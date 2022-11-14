Memphis Gigantic Favorite vs. 1-9 North Alabama this weekend on ESPN+ at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (GAME NOTES)

SETTING THE SCENE

• The University of Memphis will host North Alabama for Senior Day on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN+.

• On Thursday, Nov. 10, the Tigers took down Tulsa, 26-10, to move to 5-5 on the season overall and to 3-4 in American Athletic Conference play.

• Wide receiver Javon Ivory matched a career high with seven receptions for 123 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown.

• Defensively, Jaylon Allen had two sacks and four quarterback hurries for Memphis, while Tyler Murray recorded his second interceptions of the season.

• The Tigers have forced at least one turnover in 13 of their last 15 games, piling up 28 takeaways over that span.

• Memphis posted a record of 6-6 last season, earning the program’s eighth-straight bowl appearance.

• The Tigers were named the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl Champions after Hawai’i was unable to participate.

• The eight-consecutive bowls streak is tied for the eighth-best in the nation and is the best among all non-Power 5 programs.

SCOUTING NORTH ALABAMA

• North Alabama comes to Memphis with an overall record of 1-9 on the season and a mark of 0-5 in Atlantic Sun play. The Lions have five one-possession losses this season, including the last two weeks under interim head coach Ryan Held.

• UNA running back ShunDerrick Powell is third in the FCS in rushing yards(1,468) and leadsthe FCS with 18 rushing touchdowns.

• As a team, the Lions rank 27th in the FCS in rushing offense (193.2) and rank 33rd in scoring offense (31.4).

• Prior to the season, North Alabama moved from the Big South conference to the Atlantic Sun. In the preseason poll, the Lions were picked to finish sixth in the six-team ASUN by the league’s coaches.

• In 2021, the Lions posted a record of 3-8 on the season, including a mark of 2-4 in the Big South.

INSIDE THE SERIES

• Saturday’s game between Memphis and North Alabama will mark the first meeting between the two programs.

• The two teams are also scheduled to open the 2024 season against each other on Aug. 31, 2024.

• The Tigers are 8-0 against FCS teams since 2013.