Political Rewind: Remembering the life and legacy of Speaker David Ralston; Future of abortion laws
Donna Lowry, @donnalowrynews, host, GPB's Lawmakers. Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor-in-chief, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Riley Bunch, @ribunchreports, public policy reporter, GPB News. The breakdown. 1. Georgia House Speaker David Ralston passed away yesterday surrounded by family. He was 68 years old.
Lawmakers from both parties reflect on House Speaker David Ralston’s legacy
LISTEN: Former Democratic Leader Bob Trammell remembers House Speaker David Ralston as a champion for bipartisanship. —— After news of House Speaker David Ralston’s death, tributes and memories of the Blue Ridge Republican have poured in from politicians. Republicans and Democrats alike took to social media to share...
Georgians react to death of longtime Georgia House speaker David Ralston
ATLANTA, Ga. — The United States’ longest-serving Republican state House speaker, Georgia’s David Ralston, died Wednesday after an extended illness. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Ralston had recently decided to not pursue another term as speaker, a job he had held since...
valdostatoday.com
Kemp announces new DBHDD leader
ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp announces the new head of the Department of Behavioral Health and Development Disabilities. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Kevin Tanner will head the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD), following Commissioner Judy Fitzgerald’s retirement. Monica Johnson will serve as Interim Commissioner until Mr. Tanner’s start date on December 16.
wfxl.com
Former Valdosta high school among list of 10 "Places in Peril" in the state of Georgia
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its 2023 list of 10 Places in Peril in the state on Wednesday. Beulah Grove Lodge and School in Douglasville (Douglas County);. Chickamauga Masonic Lodge No. 221 (Walker County);. Dasher High School in Valdosta (Lowndes County);. Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in...
allongeorgia.com
Gov Kemp and Technical College System of Georgia Announce Historic Apprenticeship Investment
Governor Brian P. Kemp and the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) announced $1 million in awards for the inaugural Registered Apprenticeships program as part of the High Demand Career Initiative (HDCI). These investments will create 120 new apprenticeships throughout the state across multiple industries in need of workers following...
For LGBTQ+ people in Georgia outside Atlanta, the progress of pride is a process
LISTEN: Atlanta is known as a Southern mecca for LGBTQ people. But there's been progress in Georgia outside of the capitol, too — the result of hard work. Jenna Sanders of the Mercer University Center for Collaborative Journalism reports. Singing and laughter filled Macon’s Third Street Park as two...
A judge overturned Georgia’s strict abortion ban. What now?
LISTEN: A Fulton County judge ruled Tuesday to overturn Georgia’s recently implemented abortion ban — setting the state’s abortion restrictions back to previous timelines. GPB's Riley Bunch reports. —— A Fulton County judge ruled Tuesday to overturn Georgia’s recently implemented abortion ban — setting the state’s abortion...
Jalopnik
Georgia's DUI Guy Josh McKay Lost His State Senate Race
Last month, we reported that a candidate for Georgia’s State Senate was on the board of an organization that advocates for weaker drunk driving laws. Fast forward to now: The election is over, the votes have been counted, and Josh McKay has officially lost. Georgia’s 11 Alive reports that his opponent, Nabilah Islam, won with 53 percent of the vote.
A sign of progress
In a 1984 deposition, Groover candidly testified that he was “a segregationist” who “had many prejudices” and he didn’t “mind admitting it.” Although Groover was a racist, and although he pushed for runoff voting in Georgia for racist reasons, this does not mean that runoff voting as a system is inherently racist.
List: Central Georgia thanksgiving giveaways and events for 2022
MACON, Ga. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner!. Here are some events and giveaways in Macon to help you have the best holiday possible. When: Wednesday Nov. 23, starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until supplies run out. Where: There are 4 different locations you can go to...
41nbc.com
Dublin motel makes 2023 Georgia ‘Places in Peril’ list
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Laurens County site makes the 2023 List of Georgia’s 10 Places in Peril. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released the new list Wednesday. The list includes the Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation shared...
Doulas in Georgia work to support better, safer births — one family at a time
LISTEN: In Georgia, Black mothers die three times more often than their white counterparts. Making more birth support available could slow that down. GPB's Sofi Gratas reports. —— It’s mid-October and Dejerica and Derick Tinsley are expecting their first baby in a few weeks. The Tinsleys are meeting...
2 months after 'Kemp cards' issued, Georgians say problems continue
MACON, Ga. — For nearly two months, Georgians have reported problems with state cash assistance payments given through what folks are calling the "Kemp cards." They're talking about declined transactions, money gone before it could be spent, and most recently, problems with activating the card. "I was so excited...
Georgia judge accused of making sexist, derogatory remarks
A Middle Georgia chief judge has made sexist and degrading remarks to lawyers and court personnel inside and outside of ...
Living in Georgia with no will or living trust? What you need to know
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Bereavement is the grief and mourning experience than many go through following the death of a loved one. Unfortunately for some, it’s joined with the stress of trying to figure out what the deceased persons wishes were. According to a recent Caring.com study, more than 50% of Americans think that estate […]
Louisiana voters rejected an antislavery ballot measure. The reasons are complicated
Out of five states that put measures to voters on the subject, Louisiana voters were the only ones to vote against banning slavery and involuntary servitude in the state constitution, according to calls by The Associated Press. This year, in Vermont, Oregon, Alabama and Tennessee, voters decided to ban slavery and involuntary servitude.
How Title Lenders Trap Poor Americans in Debt With Triple-Digit Interest Rates
For some Georgia residents, title pawn contracts offer a quick way to obtain desperately needed cash. But poor regulation of a confusing system traps many borrowers in high-interest debt they can’t pay off.
fox5atlanta.com
Long lines and frustration at Georgia SNAP benefit offices
Long lines have left people short on patience at Georgia’s food stamp offices. A backlog of SNAP applications led to dozens of people standing in the rain earlier Tuesday at the DeKalb County location.
This is how a Trump presidential announcement could impact the Senate runoff
ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce Tuesday night that he’s once again running for president. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston spent the day Tuesday finding out what impact that announcement could have on the U.S. Senate runoff between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock. So...
