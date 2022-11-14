Read full article on original website
What lawmakers are saying about Trump's run for the presidency
Republican lawmakers danced around the question when asked if they would support Donald Trump, who announced Tuesday that he was running again for president, in 2024. "I think you are going to see a lot of other people announcing their candidacy as well, we've got a deep bench," said Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind. "That's a really good thing,"
Donald Trump, who tried to overturn Biden's legitimate election, launches 2024 bid
Donald Trump, who tried to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election and inspired a deadly riot at the Capitol in a desperate attempt to keep himself in power, announced he is running again for president in 2024. "I am announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,"...
Young voters helped Democrats win the Senate and other midterm elections
Democrats delivered an upset to Republicans over the weekend, clinching a victory in the Nevada Senate race in order to maintain their narrow control of the chamber for at least the next two years. Election victories, like those of incumbent Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Mark Kelly of...
McConnell wins leadership race but GOP infighting continues
Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell — already the longest serving GOP leader in Senate history — will extend that run for at least another two years after winning against a longshot challenge by Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott to remove him from power. Thirty seven senators voted for...
Republicans narrowly retake control of the House, setting up divided government
It wasn't the red wave many top Republicans predicted, but the GOP eked out enough wins in contested seats to gain control of the House of Representatives, according to the Associated Press. With some races still not called a week after Election Day, Republicans picked up at least 218 seats, and will take over the chamber next year with GOP leaders facing blowback about failing to deliver in what many considered a favorable political environment for their party.
Mike Huckabee hits campaign trail with Herschel Walker, addresses Trump factor in Georgia Senate runoff
Former Republican Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee addressed how the Trump factor could affect the runoff race between Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Republicans have won the House. Now, they're promising to investigate the Bidens
Two top House Republicans — Rep. James Comer and Rep. Jim Jordan — who are expected to chair the House Oversight and Judiciary committees next year are planning to lay out the evidence they say they have gathered from whistleblowers that show President Biden's son, Hunter, engaged in influence peddling and his father, potentially while serving as vice president, may have benefitted financially.
Speaker Pelosi says she will step down as party leader after two decades at the top
Speaker Nancy Pelosi — who shattered the "marble ceiling" to become the first woman to lead the U.S. House — announced Thursday she will step down from party leadership. "With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress. For me the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect," Pelosi said in a speech on the House floor. "I'm grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility."
Nancy Pelosi is stepping down as a party leader. Who will replace her?
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced Thursday her plans to step down from party leadership and remain in the chamber representing San Francisco. Now all eyes are on the open position of House minority leader and who may fill the spot. "I hope the next leader is one who recognizes...
Lawmakers from both parties reflect on House Speaker David Ralston’s legacy
LISTEN: Former Democratic Leader Bob Trammell remembers House Speaker David Ralston as a champion for bipartisanship. —— After news of House Speaker David Ralston’s death, tributes and memories of the Blue Ridge Republican have poured in from politicians. Republicans and Democrats alike took to social media to share...
Same-sex marriage bill advances in the Senate with bipartisan support
The Senate has voted to advance a bill that would protect same-sex and interracial marriages under federal law, setting the legislation on a path to final passage. The Respect for Marriage Act would not force states to issue same-sex marriage licenses, but does require them to recognize same-sex marriages performed elsewhere. It also recognizes these marriages under federal law for the consideration of benefits like Medicare and Social Security. All 50 Democrats and 12 Republicans voted to advance the bill, clearing a 60-vote threshold.
Judge overturns Georgia's ban on abortion around 6 weeks
ATLANTA — A judge overturned Georgia's ban on abortion starting around six weeks into a pregnancy, ruling Tuesday that it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted three years ago and was therefore void. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney's ruling took...
Fulton grand jury probe of Trump allies’ meddling in 2020 election sweeps in big names after midterm
A major investigation into 2020 election interference by allies of former President Donald Trump is escalating at the Fulton County courthouse, with some of the biggest national GOP players ordered to testify in front of a Georgia grand jury. On Tuesday, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp took the stand, and in...
The White House is asking Congress for another $37.7 billion for Ukraine
The White House is asking Congress for a total of $47.7 billion in emergency funding as part of a spending bill that Congress is expected to consider before a Dec. 16 deadline for a new government funding package. The White House wants another $37.7 billion for Ukraine. The request includes:
What would a Trump 2024 candidacy mean for the Republican Party?
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Republican strategist Ron Bonjean about the future of the Republican Party after the midterms, looking ahead to the 2024 election. Former President Donald Trump is promising a, quote, "special announcement" tonight. It's widely expected to be that he is running in 2024. This is a tricky moment for Trump. Many prominent candidates he endorsed in the midterms lost. But recall that people have counted Trump out before. There were the sexual assault allegations.
Congress holds first ever hearing on a congressional seat for the Cherokee Nation
Congress held its first hearing about establishing a non-voting delegate seat for the Cherokee Nation on Wednesday. The historic move is the closest the federal government has gotten toward satisfying a promise it made to the Cherokee Nation nearly 200 years ago. The federal government never fulfilled a provision made...
Judge says Michael Flynn must testify in Ga. election probe
A Florida judge on Tuesday said former national security adviser Michael Flynn must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that's looking into whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Sarasota County Chief Judge Charles Roberts ordered Flynn to testify...
Special protections for about 300,000 immigrants are extended amid federal lawsuit
For the past four years, Elsy Flores de Ayala has lived in limbo — unsure whether the life she built in the U.S. would stay intact or if she would be deported back to El Salvador. Flores de Ayala, who lives in Washington D.C., has been allowed to legally...
Political Rewind: Remembering the life and legacy of Speaker David Ralston; Future of abortion laws
Donna Lowry, @donnalowrynews, host, GPB's Lawmakers. Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor-in-chief, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Riley Bunch, @ribunchreports, public policy reporter, GPB News. The breakdown. 1. Georgia House Speaker David Ralston passed away yesterday surrounded by family. He was 68 years old.
Louisiana voters rejected an antislavery ballot measure. The reasons are complicated
Out of five states that put measures to voters on the subject, Louisiana voters were the only ones to vote against banning slavery and involuntary servitude in the state constitution, according to calls by The Associated Press. This year, in Vermont, Oregon, Alabama and Tennessee, voters decided to ban slavery and involuntary servitude.
