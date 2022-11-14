Read full article on original website
Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia
As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
altavistajournal.com
New solar farm launches in Campbell County
A new solar farm is up and running in Campbell County. On November 3, officials from Appalachian Power, Campbell County, and solar industry developer hep Petra held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new facility, Depot Solar, located near Rustburg. The project, according to Teresa Hall from Appalachian Power’s Corporate...
Theresa A. Harrison Has 100 Hours Of Community Service To Complete By April Of 2024
Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney Paul A. McAndrews has agreed to drop the charges that Theresa A. Harrison pled guilty to in Alleghany County Circuit Court early in Nov. Having been arrested in Campbell County by the Virginia State Police in July and charged with three felony counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics in addition to one misdemeanor count of divulging confidential tax information, Harrison was jailed in Alleghany County in July before being released on a $2,500 unsecured bond. Following her arrest in July, the Covington City Council voted unanimously to transfer the power of the Treasurer, the office she held,...
thestokesnews.com
Walnut Cove resident’s hobby leads to noteworthy discovery
Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) 1900 Indian Head penny discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Savannah Hayes’ curio cabinet with all her metal detecting finds. (Submitted Photo) The community of Stokes County...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Franklin County Animal Shelter
On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. UVA cancels last home game of the season. UVA cancels last home game of the season. Outdoors Bound: News and...
franchising.com
Shipley Do-Nuts Inks Deal To Open First Virginia Locations
Fast-growing, iconic Texas do-nut brand to bring three shops to the Old Dominion. November 17, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON - Shipley Do-Nuts, makers of gourmet, made-fresh-daily do-nuts for more than 85 years, has signed a deal with Lexington, Virginia-based lawyer and businessman Jody Mask to open three Shipley locations in Virginia, a new state for the brand.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Moneta campground OK’d; Hardy RV campsite denied
The Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 7 approved a special-use permit to allow Spring Lake Farm in Moneta to have a campground and conference center but denied a rezoning application and special-use permit for a proposed RV campsite in Hardy. Jordan Mitchell, director of community development, presented info...
WSLS
Danville police to host Thanksgiving food giveaway
DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is hosting its annual Thanksgiving food giveaway on Monday, Nov. 21. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the new Danville Police Department headquarters at 2291 Memorial Drive. Cars will line up for food pickup, and staff will place...
WDBJ7.com
Renovations to begin for Danville’s former White Mill next month
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The work needed to turn Danville’s former White Mill into residential and commercial spaces is set to start at the beginning of December. The White Mill will soon be filled with 150 apartments and multiple restaurants and shops. The canal in front of the mill will also be extended to create a white-water rafting course for kayakers to enjoy.
Blue Ridge Muse
A break until Thanksgiving and beyond
With most high school athletics on a break until December, and the counting pretty much finished in the contentious midterm elections, it’s time to sit back, relax, and think about Thanksgiving next week. Floyd County Circuit Court was light this week, with a plea deal on a woman ruled...
WSLS
Sheetz on Williamson Road to close at midnight, open at new location on Nov. 28
ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke will be permanently shutting its doors at midnight, according to Sheetz employees. We were told that employees will be moved to a new store, which is located at the corner of Orange Ave and King Street in NE, about three miles away from its current location.
WSET
Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
wfxrtv.com
Danville Police connect with students through “Back 2 Back” program
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR)— The Danville Police Department has started a number of programs over the years to help connect with the community. One way officers connect is through the department’s “Back 2 Back” program. That’s where they engage with students as they arrive at school.
WSET
1 person shot in incident on Forest Park Blvd. NW in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department says one person was shot in the Star City early Thursday morning. At approximately 4 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd NW.
wallstreetwindow.com
Event: Holiday Bazaar to feature more than 100 vendors in Danville, Virginia
Kick off your holiday season on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the annual Holiday Bazaar. The show will feature more than 100 vendor booths displaying baked goods, handmade arts and crafts, flowers, wreaths, and other unique gifts. Several vendors with late season produce will also be there. The event is held...
WSLS
Owners of Fleet Feet Roanoke plan to retire after 20 years
ROANOKE, Va. – “I’m so fortunate I get to stand on the shoulders of giants,” Fleet Feet general manager and future owner Matt Thompson said. For 20 years, Fleet Feet has supported the running community in Roanoke, but now, owners Robin and Blaine Lewis are passing the baton.
Testing required on deer harvested by hunters in four New River Valley counties
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Firearms season for deer opens on Saturday, November 19 in Virginia. All deer harvested on Opening Day in Pulaski, Montgomery, Carroll, and Floyd Counties are required by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) to be checked for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The disease has been found in those counties in […]
wfxrtv.com
Suspect in custody in relation to Galax City School threat: Police
Galax Police Department's Chief, Dewitt Cooper tells WFXR news they got notified, by Virginia's Fusion Center, of a TikTok of a person that stated they were going to shoot up schools, and they were upset. Suspect in custody in relation to Galax City School …. Galax Police Department's Chief, Dewitt...
cardinalnews.org
UVa shooting suspect targeted victim, witness says; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Suspect targeted victims, shot one while he was sleeping, witness testifies. — Richmond Times-Dispatch and WSET-TV. No bond for murder suspect. — Charlottesville Daily Progress. Police locked down campus but didn’t alert community...
cardinalnews.org
Pittsylvania County uranium deposit sold to Canadian firm; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. New details emerge. — CNN. Lexington building official rules W&L’s plan to erect wall to shield Lee statue in University Chapel is safety hazard; his ruling upheld. — The Roanoke Times. Senate...
