Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is opening a 10-acre mental health center, thanks to donor funds

atlantanewsfirst.com
Former St. Jude patient says hospital gave her opportunity to live life she’s always wanted
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If Maria Hultine could speak to her younger self, she would tell that little girl that her Leukemia diagnosis at 12 would not define her life. ”I was in Honduras at the time,” said Maria Hultine, St. Jude former patient, “You have the option...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Duluth adult health center on brink of closure seeking community support
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An adult day health center in Duluth is on the brink of closure. Peachtree Christian Health and caregivers are hoping for a Christmas miracle and raising funds to keep its doors open. Every weekday at Peachtree Christian Health, a few dozen people will gather...
atlantanewsfirst.com
2K families receive free Thanksgiving meal in DeKalb County
LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s hard to believe, but we’re just one week away from Thanksgiving Day and now 2,000 families in Decatur are set with a turkey and all the fixings thanks to a local law firm and a Lithonia church. After hours of standing...
Atlanta councilmember accuses Wellstar of never wanting to provide urban health care
Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari recently criticized the Wellstar Health System on WABE by accusing the nonp...
Younger Georgians are having more strokes. Here’s why
Desric Seecheran felt strong. He exercised nearly every day after work, had a good job and generally took good care of himself. One day, he was in his Douglasville home getting ready to go to the mall with a friend, but something didn’t feel right. “I stood up, and...
fox5atlanta.com
Grady learns identity of patient hit by car in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Grady Memorial Hospital said staff identified a man who is recovering from being hit by a car nearly two weeks ago in Atlanta. Officials say the patient was transported to Grady by first responders on Nov. 4 after he was hit by a car at Northside Drive SW and Whitehall Street SW.
Henry County Daily Herald
McDonough nonprofit hosts adult prom in hopes of generating funds to cover administrative costs
McDONOUGH — It was a prom for the ages for all who attended a formal dance for adults in support of a McDonough nonprofit and its aim to assist those in need. Connecting Henry hosted its first-ever prom for adults on Saturday, Nov. 5.
gsu.edu
Georgia State University Gender and Sexuality Resource Center Receives $100,000 Gift from Alumnus and Former Dean of Students Darryl Holloman
ATLANTA – The Gender and Sexuality Resource Center (GSRC) at Georgia State University has received a $100,000 gift from Georgia State alumnus and former Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Darryl Holloman (B.A. ‘95, M.P.A. ‘99, Ph.D. ‘05). Holloman’s gift will help...
How did Atlanta accelerate gentrification and displacement? Local author counts the ways
LISTEN: Over the past few decades, the cost of owning a home in the Atlanta metro area has risen dramatically, and that has pushed some low income residents out of the area. In his new book, Dan Immergluck, professor of urban studies at Georgia State University, says the city of Atlanta failed to protect Atlanta's poorest residents from being displaced by gentrification. GPB's Peter Biello talks to him about it.
New Birth Missionary Church hosts largest food giveaway in Atlanta
The largest food giveaway in the Metro Atlanta area is setting the tables of families in need Thursday, Nov. 17, at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant and community partners Witherite Law Group, 1-800 TruckWreck, and V103 The People Station will provide meal boxes filled with fresh fruits, vegetables, and shelf-stable foods, along with a fresh turkeys for the Thanksgiving holiday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia offers financial assistance for 200K Georgia Power customers
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The cost of living in the city of Atlanta keeps going up for many residents, including Kimberly and Alan Jeter. “Well in actuality we’re all struggling out here,” Georgia Power customer Alan Jeter said. Their power bill has skyrocketed since moving into...
Aaron’s joins Mayor Dicken’s call to help Forest Cove families
Aaron’s, an Atlanta-based furniture company, is stepping up to ensure the families of Forest Cove get a good night’s rest. “We’re proud that we could make this donation so that these Atlanta families can rest comfortably in their new homes,” said Douglas Lindsay, CEO of the Aaron’s Company. Earlier this year, an Atlanta judge condemned […] The post Aaron’s joins Mayor Dicken’s call to help Forest Cove families appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DeKalb County disabled man forced to move from state contracted facility because of low staffing
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of 60-year-old Errick Gore told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln that their brother was forced to move out of a state-contracted assisted living facility last week because of staffing shortages. Gore, who lives with an intellectual disability, qualifies for services under the Georgia...
Housing developments receiving city funding could accept Section 8 housing vouchers -- if this Atlanta resolution passes
ATLANTA — Atlanta City Council is getting creative in helping people keep a roof over their heads. A new resolution introduced by Council Member Liliana Bakhtiari is calling on housing developments, receiving funding from the city, to accept Section 8 housing vouchers. The vouchers are distributed by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
DeKalb County will distribute 5,000 boxes of food for Thanksgiving
DeKalb County Government will celebrate Thanksgiving Day 2022 by partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100 percent Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken hindquarters on Saturday, Nov. 19. Residents will receive one 20-pound box of food that will include a dozen fresh eggs, and a...
AJC INTERVIEW: Gwinnett superintendent defends discipline approach
Student behavior and school safety have been under a spotlight in Gwinnett County.
Atlanta Mayor: Wellstar had AMC property valued before closure announcement
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says Wellstar Health System received purchase offers for its Atlanta Medical Center property...
Businessmen pleased with state report intended to help minority and other small businesses
ATLANTA — Two local businessmen say they’re encouraged by state plans intended to make it easier for small companies owned by women, minorities and veterans to compete for billions of dollars in state business. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher spoke with Yusuf Ali and his son, Omar...
DeKalb CEO says “time is up” for customers with unpaid water bills
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Six weeks after DeKalb County announced a deadline for people to clear up unpaid water and sewer bills, about 75% of those customers still haven’t paid. DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond tells Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher “time is up.” But that does not mean cutoffs before or during the holidays. “We are waiting as we get through the holiday season because we are still recognizing that families are gathering, but time is up. And we are going to take whatever steps are necessary so that it’s there for all ratepayers,” Thurmond said.
californianewswire.com
World of Illumination Returns to the Atlanta Metro Area for Third Consecutive Year of Holiday Magic
MARIETTA, Ga., Nov 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new events for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list is Marietta, Georgia. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light show in the parking area of Six Flags White Water.
