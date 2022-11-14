Read full article on original website
Caitlin Clark injured in stunning loss at KSU
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Not only did No. 4 Iowa lose at Kansas State, but All-American Caitlin Clark had to be helped off the court afterinjuring her ankle on the final play. No update on the injury was available. Gabby Gregory hit a free throw with four seconds left to...
Impressive Hawkeyes sack Seton Hall, improve to 3-0
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kris Murray tied a career high with 29 points, Filip Rebraca added 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks and Iowa beat Seton Hall 83-67 on Wednesday night at the Gavitt Tipoff Games. Rebraca blocked a shot at the halftime buzzer to keep Iowa ahead...
No. 7 ISU holds off UNI rally, wins 88-85
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 26 points, Stephanie Soares had 23 and No. 7 Iowa State survived a scare in its first road game of the season, holding off Northern Iowa 88-85 on Wednesday night. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to...
New contract extends Cy-Hawk series through 2027
IOWA CITY, Iowa — College football fans can expect to see more classic matchups on the gridiron between the Hawkeyes and Cyclones. The University of Iowa and Iowa State University have extended the contract that will ensure the Hawkeyes and Cyclones compete in the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series football game through the 2027 season.
'Just go get the ball': Ukrainian exchange student learns football, heads to Iowa state title game
WAYLAND, Iowa (KCRG) — The WACO Warriors are mostly local, small-town boys. But not Oleh “Odee” Shtefanchuk, who’s from Chernivtsi, Ukraine, KCRG reports. “It started out when I was 12, I just had a dream to come to America. Actually, New York,” Odee admitted. “I didn’t know what Wayland, Iowa, was. I had never heard of it.”
Sheriff: Snow a factor in deadly Iowa crash
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Tuesday morning's snow is being blamed for a deadly crash in southern Iowa. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 23, just west of Fremont. Authorities say 22-year-old Morgan Sanders, of Fremont, died when his car lost control in...
Two killed in Cedar Rapids house fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A house fire in eastern Iowa has killed two, KCRG reports. On Thursday, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pine Tree Drive NE for a report of smoke coming from the windows of a home. Crews arrived and immediately began...
Alleged Jan. 6 rioter from Iowa wants 'rioter' and other words not used in trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A series of motions have been filed ahead of the trial of a Cedar Rapids man seen on the Senate Dais during the Jan. 6 attack. Leo Kelly's defense wants charges against him dropped, a new court venue, and certain words and evidence dropped from his trial.
Jury views video of killing inside Taboo Nightclub on day one of testimony
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Testimony began Monday in the trial of Dimione Walker. Walker is accused of shooting and killing Michael Valentine inside Taboo Nightclub in downtown Cedar Rapids. The April shooting killed three people and injured nine, Walker is being charged in one of the murders. Walker’s...
