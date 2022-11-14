Read full article on original website
mainstreetmaury.com
Culleoka spirit spikes at Teacher vs. Students volleyball fundraiser
On Friday, Oct. 14, Culleoka students in grades K-12 gathered in the gymnasium to celebrate the conclusion of this year’s historic Lady Warriors volleyball season. For the past nine seasons, the Lady Warriors pursued postseason play only to fall short. However, this year was different. With hard work and perseverance, the Lady Warriors went on to compete in the region tournament and achieve their goal. Unfortunately the team lost to Sail Creek, which earned first place in the tournament. It was the first time in nine years that the Lady Warrior volleyball team had advanced to postseason play.
wgnsradio.com
Mr. Football showdown set for Friday at Oakland
Who will win the Class 6A Mr. Football Award for 2022? Head over to Ray Hughes Stadium on Friday night and get a look at a trio of prime-time candidates all in the same game. When Blackman (10-2) visits Oakland (11-1) in a huge TSSAA third-round matchup, three of the finalists for the coveted class 6A individual honor will be toeing the turf. Each has been more than solid thus far, but in a win-or-go-home environment, previous performances matter not.
goblueraiders.com
“It’s going to be a good emotional feeling” — Seniors reflect on their time in Murfreesboro ahead of Senior Day
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The chill in the air on the turf of Floyd Stadium bit through the sweatshirts, the undershirts, the neck gaiters, and anything else the coaches and players of the Middle Tennessee football team wore out to practice on Tuesday afternoon. The wind howled through the concourse...
mainstreetmaury.com
Defeats dampen debuts for Mt. Pleasant coaches vs. Eagleville
Mt. Pleasant first-year basketball coaches Paul DuBose and Steve Crowder may not have gotten the preferred results in their debuts Tuesday night, but neither seemed overly interested in the scoreboard. With just two seniors at his disposal, DuBose watched his Lady Tigers battle visiting Eagleville before eventually falling 63-26 in...
mainstreetmaury.com
Second-generation game warden Lowery honored
Wildlife officer Bob Lowery has been patrolling Middle Tennessee’s woods and waters for 30 years, following in the boot-prints of his dad, Bob Sr., who in 1950 became one of the area’s first game wardens. “A lot has changed since then,” says Lowery, who was recently honored by...
mainstreetmaury.com
Santa Fe hosts College Application Night, "See You at the Pole"
Santa Fe Unit School hosted College Application Night for students in September. The PTSO sponsored a gift card drawing for students in attendance! Columbia State Community College and UT Southern representatives attended to assist students in completing their applications! It was a great night for our college-bound students to be celebrated for their efforts and supported by local colleges. Santa Fe is proud of our students for continuing their education.
mainstreetmaury.com
Rossview opens early lead in win over Columbia Central
Rossview had an idea it could trust more than a few players to contribute offensively, and it wasn’t disappointed following the season opener with Columbia Central. The Hawks had five players reach double figures and nine players total scored in a high-paced 78-63 win at Rossview Tuesday.
mainstreetmaury.com
Defensive effort helps Rossview girls outlast Columbia Central
It might be a new coaching regime, but Rossview followed a familiar arrangement in its season opener with Columbia Central. The Lady Hawks held the Lady Lions without a field goal over a five-minute stretch and turned a close game into a 53-40 win, giving coach Clay Head the perfect debut Tuesday.
mainstreetmaury.com
Columbia Central students show off science skills
The Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) is the world’s largest pre-college science competition. More than 1,800 students from more than 80 countries, regions, and territories compete for $5 million in prizes and scholarships. Central High School’s Ella Jane Brown qualified for ISEF at the Middle TN Science...
Wilson County high school teacher steps up to become full-time bus driver
Everyone knows that one teacher who goes above and beyond, but one Watertown High School educator stands out because she is a true triple threat.
mainstreetmaury.com
Spring Hill Elementary students learn about 4-H
Spring Hill Elementary School’s fourth graders were excited to be introduced to the 4-H program and had a great first meeting in October. They learned all about the 4-H program and were anxious to hear about upcoming contests. The meeting concluded with a fun science experiment about the Earth’s...
New Director of Schools will be needed in Franklin County as Bean is set to Retire
Stanley Bean will be pursuing retirement after serving five years as Franklin County’s director of schools. Bean’s current contract expires on June 30, 2023. Bean, 68, told the board on Monday he would not seek a new contract. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters...
WSMV
Titans, Mayor Cooper announce $15M donation for Nashville high school athletic programs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s public high schools received a welcome surprise on Wednesday. Mayor John Cooper announced all of them will get new sports fields. Each of the 15 Metro Nashville Public Schools high school will split $15 million, all of which will see significant improvements to their athletic fields.
Clarksville and Murfreesboro named worst cities to live without a car
Clarksville was number two on that list, and Murfreesboro came in seven.
Metro councilman accuses Mayor Cooper of lying over Titan’s stadium deal
The Titans' campaign for a new $2.1 billion domed stadium is facing criticism from the chair of the committee tasked with looking into the deal.
20-year-old driver smashes through multiple fences and deck in Spring Hill
Residents in a Spring Hill neighborhood are on pins and needles after another car left Port Royal Road, near Duplex Road, smashing through more fences, yards and decks.
mainstreetmaury.com
Columbia recognized for sports tourism's economic impact
Columbia Parks and Recreation has been awarded the title of “2022 Champion of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism” for the Premier Girls Fastpitch Super Select Championship, which was hosted at Ridley Sports Complex during May and June 2022. This is the second year the City of Columbia Parks...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee football: It's time to talk about backup gunslinger Joe Milton III
We need to have a talk about Joe Milton III. Tennessee’s season is winding to a close. There’s still a lot left for the Vols to prove, and a lot of history to be made in doing so. The Vols are on a collision course with an 11-1 regular-season finish in Josh Heupel’s 2nd season as head coach. Tennessee fans could not have asked for a better or quicker rebuild.
Landmark deal reached to renovate Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.
WKRN
Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student
Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student.
