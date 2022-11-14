ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Republicans narrowly retake control of the House, setting up divided government

It wasn't the red wave many top Republicans predicted, but the GOP eked out enough wins in contested seats to gain control of the House of Representatives, according to the Associated Press. With some races still not called a week after Election Day, Republicans picked up at least 218 seats, and will take over the chamber next year with GOP leaders facing blowback about failing to deliver in what many considered a favorable political environment for their party.
FLORIDA STATE
Republicans have won the House. Now, they're promising to investigate the Bidens

Two top House Republicans — Rep. James Comer and Rep. Jim Jordan — who are expected to chair the House Oversight and Judiciary committees next year are planning to lay out the evidence they say they have gathered from whistleblowers that show President Biden's son, Hunter, engaged in influence peddling and his father, potentially while serving as vice president, may have benefitted financially.
VIRGINIA STATE
Speaker Pelosi says she will step down as party leader after two decades at the top

Speaker Nancy Pelosi — who shattered the "marble ceiling" to become the first woman to lead the U.S. House — announced Thursday she will step down from party leadership. "With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress. For me the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect," Pelosi said in a speech on the House floor. "I'm grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Same-sex marriage bill advances in the Senate with bipartisan support

The Senate has voted to advance a bill that would protect same-sex and interracial marriages under federal law, setting the legislation on a path to final passage. The Respect for Marriage Act would not force states to issue same-sex marriage licenses, but does require them to recognize same-sex marriages performed elsewhere. It also recognizes these marriages under federal law for the consideration of benefits like Medicare and Social Security. All 50 Democrats and 12 Republicans voted to advance the bill, clearing a 60-vote threshold.
What would a Trump 2024 candidacy mean for the Republican Party?

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Republican strategist Ron Bonjean about the future of the Republican Party after the midterms, looking ahead to the 2024 election. Former President Donald Trump is promising a, quote, "special announcement" tonight. It's widely expected to be that he is running in 2024. This is a tricky moment for Trump. Many prominent candidates he endorsed in the midterms lost. But recall that people have counted Trump out before. There were the sexual assault allegations.
Political Rewind: Remembering the life and legacy of Speaker David Ralston; Future of abortion laws

Donna Lowry, @donnalowrynews, host, GPB's Lawmakers. Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor-in-chief, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Riley Bunch, @ribunchreports, public policy reporter, GPB News. The breakdown. 1. Georgia House Speaker David Ralston passed away yesterday surrounded by family. He was 68 years old.
GEORGIA STATE
