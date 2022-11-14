ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Gigantic Favorite vs. 1-9 North Alabama this weekend on ESPN+ at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (GAME NOTES)

92.9 FM Sports Radio
92.9 FM Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UqYvo_0jAd0SbK00

SETTING THE SCENE

• The University of Memphis will host North Alabama for Senior Day on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN+.

• On Thursday, Nov. 10, the Tigers took down Tulsa, 26-10, to move to 5-5 on the season overall and to 3-4 in American Athletic Conference play.

• Wide receiver Javon Ivory matched a career high with seven receptions for 123 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown.

• Defensively, Jaylon Allen had two sacks and four quarterback hurries for Memphis, while Tyler Murray recorded his second interceptions of the season.

• The Tigers have forced at least one turnover in 13 of their last 15 games, piling up 28 takeaways over that span.

• Memphis posted a record of 6-6 last season, earning the program’s eighth-straight bowl appearance.

• The Tigers were named the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl Champions after Hawai’i was unable to participate.

• The eight-consecutive bowls streak is tied for the eighth-best in the nation and is the best among all non-Power 5 programs.

SCOUTING NORTH ALABAMA

• North Alabama comes to Memphis with an overall record of 1-9 on the season and a mark of 0-5 in Atlantic Sun play. The Lions have five one-possession losses this season, including the last two weeks under interim head coach Ryan Held.

• UNA running back ShunDerrick Powell is third in the FCS in rushing yards(1,468) and leadsthe FCS with 18 rushing touchdowns.

• As a team, the Lions rank 27th in the FCS in rushing offense (193.2) and rank 33rd in scoring offense (31.4).

• Prior to the season, North Alabama moved from the Big South conference to the Atlantic Sun. In the preseason poll, the Lions were picked to finish sixth in the six-team ASUN by the league’s coaches.

• In 2021, the Lions posted a record of 3-8 on the season, including a mark of 2-4 in the Big South.

INSIDE THE SERIES

• Saturday’s game between Memphis and North Alabama will mark the first meeting between the two programs.

• The two teams are also scheduled to open the 2024 season against each other on Aug. 31, 2024.

• The Tigers are 8-0 against FCS teams since 2013.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

Hartselle's Jack Smith signs with Arkansas; Huntsville's Natalie Chapuran signs with South Alabama

A pair of North Alabama athletes signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level. At Hartselle High School, star pitcher Jack Smith signed his NLI to play baseball for one of the best programs in the country at Arkansas. Smith is not only a star baseball player but also the starting quarterback for the Hartselle Tigers football team.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
actionnews5.com

Penny Hardaway’s son, 4-star recruit, commits to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ashton Hardaway, the son of head coach Penny Hardaway, committed to the University of Memphis. The 6′8 forward announced his commitment on Instagram, choosing the Tigers over offers from several Power 5 schools. Hardaway is a four-star recruit in the class of 2023 and will...
MEMPHIS, TN
Highschool Basketball Pro

Millington, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Millington Central High School basketball team will have a game with Tipton-Rosemark Academy on November 15, 2022, 17:25:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

Young Dolph’s family coping with death through Day of Service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A year after rapper Young Dolph was gunned down, the city of Memphis will remember his life with charitable acts of service. Carlisa Brown, the rapper’s sister, says it has been a difficult year. “We all have our days. Coming from the most terrible day in our lives, we are all just […]
MEMPHIS, TN
South Reporter

Casey "Red"Jones

Casey "Red" Jones, 58, of Memphis, Tenn., formerly of Holly Springs, died November 9, 2022, at his home. He was a former member of Springfield MB Church in Southaven, author of AFTER Repentance, owner of Just For Us Inc. Community Center. Visitation will be held at Smith Grove MB Church...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Silky O' Sullivan’s sold to new owners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Change is the one constant in life. And Action News 5 learned exclusively on Tuesday that change is coming to one of the most legendary businesses on Beale Street. The world-famous Silky O’Sullivan’s is being sold, after being owned by the same family for half a...
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Memphis man sentenced for 2020 deaths on Pickwick Lake

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WTVA) - A Memphis man will serve 12 years in prison in connection to a fatal boating crash in 2020 on Pickwick Lake. Matthew Swearengen, 34, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the crash happened on...
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Velsicol closed its chemical plant 10 years ago. Memphis still endures its toxic legacy.

In North Memphis, milk crates and cardboard boxes sit under a pecan tree that doesn’t bear fruit anymore. Kathy Yancey-Temple is building raised beds for a community garden on her street. On a sunny autumn  morning she spends her time buying soil to fill these upcycled planters. She doesn’t trust what’s in the ground.  “It’s […] The post Velsicol closed its chemical plant 10 years ago. Memphis still endures its toxic legacy.  appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Postal problems: Man says 38 packages lost in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Trenton, Tennessee man says the United States Postal Service in Memphis has turned into the Bermuda Triangle of sorts. Gordon Raistrick says 38 packages he has mailed over the last two months have gone missing in Memphis. “I’ve been doing online sales for almost twenty years. I ship every day,” […]
MEMPHIS, TN
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Bartlett, TN

Bartlett in Shelby County, Tennessee, offers a blissful alternative to the commotion of city life without compromising any conveniences. The city is originally called "Union Depot" and originally served as the last top Tennessean. Depot on the westward stagecoach course from Nashville. Years later, it transitioned to a rail station...
BARTLETT, TN
actionnews5.com

South Memphis church to offer free meals Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church will be feeding the hungry on Wednesday as a part of the church’s Operation Feed My Sheep initiative. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the church will be offering free meals to the community from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Attendees can either dine in or carry out.
MEMPHIS, TN
92.9 FM Sports Radio

92.9 FM Sports Radio

450
Followers
1K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering all sports news from Memphis, including the Grizzlies, Tigers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929espn

Comments / 0

Community Policy