Nebraska State

In Nebraska’s Sea of Red, few felt splash from ‘Republican wave’

OMAHA — Nebraska Republicans, like their counterparts nationally, expected a rush of Election Day enthusiasm by GOP voters to drown out their Democratic opponents. In this state, Republicans still won most of the state’s races, by dint of having a 260,000-person voter registration advantage. But they gained less ground than they anticipated from a predicted “red wave.”
NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: nine, twenty; White Balls: twenty-two, twenty-four) (thirteen, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty; Lucky Ball: three) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000.
Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about Wisconsin

Check out a full scouting report on Wisconsin that takes a closer look at the offensive and defensive statistics, why and why not Nebraska should worry and more. Coach: Jim Leonhard (3-2, first season as interim head coach) Record: 5-5, 3-4 Rankings: N/A. OFFENSIVE RATING: 6. Averages per game /...
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. (nine, three, nine) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nebraska fades in second half of 70-50 loss to St. John's

The Nebraska men's basketball team watched a halftime lead fade quickly in a 70-50 loss to St. John's on Thursday in Queens, New York. The Huskers led 27-20 at the intermission but were dominated in a second half that saw the Johnnies explode for 50 points. Nebraska head coach Fred...
Amie Just: A letter to Nebraska’s senior class, which has been through the wringer

Dear Husker seniors (and juniors electing to walk),. Congratulations on reaching such a special moment in your lives: your last* game in Memorial Stadium. Each and every one of you come to this moment in different ways. Some of you — like Caleb Tannor, Broc Bando, Trent Hixson — have been here since you were freshmen. Others have transferred in recently to end their collegiate careers here.
19-year-old man killed in Omaha shooting

A 19-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after being shot near 49th and Miami streets. Around 3:05 p.m., first responders found Sincere Brooks suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at a house near the intersection following a report of gunshots in the area, Omaha Police Department Lt. Neal Bonacci said. Omaha...
Bellevue teen dies in high-speed crash in southwest Omaha

A 16-year-old Bellevue boy died late Tuesday night when his car left an Interstate 80 on-ramp at high speed in southwest Omaha. Mauricio Solorio-Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department. The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. on the I, L, Q streets on-ramp to eastbound I-80.
Creighton dominates Nebraska in Top 25 showdown

A sellout crowd showed up for an in-state prizefight between two Top 25 women’s basketball teams. The record 2,306 fans at Sokol Arena had to agree: Creighton packs quite a punch. In a 77-51 rout of Nebraska, the No. 20 Bluejays (3-0) look every bit like the Elite Eight...
28 dogs rescued from unlicensed breeder northwest of Lincoln, sheriff says

Two months after a reported dog bite first led Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies to an unlicensed breeding operation northwest of Lincoln, authorities on Tuesday arrested a 70-year-old woman who had harbored the dogs and allegedly threatened police. Authorities and staff from the Capital Humane Society rescued 28 dogs of various...
Take 2: NP City Council starts over on sales-tax ordinance amid discord

It was an eventful 10 minutes in North Platte City Hall Wednesday. City Council members voted 5-2 to advance an ordinance — but on its first round, not its second — to implement the half-cent sales tax increase for recreation improvements that voters approved Nov. 8. As a...
Rick Windham: 'Did you get your deer yet?'

Probably the biggest topic in the outdoors this week has been deer hunting. The most common question you hear wherever hunters gather is, “Did you get your deer yet?”. Firearms deer hunters are telling me that they are seeing deer, but not the numbers they have seen in past years.
