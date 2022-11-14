Read full article on original website
mainepublic.org
Maine geologists discover potentially valuable deposit of critical minerals near Presque Isle
A team of federal, state and University of Maine geologists says it has found a rare deposit of potentially valuable minerals on part of Pennington Mountain in Aroostook County. These elements are on a list of several dozen critical minerals that federal officials say are important for manufacturing electronics and...
Winter Storm Warning Posted in Aroostook County for Wednesday, November 16th
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Wednesday and Wednesday night in northern Aroostook County for what could be the biggest November snowstorm in four years. Forecasters expect heavy snow mixed with sleet beginning around midday on Wednesday with 6 to 10 inches of new snow...
Peek Inside the Massive Cold War-era Missile Base in Northern Maine
For many years, one of the most unique properties for sale in Maine was a decommissioned military base in the small town of Limestone. The base was constructed in the late-1950's during the height of worry about a potential h-bomb attack. The missile defense base had a short shelf life and after the days of its usefulness went by, it became a relic that likely would sit abandoned.
NECN
Snow Totals: Why We Didn't See Much Accumulation From This Storm
While it’s very hard to send someone up to measure on top of every mountain top, general snowfall amounts came in a bit below expectations with our first storm of the season. We are still awaiting numbers from Northern Maine, where the snow will continue through the evening. Aroostook County likely has snow totals over 6” by the end of the storm.
Multiple Departments Battle Fully Involved Fire in Woodland, Maine
The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a fire at a two story garage at 179 Brown Road in Woodland on Monday afternoon. Firefighters from multiple departments started battling the fully involved blaze around 2:34 p.m. on November 14, 2022. The Caribou Fire & Ambulance Department, the Presque Isle Fire Department, the Washburn Fire & Rescue and the Limestone Vol. Fire Department were all involved.
WMTW
Maine man charged after starving dog found locked in vacant home
CARIBOU, Maine — A Caribou man has been charged days after a dog was found locked inside a vacant home that was recently sold. Caribou police say Matthew Guzman, 31, turned himself in Monday night. He was charged with animal cruelty, a misdemeanor that carries up to 364 days in jail. He could also be banned from having any animals in the future and be forced to pay a fine.
pihsanchor.com
Area homeless leave local hotels
On Monday, October 31, homeless people who had been staying in Presque Isle were released from the hotels where they were staying, including the Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center and the Crown Park Inn in Caribou. Occupancy at both hotels was funded by the ERA (Emergency Rental Assistance program). There were about 100 residents staying in rooms between these two locations who have since been relocated, and about 20 were still needing housing, according to Krystal Bechard, Program Associate for ACAP’s Rental Assistance Program. When they left the hotels, some found apartments, some transitioned to staying with friends and family, a few are still able to be at the hotels and those who refused help are out in the cold.
mainepublic.org
Company hopes to produce sustainable jet fuel at Loring Air Force Base
The former Loring Air Force Base in Aroostook County could soon be home to a plant producing sustainable jet fuel. DG Fuels LLC has signed an agreement to lease more than 1,200 acres from the Loring Development Authority. The company plans to produce what it calls "sustainable aviation fuel." According to a press release, the low-carbon fuel will incorporate hydrogen from water electrolysis, and carbon derived from timber and agricultural waste.
97.5 WOKQ
