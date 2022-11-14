A new initiative aims to bring more certified nursing assistants into the workforce in Georgia

Read full article on original website
Here’s how Georgia school districts are spending $6 billion in federal COVID relief funds
A new report looks at how Georgia’s schools are using the influx of nearly $6 billion in federal COVID relief funds that have flowed to districts across the state since 2020. While 10% of the funds were earmarked for the state Department of Education, the other 90% went directly...
Gov Kemp and Technical College System of Georgia Announce Historic Apprenticeship Investment
Governor Brian P. Kemp and the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) announced $1 million in awards for the inaugural Registered Apprenticeships program as part of the High Demand Career Initiative (HDCI). These investments will create 120 new apprenticeships throughout the state across multiple industries in need of workers following...
Veteran state lawmaker named to lead Georgia’s mental health reform efforts
The governor has appointed the head of an influential behavioral health reform panel to lead the state agency responsible for Georgia’s safety net system for people with disabilities and behavioral health needs. A week after winning another term, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that he has appointed Kevin Tanner...
Brooks, Lowndes school districts members of new GDOE teacher evaluation program
The Georgia Department of Education announced Monday that two area school districts in south Georgia will participate in a new teacher evaluation program.
Doulas in Georgia work to support better, safer births — one family at a time
LISTEN: In Georgia, Black mothers die three times more often than their white counterparts. Making more birth support available could slow that down. GPB's Sofi Gratas reports. —— It’s mid-October and Dejerica and Derick Tinsley are expecting their first baby in a few weeks. The Tinsleys are meeting...
Georgia Residents to Receive One-Time Bonuses from $1,000 to $1,500
DeKalb County's residents are about to receive a one-time bonus between $1,000 and $1,500. To be eligible, you must be a non-sworn frontline worker from the watershed management, sanitation, library, parks, and roads and drainage departments. Retention bonuses of $1,000 will also go to workers in other departments. (source)
Report finds thousands of Georgia residents 'missing' from the labor force
(The Center Square) — While Georgia officials routinely tout the state’s low unemployment rate, a new report found hundreds of thousands of residents are "missing" from the labor force. According to a Georgia Center for Opportunity analysis, 454,100 Georgians are not in the labor force and have effectively given up on work. The number does not include retirees, students or full-time caregivers. "The startling statistic shows a hidden story behind...
48 thousand UC graduate student workers go on strike
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Rafael Jaime, UCLA graduate student and UAW 2865 president, from the picket line as 48 thousand academic workers walk off the job. It is day two of a UAW strike in California. Some 48,000 academic workers, like teaching assistants and researchers in the University of California system, are demanding higher pay and better benefits. Now, efforts to reach a deal have been in the works for more than a year now. And with no agreement in sight, the strike could paralyze the UC system just as final exams approach. We're joined now by Rafael Jaime. He's a teaching assistant at UCLA and the president of UAW Local 2865. Welcome.
Former Valdosta high school among list of 10 "Places in Peril" in the state of Georgia
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its 2023 list of 10 Places in Peril in the state on Wednesday. Beulah Grove Lodge and School in Douglasville (Douglas County);. Chickamauga Masonic Lodge No. 221 (Walker County);. Dasher High School in Valdosta (Lowndes County);. Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in...
4 South Georgia school districts selected for Georgia DOE evaluation pilot
The Georgia Department of Education has selected twelve school districts to participate in the pilot of a new teacher evaluation system intended to emphasize growth and elevate the teaching profession. The twelve participating districts (listed at the bottom of this release) will pilot the Georgia Leadership and Educator Acceleration and...
Georgia Department of Human Services blames SNAP benefits delay on inflation, worker shortage
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia department of human services says if you've yet to see your snap benefits, it’s because they're dealing with an increase of renewals, inflation, and a worker shortage. Some say it's crippling thousands of Georgians just before the holidays as they try to feed their families.
Teachers plan to file lawsuit over Georgia’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ law
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A law that changed the way your child learns about race and racism in school could soon face a legal challenge. Craig Goodmark, an attorney for the Georgia Association of Educators, says teachers are working in fear of losing their jobs over the state’s new Divisive Concepts Law.
For LGBTQ+ people in Georgia outside Atlanta, the progress of pride is a process
LISTEN: Atlanta is known as a Southern mecca for LGBTQ people. But there's been progress in Georgia outside of the capitol, too — the result of hard work. Jenna Sanders of the Mercer University Center for Collaborative Journalism reports. Singing and laughter filled Macon’s Third Street Park as two...
GPB evening headlines for November 17, 2022
Tributes to the late House Speaker David Ralston have been pouring in since news of his death yesterday. State education officials are releasing data on how public schools and districts performed in the 2021-2022 school year. Local elections officials will begin a statewide risk-limiting audit of the secretary of state's...
Georgia Residents Frustrated About Missing SNAP Benefit
Many families need government help to keep food on their tables. But the money from the state did not come this month. The beneficiaries worry because this reduces their ability to feed loved ones. Inflation and work layoffs mean people could use the help more than ever.
Georgia families struggle for answers over missing SNAP benefits
NEWNAN, Ga. — Inflation is hitting families hard, and now some Georgians are struggling even more after they say they did not receive critical food assistance from the government, which they rely on each month. “What I make at work goes directly to my bills, and there’s nothing left,”...
'They treat you like a low life' | Georgians fight to receive missing SNAP benefits
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Dozens of Georgians are asking for help as more families struggle to get their monthly food assistance benefits. For James McCall and his wife, Brandi McCall, their renewal paper work showed they applied for benefits on Sept. 17, and received approval this month. The McCalls make...
Living in Georgia with no will or living trust? What you need to know
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Bereavement is the grief and mourning experience than many go through following the death of a loved one. Unfortunately for some, it’s joined with the stress of trying to figure out what the deceased persons wishes were. According to a recent Caring.com study, more than 50% of Americans think that estate […]
Younger Georgians are having more strokes. Here’s why
Desric Seecheran felt strong. He exercised nearly every day after work, had a good job and generally took good care of himself. One day, he was in his Douglasville home getting ready to go to the mall with a friend, but something didn’t feel right. “I stood up, and...
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
