Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Portland-area food pantries struggling amid rising food costs and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
NBA
Fourth-Quarter Defense Secures The Win Versus Spurs
Trail Blazers teams of the recent past would have tried to win Tuesday night’s game versus the San Antonio Spurs with offense. The game had all the trappings of a contest between a team playing their first game at home after an extended road trip against a team playing on the second night of a back-to-back, and previously in those instances, Portland would try to rely on their scoring prowess to get the result, an approach that yielded varying degrees of success.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - The Western Slump
The Cavaliers have lost four in a row after an eight-game winning streak. Carter and Justin dive into what's the root cause of the recent stretch of losses, whether Cavs fans should be concerned, while also reacting to Darius Garland dropping 51 points against Minnesota and previewing the upcoming showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
Why the Detroit Pistons are partnering with Brilliant Detroit to construct a ‘bigger than basketball’ community hub on Detroit’s east side
Brilliant Detroit is a non-profit dedicated to preparing young children for kindergarten. That’s why the Detroit Pistons have partnered with the organization that was founded in 2015 to construct a community hub on the city’s east side. Pistons players Cory Joseph and Buddy Boeheim joined other Pistons representatives,...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo lineup strategy for Wed., Nov. 16
Wednesday will be a busy night in the NBA with 10 games on the schedule. Once again, injuries will have a significant impact on the slate. Some of the noteworthy players who will not take the floor include Nikola Jokic (COVID-19 protocols), Tyler Herro (ankle) and Jarrett Allen (ankle). Others who are questionable include Donovan Mitchell (ankle), Chris Paul (heel) and Tyrese Haliburton (ankle). As we sift through the injuries to try and gain an edge in DFS, here are some players to consider for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Game Preview
ORLANDO – When the Orlando Magic tipped off their season-long, seven-game homestand earlier this month, the thought of emerging with a winning record from that 14-day stretch seemed like a daunting task. However, after notching victories over the defending champion Golden State Warriors and two perennial playoff contenders in...
Yardbarker
Watch: Warriors cheerleaders excitedly greet Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo has led the San Francisco 49ers to two straight victories, and the veteran quarterback is winning off the field as well. Garoppolo and some of his teammates sat courtside at Chase Center on Monday night for the Golden State Warriors’ game against the San Antonio Spurs. After one of their on-court performances, several Warriors cheerleaders went directly over to Garoppolo. Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk were largely ignored. You can see the video below:
Look: Moment Between Jimmy Garoppolo, NBA Dancers Goes Viral
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that Jimmy Garoppolo is a handsome man. Team dancers for the Golden State Warriors appear to agree. Garoppolo, flanked by teammates George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey, received a ton of attention last night at the Warriors vs. Spurs game in ...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 11.16.22
Bulls (6-8, 2-4 on the road) at Pelicans: (8-6, 4-2 at home) 7PM. Radio: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini: Pre: 6:45. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 23ppg. Pelicans: Williamson: 23ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11per. Pelicans: Valanciunas: 9per. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls:DeRozan: 4.2 per. Pelicans: McCollum: 6per. SEASON...
NBA
Power Rankings Notebook: Scoring & efficiency at historic levels to begin '22-23
Each week during the season, NBA.com writer John Schuhmann surveys the league to compile stats and notes for his in-depth Power Rankings. Before the next rankings drop on Monday, here are some of the storylines he’s keeping an eye on this weekend. 1. More scoring. Scoring is up in...
NBA
24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: CJ McCollum on road and vacation spots, love for basketball
CJ McCollum is a leader in more ways than one for the New Orleans Pelicans and his fellow players, as the current President of the NBA Players Association. The 31-year-old guard, who’s in his 10th pro season, is the guest for Pelicans.com’s weekly “24 Seconds” Q&A on the site:
NBA
Rudy Gay Injury Update
The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay:. Gay was examined Wednesday by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing. The MRI revealed a third finger MCP joint sprain in his left hand. He will be reevaluated in two weeks. Gay...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 16, 2022
Well that was fun. New Orleans won the fourth quarter 24-15 and beat Memphis by a 113-102 final tally Tuesday, improving to 3-0 in the division. Watch postgame interviews with Willie Green, CJ McCollum and Larry Nance Jr. Watch the top highlights from the Pelicans’ win. New Orleans (8-6)...
NBA
PODCAST » Dame Sharing Game-Winners On The Brief Case
The Trail Blazers, in between coming back to Portland after a 10-day road trip and leaving again this weekend for an eight-day trip, have a three-game homestand this week, so let's go ahead and get you squared away with the sixth edition of The Brief Case, which you can listen and subscribe to below...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 126, Hawks 101
Boston didn’t just beat the Hawks Wednesday night in Atlanta. It beat them down, all while missing three of its top seven players. With Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon sidelined, and with Robert Williams still on the mend, the Celtics took it to Atlanta in its home arena and in front of a national television audience. The C’s caught fire midway through the third period and rattled off an 11-0 run that flipped a nine-point lead into a 20-point advantage. They coasted from there, pulling ahead by as many as 31 points before closing out a 126-101 win.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 124, Bulls 110
Pelicans (9-6), Bulls (6-9) Suddenly, the New Orleans Pelicans have become a prolific three-point shooting team. In completing a 2-0 mid-week back-to-back in the Smoothie King Center, the hosts drained 17 treys, after knocking down a season-high 18 the previous evening against Memphis. Chicago was competitive for a half Wednesday, but New Orleans took over with a surge to open the third quarter and won that period 37-25, expanding the differential from five to 17. The Pelicans improved to 3-1 on their longest homestand of 2022-23, with remaining games against 2022 NBA Finals participants Boston (Friday) and Golden State (Monday).
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Bucks
Wednesday’s matchup in Milwaukee features two teams that got off to red-hot starts to the season but have gone cold over the past week, as the Wine & Gold get back on the road to face Giannis and the Bucks. The Cavaliers eight-game win streak seems like a while...
NBA
Keys to the Game - 11.16.22
The Chicago Bulls (6-8) visit the Big Easy to close the book on the season series with the New Orleans Pelicans (8-6). The two met a week ago in Chicago with the Pelicans flying away with a hard-fought 115-111 road victory at the United Center. That night New Orleans won...
NBA
Bulls struggle defensively in 124-110 road loss to Pelicans
Nothing to see here, nothing to see. Though the looming question for the Bulls following Wednesday’s again relatively uncompetitive 124-110 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Bulls third consecutive and fifth in the last six, is when exactly there will be something to see again. This was sadly...
NBA
Halftime Rewind: Pacers 60, Hornets 63
Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7:00 PM ET at Spectrum Center. Despite making 50 percent of its shots in the first half, the Indiana Pacers (6-6) trail the Charlotte Hornets (4-11) 63-60 at intermission. The Pacers, which average 40 3-point attempts per game, have tried just 13 from beyond the arc...
