he declared from his Mar-a-Lago...
IOWA STATE
Why Does ‘Election Denier’ Apply Only to 2020?

There are many insights to be gained, lessons to be learned, and stories to be told about the 2022 midterm elections. One, however, has not a single thing to do with any candidate or policy. It has to do with words. We all know that words matter. This is why...
TEXAS STATE

