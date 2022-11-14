ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

How you can follow along as the Jackrabbits hit the Big Apple

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State University’s Pride of the Dakotas marching band will take part in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in one week, and students Gracie Terrall and Jordan Rusche will be there, too. The co-editors in chief of The Collegian will have...
BROOKINGS, SD
wnax.com

Westside Park Problems

Some issues are popping up with the major reconstruction of Westside Park in Yankton. City Manager Amy Leon explained the situation to city commissioners this week…..https://on.soundcloud.com/reQSq. Leon says they are bringing back the design engineers to find a fix….https://on.soundcloud.com/8bys2. Leon says they have also had questions about the...
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Reliabank Business Beat: Merchant Home Group

A home is probably one of the largest purchase most Americans will ever make. Buying or selling a home is chock full of details, and you can save a lot of money—to say nothing of the time and hassle—by knowing who you’re working with. I sat down recently with Melissa Marchant and Lizzy Doohen with the Merchant Group at Keller Williams Real Estate in Sioux Falls to find out how they can connect you with your dream home in this week’s Reliabank Business Beat.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Children’s Inn has a new home and name

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A program of the Children’s Home Society that helps victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse now has a new place to call home. But that’s not all – it also has a new name. Staff and clients moved...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Inside the shelter offered at Safe Home in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Carolyne Williams calls the Safe Home program on North Minnesota Avenue “a godsend.”. “Because you have someplace to live, you got a warm bed to sleep in, you get three meals a day, you got a wonderful staff,” she said. She’s one...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Earn the Gift Gala in Brookings raises money for kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Lake Poinsett man has faced a lot of challenges in his life. From childhood cancer to the unexpected loss of those close to him. Now he is helping others facing challenges of their own. Ty Eschenbaum is a survivor. He was diagnosed with...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls

As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Two Watertown businesses named “Great Place Designees” by SD Tourism

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Tourism has recognized 48 businesses across the state with the 2022 South Dakota Great Place designation. These tourism-focused businesses earned the designation for their outstanding hospitality and customer service. The South Dakota Great Place program is designed to put a spotlight...
WATERTOWN, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Fuddruckers Closes Doors in Sioux Falls

One of Sioux Falls longest running burger restaurants abruptly closed their doors for good Monday (November 14). Fuddruckers on West 41st Street made the official announcement on its Facebook page. The national chain had operated out of the 41st Street location for the past 30 years. Despite news of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Arctic front arrives tonight; Turning warmer next week

Good morning! It’s another cold start to the day across KELOLAND with additional snow falling in the Sioux Falls area. We expect more light snow off and on the next couple of days as the next surge of cold arrives tomorrow. The snow was generous in the Black Hills...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Professional Boxing coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Professional boxing is coming to Sioux Falls next month. The first-ever Sioux Falls Boxing Classic will take place at The District on December 1st. The event is being put on by 15th Round Promotions, South Dakota Athletic Commission and Sioux Falls Sports Authority. Tables...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Parker bond passed for 110-year-old school

PARKER, S.D. (KELO) — The third time is the charm. At least, that’s the case for the Parker School District. Parker School Board President Ransom Jones told KELOLAND that two previous bond votes had failed, but that the county in November passed the $4 million bond issue to provide updates for the school district.
PARKER, SD
KELOLAND TV

Hooves hit the hardwood in Milbank

MILBANK, S.D. (KELO) — Members of Milbank Fire and Police, along with some donkeys, took to the hardwood for a good cause. The two departments met in game of Donkeyball, where players try to shoot a basketball while riding donkeys. The event took place inside the Milbank High School...
MILBANK, SD
Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls Business Named “Restaurant of the Year”

This iconic Sioux Falls restaurant is getting some prestigious recognition getting named the title 2022 “Restaurant of the Year”. If you've lived around Sioux Falls very long chances are you've eaten at Minerva's at 301 S Phillips Ave. downtown. As it says on Minerva's website... ”Making Memories Since...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Gobble ‘Til You Wobble! Here Is a List of Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner in Sioux Falls

Which Sioux Falls Area Restaurants Will Be Serving Thanksgiving Dinner. Thanksgiving brings families together. Why waste time in the kitchen cooking and doing dishes when you can be enjoying conversation before and after dinner?. Several Sioux Falls restaurants will be serving brunch/dinner on Thanksgiving Day. Don't see your favorite on...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy