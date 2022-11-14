On Friday, Oct. 14, Culleoka students in grades K-12 gathered in the gymnasium to celebrate the conclusion of this year’s historic Lady Warriors volleyball season. For the past nine seasons, the Lady Warriors pursued postseason play only to fall short. However, this year was different. With hard work and perseverance, the Lady Warriors went on to compete in the region tournament and achieve their goal. Unfortunately the team lost to Sail Creek, which earned first place in the tournament. It was the first time in nine years that the Lady Warrior volleyball team had advanced to postseason play.

15 HOURS AGO