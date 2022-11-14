Wednesday will be a busy night in the NBA with 10 games on the schedule. Once again, injuries will have a significant impact on the slate. Some of the noteworthy players who will not take the floor include Nikola Jokic (COVID-19 protocols), Tyler Herro (ankle) and Jarrett Allen (ankle). Others who are questionable include Donovan Mitchell (ankle), Chris Paul (heel) and Tyrese Haliburton (ankle). As we sift through the injuries to try and gain an edge in DFS, here are some players to consider for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

1 DAY AGO