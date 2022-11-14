Read full article on original website
In Nebraska’s Sea of Red, few felt splash from ‘Republican wave’
OMAHA — Nebraska Republicans, like their counterparts nationally, expected a rush of Election Day enthusiasm by GOP voters to drown out their Democratic opponents. In this state, Republicans still won most of the state’s races, by dint of having a 260,000-person voter registration advantage. But they gained less ground than they anticipated from a predicted “red wave.”
Lineup turnover, inexperience contribute to Nebraska’s offensive line struggles
In the Big Ten, winning football teams are built in the trenches. Nebraska’s struggles this season aren’t exclusively limited to the offensive line — but there’s no question that issues in both pass and run blocking have contributed to the Huskers’ 3-7 record. A look...
'We're still right there': NU remains in mix for Big Ten title despite key loss
Nebraska’s chances to win the Big Ten volleyball title took a hit Sunday in a four-set loss against Ohio State. Now, with four matches to go, Ohio State and Wisconsin are tied at the top of the standings at 15-1. Nebraska is in third place and one match back at 14-2.
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: nine, twenty; White Balls: twenty-two, twenty-four) (thirteen, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty; Lucky Ball: three) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000.
16 countries that fit inside the state of Nebraska
Nebraska's 77,347 square miles would make it a relatively large country. See some of the many countries that would fit inside a Nebraska-sized self-storage unit.
Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about Wisconsin
Check out a full scouting report on Wisconsin that takes a closer look at the offensive and defensive statistics, why and why not Nebraska should worry and more. Coach: Jim Leonhard (3-2, first season as interim head coach) Record: 5-5, 3-4 Rankings: N/A. OFFENSIVE RATING: 6. Averages per game /...
'I’d love to stay’: Mickey Joseph open to staying at Nebraska as assistant depending on role
LINCOLN — Interim Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph hasn’t had an interview for NU’s permanent head coaching job, and he said Monday he hasn’t talked to NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts about the role. But Joseph would be open to staying on NU’s staff should another coach...
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. (nine, three, nine) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nebraska fades in second half of 70-50 loss to St. John's
The Nebraska men's basketball team watched a halftime lead fade quickly in a 70-50 loss to St. John's on Thursday in Queens, New York. The Huskers led 27-20 at the intermission but were dominated in a second half that saw the Johnnies explode for 50 points. Nebraska head coach Fred...
Amie Just: A letter to Nebraska’s senior class, which has been through the wringer
Dear Husker seniors (and juniors electing to walk),. Congratulations on reaching such a special moment in your lives: your last* game in Memorial Stadium. Each and every one of you come to this moment in different ways. Some of you — like Caleb Tannor, Broc Bando, Trent Hixson — have been here since you were freshmen. Others have transferred in recently to end their collegiate careers here.
Casey Thompson is practicing, but Chubba Purdy is out as Nebraska quarterback flux continues
LINCOLN — Nebraska will start a different quarterback Saturday against Wisconsin. Whether that is the team’s No. 1 or No. 3 option may not be known until the hours leading up to kickoff. Eight-game starter Casey Thompson practiced Tuesday, making some throws and taking reps in team drills,...
19-year-old man killed in Omaha shooting
A 19-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after being shot near 49th and Miami streets. Around 3:05 p.m., first responders found Sincere Brooks suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at a house near the intersection following a report of gunshots in the area, Omaha Police Department Lt. Neal Bonacci said. Omaha...
McKewon: Same ‘ol shoddy offense from a Fred Hoiberg team in loss to St. John’s
For Nebraska basketball to even sniff a postseason tournament of any kind, it’s going to have to win a few rock fights. Like six, seven or eight of them. And NU had seven more rocks than St. John’s at halftime Thursday night. Then history kicked in. The long...
Bellevue teen dies in high-speed crash in southwest Omaha
A 16-year-old Bellevue boy died late Tuesday night when his car left an Interstate 80 on-ramp at high speed in southwest Omaha. Mauricio Solorio-Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department. The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. on the I, L, Q streets on-ramp to eastbound I-80.
Creighton dominates Nebraska in Top 25 showdown
A sellout crowd showed up for an in-state prizefight between two Top 25 women’s basketball teams. The record 2,306 fans at Sokol Arena had to agree: Creighton packs quite a punch. In a 77-51 rout of Nebraska, the No. 20 Bluejays (3-0) look every bit like the Elite Eight...
Amie Just: Husker OC Whipple recalls scary sideline moment, talks move to box
Mark Whipple saw A.J. Henning coming, but there was only one thing Nebraska’s offensive coordinator could do about it. Whipple, 65, has witnessed a litany of things during his 42-year coaching career, but getting hit on the sidelines was a new experience for him. A knee injury, though? He’s...
28 dogs rescued from unlicensed breeder northwest of Lincoln, sheriff says
Two months after a reported dog bite first led Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies to an unlicensed breeding operation northwest of Lincoln, authorities on Tuesday arrested a 70-year-old woman who had harbored the dogs and allegedly threatened police. Authorities and staff from the Capital Humane Society rescued 28 dogs of various...
Things to know today: GOP 1 seat away from House majority; Hobbs defeats Lake in Arizona; Grammy nominations
Today is Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
Take 2: NP City Council starts over on sales-tax ordinance amid discord
It was an eventful 10 minutes in North Platte City Hall Wednesday. City Council members voted 5-2 to advance an ordinance — but on its first round, not its second — to implement the half-cent sales tax increase for recreation improvements that voters approved Nov. 8. As a...
Rick Windham: 'Did you get your deer yet?'
Probably the biggest topic in the outdoors this week has been deer hunting. The most common question you hear wherever hunters gather is, “Did you get your deer yet?”. Firearms deer hunters are telling me that they are seeing deer, but not the numbers they have seen in past years.
