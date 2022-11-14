Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
How you can follow along as the Jackrabbits hit the Big Apple
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State University’s Pride of the Dakotas marching band will take part in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in one week, and students Gracie Terrall and Jordan Rusche will be there, too. The co-editors in chief of The Collegian will have...
wnax.com
Westside Park Problems
Some issues are popping up with the major reconstruction of Westside Park in Yankton. City Manager Amy Leon explained the situation to city commissioners this week…..https://on.soundcloud.com/reQSq. Leon says they are bringing back the design engineers to find a fix….https://on.soundcloud.com/8bys2. Leon says they have also had questions about the...
KELOLAND TV
Reliabank Business Beat: Merchant Home Group
A home is probably one of the largest purchase most Americans will ever make. Buying or selling a home is chock full of details, and you can save a lot of money—to say nothing of the time and hassle—by knowing who you’re working with. I sat down recently with Melissa Marchant and Lizzy Doohen with the Merchant Group at Keller Williams Real Estate in Sioux Falls to find out how they can connect you with your dream home in this week’s Reliabank Business Beat.
KELOLAND TV
Children’s Inn has a new home and name
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A program of the Children’s Home Society that helps victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse now has a new place to call home. But that’s not all – it also has a new name. Staff and clients moved...
KELOLAND TV
Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
A Sioux Falls Favorite Eatery Closes and Goes Back on the Road
Almost three years ago Watecha Bowl was born during a pandemic and owner Lawrence West began introducing and serving delicious Native American Cuisine to the Sioux Empire- -from his food truck. The popularity of the traditional Indian fry bread and tacos, Frybread cheese curds, frybread fingers, bowls, burgers, and more,...
KELOLAND TV
Inside the shelter offered at Safe Home in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Carolyne Williams calls the Safe Home program on North Minnesota Avenue “a godsend.”. “Because you have someplace to live, you got a warm bed to sleep in, you get three meals a day, you got a wonderful staff,” she said. She’s one...
KELOLAND TV
Earn the Gift Gala in Brookings raises money for kids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Lake Poinsett man has faced a lot of challenges in his life. From childhood cancer to the unexpected loss of those close to him. Now he is helping others facing challenges of their own. Ty Eschenbaum is a survivor. He was diagnosed with...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls
As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
gowatertown.net
Two Watertown businesses named “Great Place Designees” by SD Tourism
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Tourism has recognized 48 businesses across the state with the 2022 South Dakota Great Place designation. These tourism-focused businesses earned the designation for their outstanding hospitality and customer service. The South Dakota Great Place program is designed to put a spotlight...
Fuddruckers Closes Doors in Sioux Falls
One of Sioux Falls longest running burger restaurants abruptly closed their doors for good Monday (November 14). Fuddruckers on West 41st Street made the official announcement on its Facebook page. The national chain had operated out of the 41st Street location for the past 30 years. Despite news of the...
KELOLAND TV
Arctic front arrives tonight; Turning warmer next week
Good morning! It’s another cold start to the day across KELOLAND with additional snow falling in the Sioux Falls area. We expect more light snow off and on the next couple of days as the next surge of cold arrives tomorrow. The snow was generous in the Black Hills...
KELOLAND TV
Professional Boxing coming to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Professional boxing is coming to Sioux Falls next month. The first-ever Sioux Falls Boxing Classic will take place at The District on December 1st. The event is being put on by 15th Round Promotions, South Dakota Athletic Commission and Sioux Falls Sports Authority. Tables...
KELOLAND TV
Parker bond passed for 110-year-old school
PARKER, S.D. (KELO) — The third time is the charm. At least, that’s the case for the Parker School District. Parker School Board President Ransom Jones told KELOLAND that two previous bond votes had failed, but that the county in November passed the $4 million bond issue to provide updates for the school district.
Sioux Falls Pastor Gets Hate Mail for Wearing This to Church
Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. - Matthew 7:1-2 It's one of the most quoted passages of scripture in theNew Testament of The Bible, but at least one local churchgoer apparently skipped that lesson at Sunday School.
KELOLAND TV
Hooves hit the hardwood in Milbank
MILBANK, S.D. (KELO) — Members of Milbank Fire and Police, along with some donkeys, took to the hardwood for a good cause. The two departments met in game of Donkeyball, where players try to shoot a basketball while riding donkeys. The event took place inside the Milbank High School...
Sioux Falls Business Named “Restaurant of the Year”
This iconic Sioux Falls restaurant is getting some prestigious recognition getting named the title 2022 “Restaurant of the Year”. If you've lived around Sioux Falls very long chances are you've eaten at Minerva's at 301 S Phillips Ave. downtown. As it says on Minerva's website... ”Making Memories Since...
gowatertown.net
Work on Highway 212 project in Watertown continues in wintry conditions (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Cold temperatures and snow are not conducive to doing road construction work, but that hasn’t stopped crews from plugging away on the Highway 212 project in Watertown. South Dakota Department of Transportation Engineer Bryce Olson tells KWAT News they’ve been able to pour concrete every day this...
Gobble ‘Til You Wobble! Here Is a List of Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner in Sioux Falls
Which Sioux Falls Area Restaurants Will Be Serving Thanksgiving Dinner. Thanksgiving brings families together. Why waste time in the kitchen cooking and doing dishes when you can be enjoying conversation before and after dinner?. Several Sioux Falls restaurants will be serving brunch/dinner on Thanksgiving Day. Don't see your favorite on...
