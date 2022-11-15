ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
 2 days ago

The California house where Steve Jobs co-founded Apple is a historical site, and now the sandals he wore while pacing its floors have been sold for nearly $220,000, according to an auction house.

The “well used” brown suede Birkenstocks dating to the mid-1970s set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals, Julien's Auctions said Sunday.

“The cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs’ feet, which had been shaped after years of use,” the auction house said in the listing on its website.

The sandals were expected to bring $60,000, but the final sale price with an accompanying NFT was $218,750, Julien's said. The buyer was not named.

Jobs and Steve Wozniak co-founded Apple in 1976 at Jobs' parents' house in Los Altos, California. In 2013, the property was named a historic landmark by the Los Altos Historical Commission.

Jobs died in 2011 from complications of pancreatic cancer.

(CNN) - How much would you pay for a pair of secondhand shoes?Well, someone just spent more than $200,000 on a pair of old Birkenstock sandals owned and worn by the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs -- setting a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals at auction, according to the auction house.This weekend, the tech pioneer's brown suede Arizona sandals, which were expected to make $60,000, sold for an astonishing $218,750 when they went under the hammer at Julien's Auctions, accompanied by an NFT.  Prior to the sale, the Californian auction house said the sandals, described as "well...
The Independent

