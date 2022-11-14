ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Remembering the life and legacy of Speaker David Ralston; Future of abortion laws

Donna Lowry, @donnalowrynews, host, GPB's Lawmakers. Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor-in-chief, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Riley Bunch, @ribunchreports, public policy reporter, GPB News. The breakdown. 1. Georgia House Speaker David Ralston passed away yesterday surrounded by family. He was 68 years old.
Kemp announces new DBHDD leader

ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp announces the new head of the Department of Behavioral Health and Development Disabilities. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Kevin Tanner will head the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD), following Commissioner Judy Fitzgerald’s retirement. Monica Johnson will serve as Interim Commissioner until Mr. Tanner’s start date on December 16.
Georgia's DUI Guy Josh McKay Lost His State Senate Race

Last month, we reported that a candidate for Georgia’s State Senate was on the board of an organization that advocates for weaker drunk driving laws. Fast forward to now: The election is over, the votes have been counted, and Josh McKay has officially lost. Georgia’s 11 Alive reports that his opponent, Nabilah Islam, won with 53 percent of the vote.
A sign of progress

In a 1984 deposition, Groover candidly testified that he was “a segregationist” who “had many prejudices” and he didn’t “mind admitting it.” Although Groover was a racist, and although he pushed for runoff voting in Georgia for racist reasons, this does not mean that runoff voting as a system is inherently racist.
Dublin motel makes 2023 Georgia ‘Places in Peril’ list

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Laurens County site makes the 2023 List of Georgia’s 10 Places in Peril. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released the new list Wednesday. The list includes the Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation shared...
Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

