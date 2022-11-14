Read full article on original website
FTX made a cryptocurrency that brought in millions. Then it brought down the company
Not long after they started the now-bankrupt FTX, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, Sam Bankman-Fried and his co-founders decided to make their own virtual currency à la bitcoin. "There's no reason, if you're in crypto, not to create tokens," says Hilary Allen, a professor at American University Washington College...
Investor Optimism Declines After US Stocks Settle Lower
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some easing in the overall market sentiment among US investors after the Wall Street closed slight lower on Thursday. US stocks recovered from lows recorded earlier during the session as shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO jumped around 5% on Thursday. The...
Global stocks mixed after Wall St falls on rate hike worries
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets fell Friday while Europe opened higher after a Federal Reserve official suggested U.S. interest rates might have to be raised higher than expected to cool inflation. London and Frankfurt advanced while Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo declined. Wall Street futures were lower. Oil prices gained. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.3% on Thursday after a Fed official indicated the U.S. central bank might need to raise its key lending rate as high as almost double its already elevated level to rein in price increases. Officials warned previously that rates might stay high for an extended period, but traders hoped signs of slowing economic activity might cause the Fed to back off those plans. Traders worry unusually large rate hikes this year by the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia to stop inflation that is at multi-decade highs might tip the global economy into recession.
China issues rules to lure foreign investors into bond market
BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank issued rules on Friday to lure foreign institutional investors into the country’s bond market, expanding currency hedging channels and making it easier for foreign investors to repatriate funds.
Deutsche Bank CEO warns of 'danger' of European reliance on foreign banks
FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Chief Executive Christian Sewing on Friday warned of the "danger" of European reliance on foreign banks, equating the threat to the region's dependence on outsiders for energy that has sparked crisis on the continent.
Cop27: EU agrees to finance fund for poorer countries – live
The European Union has backed a loss and damage fund, one of the key demands of developing countries at the climate talks
