Are you planning on bagging a buck for the year? Maybe you’ve even bagged one already. If so you may have more venison than you know what to do with. After all, how many deer steaks can one person eat? Naturalist with the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, Derek Klawitter and Naturalist Intern with the GFP, Tanner Mott, stopped by to show us how we can whip up a Venison Wellington that’s sure to please a crowd.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO