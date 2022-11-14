Read full article on original website
abc57.com
City of South Bend showcases Solar Savings Initiative Project
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend and its partners, IFF and CDFI Friendly South Bend, presented their Energy Assistance Solar Savings Initiative on Wednesday night. The city met with 18 nonprofit organizations who are completing energy efficiency and solar projects as part of the initiative. The organizations...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Consultants present Willowcreek Road extension plans
Consultants studying the extension of Willowcreek Road are sharing some of their preliminary plans. The 4.6-mile extension would head south from Porter County Road 700 North, join the current Jones Road alignment near Wheeler and then diverge southwest, before ending at U.S. 30 east of 725 West. It would be a two-lane road designed for speeds of 45 miles per hour, with a 10-foot-wide multi-use path along the west side of the road.
WNDU
Warming Stations in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city will be running warming stations for those needing to get out of the cold. Charles Black Community Center (3419 W. Washington St., South Bend, IN 66619) Monday through Thursday: 8:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Howard Park Event...
abc57.com
Job fair hosted by South Bend Community School Corporation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --A job fair was hosted at the Brown Community Learning Center on November 17 by the South Bend Community School Corporation, in attempt to recruit new teachers and staff for the new year. The event saw a good turnout meeting with the community to talk about open...
abc57.com
Public invited to 2023 Sawyer Road meeting in Berrien County Thursday
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - The Berrien County Road Department and Chikaming Township are holding a public meeting on Thursday to discuss the 2023 Sawyer Road Reconstruction Project. The meeting will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Chikaming Township Hall, located at 13535 Red Arrow Highway in Harbert. Sawyer...
WNDU
Viewrail unveils new plant in Goshen
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about a business growing, and employing many of our neighbors with stable and well-paid jobs?. Business is booming for Viewrail! On Tuesday, they opened a new facility that will help them continue meeting their customers’ needs. The plant’s...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Mayor gives sneak peek of new downtown development, the Ironworks Building
MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- Mishawaka Mayor, Dave Wood, gave ABC57 an exclusive first look at the city's newest development, the Ironworks Building. "We want to embrace the fact that yeah, it gets cold, we can't change that. But boy, we can sure have fun and take advantage of that," Wood said. "And so, we decided to-- very deliberately-- to bring ice and events and a café to downtown Mishawaka."
max983.net
Food Bank of Northern Indiana to Hold Mobile Turkey Distribution
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will hold a mobile turkey distribution in Marshall County Monday, November 21. The distribution events will be at the Trinity Lutheran Church at 430 Academy Road in Culver from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET, and the Plymouth Parks pool parking lot at 1500 Grand Avenue in Plymouth from noon to 2 p.m. ET.
abc57.com
South Bend Farmers Market hosting holiday shopping event December 4
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Farmers Market is hosting a special holiday shopping event on December 4. Residents can shop from local vendors from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The café will also have a special menu available for shoppers. The South Bend Farmers Market is located...
abc57.com
Agencies still looking to hire snowplow drivers for the season
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. –-The first major snowstorm of the year has already blanketed Southwest Michigan with wet, heavy snow—and Michiana drivers have already confronted slick conditions and poor visibility out on those roadways. But the state and county plow drivers were already geared up to take on the...
abc57.com
Tenant wants management to pay for property damage
Mark Thompson moved into Timberbrook apartments in Bristol, Indiana in February of 2022. Within a month and a half, he says he was exposed to hazardous conditions. "It was the pipe that for the raw sewage leave the house to go into the sewage system was disconnected completely," Mark said.
abc57.com
South Bend Mayor James Mueller announces reelection campaign
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Mayor James Mueller announced Tuesday that he will be running for reelection. Mayor Mueller's campaign will focus heavily on community investment. During his announcement, he promised to strengthen infrastructure, particularly city streets. He also promised increased public safety, saying the South Bend Police Department...
abc57.com
Cass County offering free housing assistance to residents this winter
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Cass County officials are offering free, weekly housing assistance counseling to residents this winter thanks to a partnership with the nonprofit, Telamon Corporation. Each Thursday, residents in need of advice, financial aid, or any other housing-related information can meet with a counselor for free in the...
abc57.com
Ramp temporarily closed to remove semi
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- The ramp from southbound US31 to westbound US30 will be shut down for approximately 45 minutes to allow crews to clear a semi that crashed. The notice of this closure was sent out at 8:30 a.m. on November 17.
WNDU
Goshen mayor, city officials help rake leaves around the city
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about two local leaders doing their part to keep the city beautiful?. Mayor Jeremy Stutsman joined Chamber of Commerce President Nick Kieffer to rake leaves around Goshen. The duo joined the street department for the day and worked to beautify...
abc57.com
Jackie Walorski VA clinic holds hiring fair
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Veterans Affairs center in Mishawaka is looking to fill more roles on its healthcare staff. Social workers, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and nursing assistants are all needed. Interested parties should visit Trinity Place in Mishawaka on November 16 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Applicants...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Street Department suspends leaf pick-up November 17-27
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Street Department is suspending fall leaf collection from November 17 through 27 because of weather conditions. Collection services will resume for the final round during the week of November 28 through December 2, weather permitting.
abc57.com
South Bend Re-Entry Center resident apprehended
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident has been apprehended after walking away from the center on November 1, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. Jessie Hanson, 37, was apprehended without incident at a South Bend residence on Monday morning.
abc57.com
South Bend pauses leaf pickup to prep for more snow
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- The city of South Bend temporarily paused its fall leaf pickup program to prepare for another round of snow, but the move has some residents concerned about the delay. “I am a little frustrated, I think they get get out here,” said concerned resident John Dauss....
