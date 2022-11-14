ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bushnell, IL

Quincy man facing charges after fuel tank theft

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man has been arrested after a fuel tank was stolen from a local business. On Monday around 6 p.m., Adams County Sheriff's deputies were called to Gully Transportation on Wismann Lane in Quincy for a report of a fuel tank theft. Suspect Christopher...
QUINCY, IL
Police seeking information on 2019 cold case death

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Jacksonville Police Department continues to investigate a death from 2019. We're told that 19-year-old Maurice Cunningham, of Streator, was a student at MacMurray College. Around 11:38 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2019, he was found wounded inside his residence at 618 Jordan in Jacksonville. Cunningham...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Former Pittsfield youth coach pleads guilty to stealing team funds

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The former head coach of a Pittsfield youth football organization pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to one felony charge and one misdemeanor charge of theft, according to online court records. Matthew J. Robinson, 25, of Pittsfield, was sentenced to two years of probation and...
PITTSFIELD, IL
Writing to raise spirits of Illinois veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois residents are being asked to show their support for the state's many veterans. The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) launched a letter-writing campaign, Operation Rising Spirit, this week. The hope is to help raise the spirits of the veterans at state veterans'...
ILLINOIS STATE
Amtrak cancels 2 Quincy trains

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Amtrak canceled two trains on Wednesday. Train 381 departed from Chicago at 7:35 a.m. arriving in Quincy at 11:58 a.m. and train 380 departed from Quincy at 6:12 a.m. arriving in Chicago at 10:35 a.m. were canceled due to extraordinary circumstances regarding staffing issues with our crew bases.
QUINCY, IL
Blessing offers new treatment for incontinence

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — It's a common medical problem that millions of adults find frustrating. Urge incontinence is the sudden, intense urge to urinate followed by an involuntary loss of urine. It affects mostly people over the age of 50 and a majority of those are women. Blessing Health’s...
QUINCY, IL
City seeking to upgrade traffic signals

QUINCY, IL (KHQA) — The city of Quincy has plans to upgrade their traffic lights to make them more efficient. Engineering manager Steve Bange says the project would reduce wait times at traffic lights. He says the project would be slit into two phases with the first phase focusing...
QUINCY, IL
Hannibal Central Services director amicably resigns

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Hannibal is now looking for a new Central Services director. In a resignation letter submitted on Monday, November 7, 2022, Andy Dorian said he has accepted a position at Hannibal Regional Healthcare System as the executive director of campus development. Dorian worked for the city...
HANNIBAL, MO
2 Quincy teachers receive outstanding educator awards

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Quincy teachers have received outstanding educator awards. Autumn Lomax and Trudy Willis were selected from more than 500 nominations to be honored with the award. “Our local educators are the definition of perseverance and loyalty. They show up and give their all day after...
QUINCY, IL
Quincy Grand Prix canceled due to lower attendance, fewer drivers

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Five years after its rebirth, minus one year it couldn't open because of the global pandemic, the Quincy Grand Prix has been canceled. Quincy Grand Prix President Terry Traeder on Tuesday let fans know of its closing after he gave it much thought and deliberation.
QUINCY, IL
Slow start to Red Kettle Campaign in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Jacksonville Salvation Army says this year's Red Kettle Campaign is off to a slow start. Captain Chris Clarke revealed that the Salvation Army's goal for the kettle campaign this holiday season is $150,000, which will go towards the army's many services, as well as helping those in need.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Quincy Grand Prix comes to an end in Gem City

QUINCY, IL (KHQA) — Gus Traeder started the Quincy Grand Prix back in 1970 to bring racing entertainment to the Gem City. In the events first 32 years, it quickly became one of the most popular kart racing events in the country. 17 years went by without the event,...
QUINCY, IL
Southern Airways begins daily flights for Quincy in December

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Southern Airways, the new Essential Air Service provider at Quincy Regional Airport, will begin service from Quincy with two daily departures to Chicago and St. Louis beginning on Thursday, December 1, 2022. “We are excited to welcome Southern Airways with their daily flights to both...
QUINCY, IL
Rural businesses face inflation

PITTSFIELD, ILL (KHQA) — A flower shop that shut down during COVID-19 for three months is now closed for good. Colae Allen the owner of Bloomers announced that bloomers will now shut down for good. The decision was not an easy one but seeing a 20% increase in the...
PITTSFIELD, IL

