ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bassett, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Roanoke Star

Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia

As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
ROANOKE, VA
altavistajournal.com

New solar farm launches in Campbell County

A new solar farm is up and running in Campbell County. On November 3, officials from Appalachian Power, Campbell County, and solar industry developer hep Petra held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new facility, Depot Solar, located near Rustburg. The project, according to Teresa Hall from Appalachian Power’s Corporate...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Theresa A. Harrison Has 100 Hours Of Community Service To Complete By April Of 2024

Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney Paul A. McAndrews has agreed to drop the charges that Theresa A. Harrison pled guilty to in Alleghany County Circuit Court early in Nov. Having been arrested in Campbell County by the Virginia State Police in July and charged with three felony counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics in addition to one misdemeanor count of divulging confidential tax information, Harrison was jailed in Alleghany County in July before being released on a $2,500 unsecured bond. Following her arrest in July, the Covington City Council voted unanimously to transfer the power of the Treasurer, the office she held,...
COVINGTON, VA
thestokesnews.com

Walnut Cove resident’s hobby leads to noteworthy discovery

Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) 1900 Indian Head penny discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Savannah Hayes’ curio cabinet with all her metal detecting finds. (Submitted Photo) The community of Stokes County...
WALNUT COVE, NC
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Franklin County Animal Shelter

On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. UVA cancels last home game of the season. UVA cancels last home game of the season. Outdoors Bound: News and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
franchising.com

Shipley Do-Nuts Inks Deal To Open First Virginia Locations

Fast-growing, iconic Texas do-nut brand to bring three shops to the Old Dominion. November 17, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON - Shipley Do-Nuts, makers of gourmet, made-fresh-daily do-nuts for more than 85 years, has signed a deal with Lexington, Virginia-based lawyer and businessman Jody Mask to open three Shipley locations in Virginia, a new state for the brand.
VIRGINIA STATE
Smith Mountain Eagle

Moneta campground OK’d; Hardy RV campsite denied

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 7 approved a special-use permit to allow Spring Lake Farm in Moneta to have a campground and conference center but denied a rezoning application and special-use permit for a proposed RV campsite in Hardy. Jordan Mitchell, director of community development, presented info...
MONETA, VA
WSLS

Danville police to host Thanksgiving food giveaway

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is hosting its annual Thanksgiving food giveaway on Monday, Nov. 21. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the new Danville Police Department headquarters at 2291 Memorial Drive. Cars will line up for food pickup, and staff will place...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Renovations to begin for Danville’s former White Mill next month

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The work needed to turn Danville’s former White Mill into residential and commercial spaces is set to start at the beginning of December. The White Mill will soon be filled with 150 apartments and multiple restaurants and shops. The canal in front of the mill will also be extended to create a white-water rafting course for kayakers to enjoy.
DANVILLE, VA
Blue Ridge Muse

A break until Thanksgiving and beyond

With most high school athletics on a break until December, and the counting pretty much finished in the contentious midterm elections, it’s time to sit back, relax, and think about Thanksgiving next week. Floyd County Circuit Court was light this week, with a plea deal on a woman ruled...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
FOREST, VA
WSET

1 person shot in incident on Forest Park Blvd. NW in Roanoke: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department says one person was shot in the Star City early Thursday morning. At approximately 4 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd NW.
ROANOKE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Event: Holiday Bazaar to feature more than 100 vendors in Danville, Virginia

Kick off your holiday season on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the annual Holiday Bazaar. The show will feature more than 100 vendor booths displaying baked goods, handmade arts and crafts, flowers, wreaths, and other unique gifts. Several vendors with late season produce will also be there. The event is held...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Owners of Fleet Feet Roanoke plan to retire after 20 years

ROANOKE, Va. – “I’m so fortunate I get to stand on the shoulders of giants,” Fleet Feet general manager and future owner Matt Thompson said. For 20 years, Fleet Feet has supported the running community in Roanoke, but now, owners Robin and Blaine Lewis are passing the baton.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Suspect in custody in relation to Galax City School threat: Police

Galax Police Department's Chief, Dewitt Cooper tells WFXR news they got notified, by Virginia's Fusion Center, of a TikTok of a person that stated they were going to shoot up schools, and they were upset. Suspect in custody in relation to Galax City School …. Galax Police Department's Chief, Dewitt...
GALAX, VA
cardinalnews.org

UVa shooting suspect targeted victim, witness says; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Suspect targeted victims, shot one while he was sleeping, witness testifies. — Richmond Times-Dispatch and WSET-TV. No bond for murder suspect. — Charlottesville Daily Progress. Police locked down campus but didn’t alert community...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy