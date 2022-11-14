Read full article on original website
Lauren Boebert declares victory in unexpectedly tight House race, despite no networks calling it and a recount looming
Lauren Boebert, who currently holds a razor-thin margin of victory, dismissed the idea that a likely vote recount will make any difference.
Fairfield Sun Times
Paul Ryan: Entitlement Reform ‘Not As Toxic As It Used To Be’
Things can always get worse. Without significant change, it’s inevitable that they will. So says Paul Ryan, the former Republican speaker of the House, who warns that while “we think our country is pretty ugly and divided now, politically speaking,” our current national strife “will pale in comparison to what it will look like if we don’t get ahead of our fiscal problems.”
Fairfield Sun Times
Senate Republicans pick McConnell to lead party
(The Center Square) – Senate Republicans voted Wednesday to keep U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell as head of their party in the Senate. The votes came in for McConnell despite a push from Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to take the spot. Scott leads the National Republican Study Committee. He sent a letter to his Republican colleagues dated Nov. 15 making the case for their vote.
Fairfield Sun Times
Senate Republicans choose Daines as National Republican Senatorial Committee chairman
WASHINGTON D.C. - Senate Republicans chose Sen. Steve Daines Wednesday to be chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC). Sen. Daines and other Republican senators said the following statements in a release from his office:. I’m honored that my colleagues elected me to serve as NRSC Chairman. We are...
House GOP takes aim at Big Tech with parent's rights agenda
House Republican lawmakers plan to launch rigorous oversight of Big Tech companies once in power with the goal of empowering American parents and families.
Fairfield Sun Times
Experts: GOP Botched Early-Voting Ground Game
Two days before Brian Kemp bested Stacey Abrams by more than seven percentage points in their closely watched rematch, the Georgia governor did something unusual for a Republican candidate in the 2022 midterms: He expressed confidence about where he stood and cited early voting as a top reason. “We’ve also...
Fairfield Sun Times
Trump Declares 2024 Campaign, Laments Lost American ‘Golden Age’
After relentlessly teasing the possibility for the better part of two years, and in the wake of a historically poor midterm performance by Republicans, Donald Trump finally launched his third consecutive bid for the White House. “In order to make America great and glorious again,” he declared from his Mar-a-Lago...
Musk's email triggers liberals, top Trump rivals gather at major event and more top headlines
Fox News First brings you Fox News' top headlines every morning.
Fairfield Sun Times
Why Does ‘Election Denier’ Apply Only to 2020?
There are many insights to be gained, lessons to be learned, and stories to be told about the 2022 midterm elections. One, however, has not a single thing to do with any candidate or policy. It has to do with words. We all know that words matter. This is why...
Fairfield Sun Times
Fulton judge overturns Georgia’s six-week abortion ban as unconstitutional
ATLANTA — Abortion is legal again in Georgia – for now – after fetal cardiac activity is detected, which is usually after about six weeks and before many women know they are pregnant. The six-week ban had been in effect since July but was thrown out Tuesday...
