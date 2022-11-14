ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

What’s Trending: Is Houston’s Turkey Leg Hut Dresscode Unfair?! [WATCH]

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EVSf8_0jAd0BqD00

In a viral video,  Lynn and Nakia Price,  owners of the Turkey Leg Hut spoke about their recent dress code change in their restaurant.  The popular restaurant in Houston, Texas has grown in popularity so much that their lines are wrapped around the building.  Since then they have started enforcing a dress code that the community has mixed thoughts about. In What’s trending, we’re discussing if that’s fair or reasonable.

