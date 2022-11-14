ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

KCCI.com

Caitlin Clark injured in stunning loss at KSU

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Not only did No. 4 Iowa lose at Kansas State, but All-American Caitlin Clark had to be helped off the court afterinjuring her ankle on the final play. No update on the injury was available. Gabby Gregory hit a free throw with four seconds left to...
MANHATTAN, KS
KCCI.com

Impressive Hawkeyes sack Seton Hall, improve to 3-0

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kris Murray tied a career high with 29 points, Filip Rebraca added 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks and Iowa beat Seton Hall 83-67 on Wednesday night at the Gavitt Tipoff Games. Rebraca blocked a shot at the halftime buzzer to keep Iowa ahead...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
KCCI.com

No. 7 ISU holds off UNI rally, wins 88-85

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 26 points, Stephanie Soares had 23 and No. 7 Iowa State survived a scare in its first road game of the season, holding off Northern Iowa 88-85 on Wednesday night. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCCI.com

New contract extends Cy-Hawk series through 2027

IOWA CITY, Iowa — College football fans can expect to see more classic matchups on the gridiron between the Hawkeyes and Cyclones. The University of Iowa and Iowa State University have extended the contract that will ensure the Hawkeyes and Cyclones compete in the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series football game through the 2027 season.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Sheriff: Snow a factor in deadly Iowa crash

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Tuesday morning's snow is being blamed for a deadly crash in southern Iowa. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 23, just west of Fremont. Authorities say 22-year-old Morgan Sanders, of Fremont, died when his car lost control in...
FREMONT, IA
KCCI.com

Two killed in Cedar Rapids house fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A house fire in eastern Iowa has killed two, KCRG reports. On Thursday, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pine Tree Drive NE for a report of smoke coming from the windows of a home. Crews arrived and immediately began...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

